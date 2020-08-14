Black leadership group continuing financial literacy series Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A leadership program for Cedar Valley African-American professionals is continuing its virtual financial empowerment series Saturday.

The 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium is hosting the second installment of the series, starting at 10 a.m. It will run for the next three Saturdays from 10 a.m. until noon.

Keith Chappelle, national sales director at Primerica and a former University of Iowa football player, will facilitate this Saturday’s event. He joined Primerica in 1981 and champions “How Money Works,” a program that teaches the basics of personal finance

The launch event took place July 30 and featured entrepreneur and professional athlete Herbert Washington along with a number of local contributors.

“Financial literacy is the key to financial empowerment allowing individuals to properly apply financial management skills to everyday decisions,” Robert Smith Jr., executive director of the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education, said in a news release. He is an organizer of the group, also known as 24/7 BLAC.