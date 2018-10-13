CEDAR FALLS — Lark Brewing will move to downtown Cedar Falls, owner Darin Beck announced Friday.
Lark Brewing restaurant and taproom will replace the Beck’s Main Street location at 314 and 316 Main St., while Lark’s brewing operations will be located in the old Palace Clothiers building at 312 Main St.
The move “more than double(s)” the brewing capacity of its current University Avenue location. Lark will continue to brew there until it can be transitioned to Main Street, something Beck said he hopes to have done by the end of the year.
Beck said he hopes to open the restaurant and taproom in early to mid- November, and Barmuda executive chef Bryan Sink will slowly transition Beck’s existing menu over to Lark’s new menu until then. The business will close for a few days for changes in signage and decor before reopening as Lark.
Sean Christensen will continue to run the brewery operations.
“We are incredibly excited for the Cedar Valley to experience the all-new Lark Brewing on Main Street,” Beck said in a news release. “We always knew that Lark was highly likely to end up in our current Beck’s Cedar Falls location after losing the bid for the Public Market building in Waterloo earlier this year.”
Beck said he’s looking at new Cedar Falls locations for the soon-to-be-displaced Beck’s on Main.
Beck had previously said the location for Lark was between the Palace Clothiers location, a building Beck owns, and an undisclosed location in downtown Waterloo — and, as recently as two weeks ago, he and Sink preferred the latter.
“Things just did not come together as we hoped,” Beck told The Courier on Friday. “Properties didn’t pan out for various reasons, and the developmental agreement with the city was taking too long.”
But he said downtown Cedar Falls, which has two other breweries in SingleSpeed and Second State, will be just as good.
“It’s a proven fact that, as breweries locate next to one another, it creates even more traffic,” Beck said, noting craft beer fans plan entire vacations around touring breweries. “The more you put in the same area, the more likely you are to be on somebody’s journey.”
Head brewer Christensen agreed.
“Main Street offers an environment where two other breweries and other great craft beer destinations already exist,” said Christensen in the release. “Cedar Falls will become even more of a brewery tourist destination, and it is truly an exciting time for Lark and downtown Cedar Falls.”
Lark will have live entertainment with Bob Dorr and other musicians from 7 to 10 p.m. each Thursday, and occasionally on the weekends. Live music was a big part of Sink’s previous downtown Waterloo restaurant, Bryan’s on Fourth.
“I’m confident people are going to love Bryan’s cooking, Sean’s beer and the various entertainment coming to the new Lark,” Beck said.
Good to hear! The Cedar Valley has gone too long without easy access to Lark beers!
