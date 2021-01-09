Ashley Homestore opens at College Square Mall

"We knew we were going to have a store there at some point," Kovash said of Cedar Falls, after the distribution center was built. "We just didn't know when."

They scouted locations for a much smaller, 25,000-square foot new build, but found the former Younkers department store, which closed in 2018, was much larger -- and less expensive. Kovash said his company also bought and converted an old Younkers in Coralville.

"They're actually our largest Ashley Homestores in our company," he said.

One of the biggest issues in a store this size is stocking it. In good years, it would take two to three weeks to get new product in, and that's now taking three to four months, said Wilkinson. But he said Ashley's status as one of the largest furniture dealers in the world is helping them get furniture faster than others.

"The small guys are getting hit hard -- they can't get product from anybody," he said.

Demand hasn't slowed, said Wilkinson. In fact, it's grown by large margins.

"People are nesting more at the house, so the furniture industry is up by double digits -- 50% at some manufacturers," he said.