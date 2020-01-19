Beyond plant-based meat, General Mills is now investing in plant-based seafood

General Mills isn’t a protein company nor a plant-based food company, though it recently announced plant-based yogurt. But more than half of 301’s investments have been plant-based foods, like No Cow protein bars and Kite Hill, a dairy alternative brand. 301 was also an early investor in Beyond Meat, which went public last May.

“We do have the opportunity to lead the company in exploration of these emerging spaces,” Haugen said. “We want to follow the consumer and consumers are moving (toward plant-based) for a number of reasons. It’s certainly not our only focus at 301 Inc., but it is one of a couple we think is really important.”

Haugen sees some similarities between Good Catch today and Beyond Meat six years ago when 301 invested in it. Back then, meat analogs made from plants were unknown to most people.

“What I think is vastly different is awareness of plant-based solutions compared to six years ago,” Haugen said. “We have a whole new generation of consumers who understand they can have great tasting products that fit their food values. In some ways the road has been paved for consumers to accept it. People aren’t as familiar with the stresses on the sea (as they were with industrialized meat production) and I think that’s a story you will start to hear more about.”