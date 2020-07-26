Black Hawk Soil & Water Conservation District cancels event

WATERLOO – Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District has cancelled its 74th anniversary celebration scheduled for Aug. 6 at Nick Meier’s farm near La Porte City due to the pandemic.

Since its formation, Black Hawk SWCD’s five elected commissioners have been working continuously at improving our water quality and preserving our soils for those 75 years.

The Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District was formed on July 30, 1945, in response to the 1930's Dust Bowl. Black Hawk SWCD encourages landowners and operators to alter their farming techniques to more wisely use water resources and substantially improve soil health. Over the years, the district has expanded its focus beyond agriculture and provides assistance in the urban areas of the community.