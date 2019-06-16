UnityPoint clinic sets open house
WATERLOO – UnityPoint Clinic Therapy will host an open house at its new location in the North Crossing development from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Physical, occupational, speech and massage therapy services relocated to the new facility at 2160 Logan Ave.
The open house will showcase a therapy gym, treatment rooms and other amenities in a retail location that offers up-front parking.
For more information, go to unitypoint.org/therapy or call 226-8560.
Main Street accredited
WAVERLY — The Waverly Chamber of Commerce/Main Street program has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program set by the National Main Street Center.
Waverly’s Main Street program’s performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Iowa and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization.
Veridian ranks 1st in report
WATERLOO — For the sixth consecutive quarter, Veridian Credit Union ranked first in the quarterly Return of the Member Report by Callahan & Associates, a credit union research and consulting firm based in Washington, D.C.
The report ranks all 5,451 U.S. credit unions according to a comprehensive scoring of value provided in savings, lending and product usage.
For more information, go to veridiancu.org or call (800) 235-3228.
MercyOne study shows impact
WATERLOO – A study by the Iowa Hospital Association reported MercyOne generates nearly 3,000 jobs in the Cedar Valley that add almost a quarter of a billion dollars to the local economy.
MercyOne employees in the Cedar Valley spend more than $87 million on retail sales and contribute more than $5 million in state sales tax revenue, according to the report.
