Big 10's Kevin Warren to headline virtual economic inclusion conference

Warren will speak at 9 a.m. Oct. 9.

In recent weeks, Warren has been at the center of a firestorm surrounding the return of football in the Big Ten Conference. Initially the season was canceled when the league voted not to play because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors reversed its Aug. 11 decision and all 14 teams in the conference will play a modified season with opening weekend Oct. 23-24.

Warren is the sixth commissioner of the Big 10 and the first African American commissioner to lead an Autonomy Five conference. He was named commissioner in June 2019.

Warren worked in the NFL for 21 seasons, including 15 with the Minnesota Vikings. He most recently served as the chief operating officer for the Vikings. He was the highest ranking African American executive working on the business side for an NFL team and the first African American COO in NFL history.

During his tenure with the Vikings, the organization was reorganized, and he implemented a focus on positive community impact through the new Minnesota Vikings Foundation and launched a women’s initiative program to promote women to key executive positions.