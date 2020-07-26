Black Hawk Soil & Water Conservation District cancels event
0 comments

Black Hawk Soil & Water Conservation District cancels event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District logo .jpg

WATERLOO – Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District has cancelled its 74th anniversary celebration scheduled for Aug. 6 at Nick Meier’s farm near La Porte City due to the pandemic.

Since its formation, Black Hawk SWCD’s five elected commissioners have been working continuously at improving our water quality and preserving our soils for those 75 years.

The Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District was formed on July 30, 1945, in response to the 1930's Dust Bowl. Black Hawk SWCD encourages landowners and operators to alter their farming techniques to more wisely use water resources and substantially improve soil health. Over the years, the district has expanded its focus beyond agriculture and provides assistance in the urban areas of the community.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News