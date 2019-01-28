CEDAR FALLS — With the announcement Saturday night of the 2019 RAGBRAI route came another announcement that is good news to a local bike shop.
TJ Juskiewicz, RAGBRAI director, also announced the addition of two bicycle retailers to its existing six Iowa dealers — Bike Tech from Cedar Falls and Nick’s Cycling and Fitness from West Burlington.
Bike Tech will be among the now eight stores responsible for providing mechanical support and sales to the 20,000-plus riders on the route each day.
The announcement was made during the RAGBRAI Route Announcement Party at the Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines. This is the first time a bicycle retailer has been added to RAGBRAI in nearly 20 years.
Bike Tech owner Brent Johnson said, “We are truly honored to be considered worthy of this designation by RAGBRAI. Having helped provide mechanical support for 20 years with Spoken Wheel Cyclery, another official RAGBRAI retailer, we feel like we’re ready to hit the ground running. Every Iowa bike shop wants to be involved with RAGBRAI. There is a certain amount of pride and prestige that goes with it. It’s going to be awesome to let the state/country/world know what Bike Tech is all about.”
Bike Tech will spend the time between now and RAGBRAI investing in inventory, equipment and vehicles to provide the level of world-class support expected by organizers.
Bike Tech has been a downtown Cedar Falls bicycle retailer since 1996.
In 2006, it was purchased by current owner Brent Johnson and moved to the historic Old Post Office at 217 Washington St. in 2015. Bike Tech has been awarded an America’s Best Bike Shops designation by the National Bicycle Dealers Association for the past five years and is listed as a Gold designated Bicycle Friendly Business by the League of American Bicyclists.
