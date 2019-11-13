{{featured_button_text}}
WAVERLY — The Bartels Lutheran Home Community has named Paula Geise as its new CEO.

Geise began her duties Monday. She most recently was regional director of operational initiatives for UnityPoint at Home. She has her master’s degree in nursing with an emphasis in leadership from the University of Northern Iowa and Allen College, Waterloo. Geise has more than 30 years of experience in various roles in the health care industry.

She replaces Deb Schroeder, who announced ealier this year that she planned to retire by the end of 2019. Bartels officials embarked on a several-month search process before deciding on Geise.

Bartels has more than 65 years of experience in long-term care, 32 years of experience in independent living, employs almost 250 people and enriches the lives of over 290 residents. With its Christian-based mission and “residents first” philosophy, Bartels gives residents peace of mind knowing they can move to a higher level of care when needed without having to leave the community they call home. For more information, please visit bartelscommunity.org.

