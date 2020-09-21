Big 10's Kevin Warren to headline virtual economic inclusion conference

WATERLOO – Big 10 Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren will be the keynote speaker at the “Engage, Empower & Act” 2020 Economic Inclusion Conference, Oct. 8 and 9.
The annual conference will be a two-day virtual event. On Oct. 8, the day will feature a two-hour session with speakers, breakouts and other content. The second day is a partial-day conference featuring speakers, including Warren.
Grow Cedar Valley is joining with the University of Northern Iowa and Cedar Valley businesses, including The Courier, to present the economic conference.
The event is open to community leaders, human resources professionals, recruiters, educators and anyone invested in developing new ideas and approaches for inclusion strategies in the Cedar Valley, according to Grow Cedar Valley.
Grow Cedar Valley President and CEO Cary Darrah said the decision to present the conference as a virtual event offers an “opportunity to reach more people. Economic inclusion is an important issue and part of our organization’s priorities.
“We know companies are looking to create an inclusive culture to support diversity and a multi-generational workforce moving forward. If they don’t have that plan in place, we can help them get started, or if they have a plan in place, we can help them refine it or rework it,” she explained.
Warren will speak at 9 a.m. Oct. 9.
In recent weeks, Warren has been at the center of a firestorm surrounding the return of football in the Big Ten Conference. Initially the season was canceled when the league voted not to play because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors reversed its Aug. 11 decision and all 14 teams in the conference will play a modified season with opening weekend Oct. 23-24.
Warren is the sixth commissioner of the Big 10 and the first African American commissioner to lead an Autonomy Five conference. He was named commissioner in June 2019.
Warren worked in the NFL for 21 seasons, including 15 with the Minnesota Vikings. He most recently served as the chief operating officer for the Vikings. He was the highest ranking African American executive working on the business side for an NFL team and the first African American COO in NFL history.
During his tenure with the Vikings, the organization was reorganized, and he implemented a focus on positive community impact through the new Minnesota Vikings Foundation and launched a women’s initiative program to promote women to key executive positions.
In 2013, he was named a member of the NFL Committee on Workplace Diversity, and in 2017, received the Texas Southern University Pioneer Award for his role as an NFL executive and commitment to championing diversity. Warren also was honored as a member of the Sports Business Journal 2019 Champions class.
“Our audience recognizes racial equality in our area is vitally important. He can speak to that, and with his personal and professional background, he can speak to some of the accomplishments and advances that have been made and what needs to be done. All of that will be part of the conversation,” Darrah explained.
There will be several breakout and training sessions, facilitated by local diversity practitioners representing education, the private business sector and community leaders.
Speakers will include Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart; Sharina Shallis from at CUNA Mutual Group; Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, Black Hawk County Health Department director; Dr. Kingsley Botchway II, chief officer of human resources and equity, Waterloo Community School District; Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green; Todd Holcomb, Hawkeye Community College president; Mark Nook, University of Northern Iowa president; and Kyle Roed from CPM Roskamp.
Registration cost is $50 per individual or $40 per individual when registering as a group of six or more. Scholarships are available. Please contact Will Frost, Grow Cedar Valley, will@growcedarvalley.com
Attendees must register by Oct. 1. For more information or to register, go to www.growcedarvalley.com/conference.
