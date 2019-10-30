WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Labor Assembly has endorsed several candidates in the upcoming municipal and school elections.
The organization has endorsed Dave Boesen for the at-large Waterloo City Council seat and Jonathan Grieder for the Ward 2 Waterloo City Council position.
The assembly endorsed Rhonda McRina for an at-large Waterloo Board of Education position and Nate Gruber for an at-large Cedar Falls Board of Education seat.
Evansdale Mayor Doug Faas was also endorsed in is re-election bid when voters head the pools Tuesday.
