WATERLOO -- Lines of people came to retail stores for Black Friday deals throughout the Cedar Valley.
"We know it;s a great day for people to go out and get the specials, so we pull out about 150 extra pallets of merchandise," said Stephen Carroll, Cedar Falls Menards general manager. "We spend all day Wednesday putting it all out and now we're here to sell it all."
Menards had every register open to accommodate the increased patronage.
Pet beds were 50 percent off and were one of the biggest sellers at Menards, which had a six-hour savings time on Friday from 6 a.m. to noon.
"We had 24 pallets of pet beds and we're probably down to half of them and it's only been an hour," Carroll said. "Usually the lines will be heavy until 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. then they start dropping off, but we'll stay steady up to 1 p.m. and slowly trickle down."
Dee Coan was at Menards with her family taking advantage of the sale on dog beds. She had six in her cart.
"Between my daughter and I, we have six dogs," Coan said. She got dog sweaters and other deals while at Menards.
The family made a morning of the trip, having gone to Walmart, Kohls, Sams, Scheels and ending the event by going out for breakfast.
Black Friday is a tradition for many, including Diana Hyde who was at Kohls looking for deals on clothes.
"I've been doing it since I was nine with my aunts," Hyde said.
She started at 4:30 a.m.
For Hyde, Black Friday is a chance to get her Christmas shopping over and done with.
"I like having Christmas (shopping) done the day after Thanksgiving," Hyde said.
Josh Arickx, Bed, Bath and Beyond store manager, saw more people this morning than the last few years.
"There were people lined up before we even opened the door," Arickx said.
Black Friday has evolved over time with some stores opening up during the afternoon of Thanksgiving. Kohls opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and stayed open through the night, with many customers coming in around midnight.
Others stick with the classic formula with an early morning Friday opening.
Menards, Bed, Bath and Beyond and others stores also have deals for the weekend and more in the weeks heading into Christmas.
"Black Friday's a fun time. Obviously it takes a lot of work to get it set up but once you get it geared and you open the doors at six o'clock, its a good thing to watch these people come in and take advantage of all the specials," Carroll said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.