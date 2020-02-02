Bankruptcy filing not affecting local Village Inn restaurants

“We understand that there may be some questions about how this recent news might affect our guests, so we wanted to answer these as well as assure everyone that your quality ‘VI’ experience will continue,” said Boyer. “I franchise nine Village Inn Restaurant locations to include Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Dubuque, Fort Dodge and five in Kansas. I want to make it clear that we are doing very well in all of our markets and that our restaurants, our dedicated employees and our guests are not impacted by the recent Chapter 11 Reorganization of ABRH.