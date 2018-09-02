WAVERLY — Employees at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community might compare their own growth and development to that of their employer.
Bartels opened in 1954 and has since served more than 5,400 residents. It has transitioned from being a "Lutheran home for the aged,” as its sign once read, to a multilevel retirement community with a true spectrum of options and services for retirement living, said Deb Schroeder, Bartels president and CEO.
Bartels now encompasses nursing care, skilled nursing and rehab and Alzheimer’s and dementia care. It also offers an assisted living facility and two thriving independent living communities.
The organization has done all this while remaining at its original site on the northern part of the city. Many employees have followed a similar path -- putting down roots at Bartels while continuing to learn and grow in their professions.
“Longevity abounds, and Bartels trains in-house to help staff move forward in their careers,” said Schroeder, who’s celebrating her 22nd year there. “Christian values and a true ministry helps Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to be known as a great place to live and work.”
In keeping with Bartels' faith-based focus, there’s a strategic emphasis on continuing to expand and evolve both the services offered and the experiences of residents, their families and employees.
“Everyone is willing to go the extra mile to ensure our residents receive the highest level of professional and compassionate nursing services with dignity and respect,” he said.
Yordonna Kittle enjoys working for an employer with that sort of vision.
“Bartels is always implementing new ideas and better ways to serve our residents, with the most updated equipment and technology,” she added. “They strive very hard to make the environment … inviting to everyone who may stop by to visit, always keeping in mind not only the residents and family members but also employees.”
B. Holmes agreed. Like other nominators, B. Holmes appreciates that the future of Bartels dovetails with that of its employees.
“The staff here are committed to advancing their knowledge and skills,” said Holmes. “Bartels facilitates that by having continuing education programming, online learning opportunities, opportunities to attend off-campus training and additional certifications.”
Today, employees serve more than 200 residents in various ways stages of care on the 20-acre campus. This includes chaplaincy, music therapy, horticultural therapy and much more.
The diversity of services and activities is one way residents and staff cement their relationships, Kim Butler.
“The work we do here is challenging, heartbreaking, joyous and rewarding all at once,” said Butler, who’s worked as a social worker at Bartels for 19 years. “Our residents come first, and as a community, we respect and value the opportunities we have for personal and professional growth.”
