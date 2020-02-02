Bankruptcy filing not affecting local Village Inn restaurants

WATERLOO — The recent bankruptcy filing of Village Inn’s parent company is not causing any of the local restaurants to close.
American Blue Ribbon Holdings filed for Chapter 11 reorganization Jan. 27, according to numerous media accounts. As part of the process, the Nashville, Tenn., company is closing 33 locations nationwide.
“Rest assured, our restaurants in Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Dubuque, and Fort Dodge are doing ‘just fine,’” Village Inn franchise owner Scott Boyer said in a news release. The restaurants are located at 6319 University Ave. in Cedar Falls and 212 W. Ridgeway Ave. in Waterloo.
Boyer, president of the local franchise since 2001, said restaurants affected are owned and operated by the parent company. Media reports say a total of 33 Village Inn and Baker’s Square restaurants, also part of American Blue Ribbon Holdings, are closing.
“We understand that there may be some questions about how this recent news might affect our guests, so we wanted to answer these as well as assure everyone that your quality ‘VI’ experience will continue,” said Boyer. “I franchise nine Village Inn Restaurant locations to include Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Dubuque, Fort Dodge and five in Kansas. I want to make it clear that we are doing very well in all of our markets and that our restaurants, our dedicated employees and our guests are not impacted by the recent Chapter 11 Reorganization of ABRH.
According to media reports, Village Inn locations in Coralville and Clinton are among those that have closed.
