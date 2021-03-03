Better together: Charitable foundations join to curb COVID impact

A historic pandemic requires a historic response. Local charitable organizations joined forces to do just that, banding together to assess needs in the community and provide funds with unprecedented speed.
Under the auspices of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, several area organizations helped create the Black Hawk COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund and provide financial support totaling more than $350,000 to be distributed to nonprofit agencies in Black Hawk County. Funds targeted those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
“We formed a collaborative fund,” said Kaye Englin, CFNEI president and CEO. “We had quite a few organizations, including our foundation, who provided $50,000. … We wanted to come up with a way to help distribute funds quickly to organizations who were responding to the pandemic.
Cedar Valley United Way, the Otto Schoitz Foundation, the Leighty Fund, MidAmerican Energy Co., Wells Fargo Foundation, Cedar Falls Community Foundation, Waterloo Community Foundation and CUNA Mutual Group Foundation contributed to the fund.
“We created one mechanism, which managed the fund,” Englin said. “We also streamlined the grant process. Applicants just had to answer a couple of questions. We would get an application submitted on Monday and, if awarded, the check would be out the door by the end of the week.”
Grants went to organizations, such as the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Valley; Comprehensive Systems, Inc.; EMBARC; Exceptional Persons, Inc.; Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Salvation Army and YWCA of Black Hawk County, for operations support.
CFNEIA, itself, adapted its grant-making process to address the burdens COVID-19 is putting on nonprofits, including extending application and reporting deadlines and flexibility in previous grants so, if recipients received funds for a specific project, remaining funds can be diverted to general operating support. The foundation also shifted the focus of its grants to nonprofits most affected by the pandemic.
In addition to its participation in the COVID response fund, CFNEIA granted more than $312,700 to nonprofits serving Black Hawk County last year.
The Waterloo Community Foundation’s Executive Director Michelle Temeyer and Board President Wilfred “Mickye” Johnson often refer to the foundation’s founding principles when talking about what the organization is doing.
“We look for the needs,” Jones said. “That is what we were founded on.”
The foundation suffered a blow when its president, Geof Grimes, died in March 2020. Johnson stepped in the following month.
“Mickye joined us right in the thick of it,” Temeyer said.
“We are lucky to have a targeted area,” she said. “We are Waterloo-centric.”
The foundation provided $10,000 to the collaborative fund and also awarded grants to organizations such as Back to Basics, a youth empowerment program; Allen College, which serves health and dental needs of low-income and underinsured individuals; Grin and Grow to provide daycare for 12 single-parent families; Grout Museum to support its new senior outreach program; and North Star to support its inclusive theater project.
“We were able to award early in June and give these organizations an early shot in the arm,” said Teymeyer.
Additionally, WCF established the First Responders Fund and raised $29,325. The fund provided $6,865 each for the Waterloo Police Department, the Waterloo Fire Department, UnityPoint, MercyOne and Peoples Community Health Clinic.
WCF also offers instruction in grant writing.
“We want a level playing field for everyone in our community,” Johnson said. “We want to tear down any walls prohibiting them from applying for a grant.
“We love Waterloo. It has been a pleasure to be able to assist the city we love and see it grow and develop. We want to be a part of that,” Johnson said.
“I think our board is our strength,” Johnson said. “We are very diverse, from different parts of the city. Our strength grows from that diversity.”
“Early in 2020, when everyone was learning about COVID-19 and the pandemic, we knew we were in for some really challenging and unsettling times, with the economic fallout, people losing jobs, people losing their homes, businesses closing, concerns about emotional and mental health, the fear of infection, even the loss of loved ones,” said Shelli Panicucci, Otto Schoitz Foundation CEO. “It is a tragic and challenging time.”
The Schoitz Trust provided $50,000 to the collaborative fund and nearly $700,000 in grants which have provided emergency funding for increased staffing at emergency shelters, increased needs at the food bank, personal protective equipment for frontline health care workers, translation services so refugee and immigrant communities were informed about COVID, direct burial costs and more.
The trust also allowed funding to be converted to cover operating costs and relaxed and extended deadlines.
“We looked at nonprofits providing essential services to individuals,” Panicucci said.
“It’s pretty inspiring,” she said. “So many joined forces to tackle the issues.”
For example, EMBARC, a nonprofit that supports refugees through advocacy, education and community development, partnered with the Black Hawk County Health Department to disseminate COVID-related information.
“It was a really quick, innovative partnership and reached the people who needed the information,” Panicucci said.
“A lot of organizations have had to shift and pivot to make sure essential products and services continue. They are doing whatever they need to do. Some are literally dropping off boxes of food and hygiene products.”
The R.J. McElroy Trust, which also was a $50,000 contributor to the collaborative fund, was created to help deserving young people in a 12-county area in Northeast Iowa.
“And that’s what we do,” said Sally Hollis, board president.
“With COVID, the needs of young people changed, and the organizations that serve them changed,” she said. “We definitely did new grants that were associated and directly related to COVID. Whether it was food bank support, getting food to families, or helping organizations transition to digital or virtual programming. Some just needed help keeping the doors open.
“This has really opened our eyes,” Hollis said. “We’ve done things we thought couldn’t be done. It’s amazing how people come together and get creative and do things faster than they’ve ever been done before.
“Our community is known for having people who are passionate for meaningful change. We do a great job of collaborating in the best way possible.”
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank was the recipient of multiple grants.
The Community Foundation gave us $50,000 right off the bat to help with pandemic impact,” said Executive Director Barb Prather. “We’re seeing an increase in need and, although we prepare to have funding available when the needs arise, we were going into the unknown.
The McElroy Trust helped with our backpack program,” Prather said. The program delivers bags filled with meals and snacks to underfed students on Fridays to sustain them over weekends and school holidays.
“Our traditional food sources weren’t available,” Prather said. “There were a lot of changes to our food supply, but through food purchasing, we were able to put really good food boxes together.
“We’ve received funding from a lot of different sources, the Schoitz Foundation, the Guernsey Foundation, United Way,” Prather said.” To have the community step up really made a difference.”