NEW HAMPTON – ATEK Metal Technologies, part of ATEK Companies, has appointed Joe Brown as president.

Effective Oct. 21, 2019, Brown began reporting to Mark Osmanski, CEO, and be responsible for all aspects of the business, including setting the strategic direction of the company and driving growth.

Brown holds a bachelor of science degree in materials and process engineering from the University of Wisconsin and an master's in industrial organizational psychology from Capella University. Prior to joining ATEK, Brown was the president of Gordon Aluminum Industries, an aluminum extruder located in Schofield, Wis.

In addition, he spent a period working for the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership where he provided strategic and development services for clients in the packaging, foundry, cylinder manufacturing and metal machining industries.

For more than 50 years, ATEK Metal Technologies has used advanced simulation modeling, tooling design, state-of-the-art casting equipment and experienced foundry engineers.

To learn more about ATEK Metal Technologies, please visit http://www.atekmetaltechnologies.com/.

