WATERLOO — Boardwalk Deli on East Fourth Street in downtown Waterloo will close for good on Friday.
Mackenzi Meyer, manager and owner of Boardwalk, said her new role as a parent, as well as slow business and a struggle to find enough employees led to the deli’s closing.
“We’re hoping to find a buyer,” Meyer said. “I had a daughter and I just needed some more time, and I couldn’t financially support the business anymore.”
It's the second East Fourth Street restaurant in downtown Waterloo to close this week: Bryan's on Fourth closed its doors Sunday.
"They both brought something unique to the downtown area and they will be truly missed by everybody," said Jessica Rucker, executive director of Main Street Waterloo. "Everybody is working to try to find a way to have them live on in some way, whether it's new ownership or management."
Previously, there were two Boardwalk Deli locations, one in Waterloo and one in Cedar Falls. Sub City bought the Cedar Falls location.
“We do have a potential buyer, but I’m not sure if that’s going through or not,” Meyer said.
After the deli closes, Meyer hopes to become a full-time mother for her infant.
“I took my six weeks off and then our employee quit and we couldn’t find anyone else to take the other open position,” Meyer said.
Over the last year foot traffic in Waterloo has slowed for the deli.
“We didn’t have the majority of our customers anymore,” Meyer said. “We still have our regulars, but we weren’t seeing the random customers coming in.”
The location is still for sale. Meyer hopes whoever takes over the business will reopen it as is, she said.
Boardwalk Deli’s final hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Courier writer Amie Steffen contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Don't close! Hold on...I'm sure the Waterloo Mayor will get you some relief...just
like when he went gag gag over getting Harold's Chicken Shack to come to town...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.