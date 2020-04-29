As packers close, hog farmers must cull herds

WORTHINGTON, Minn. -- Pork producers, crushed by the widespread closure of packinghouses, probably will be forced to resort to euthanasia with no place to sell their pigs, a Minnesota congressman said Wednesday.
"I'm being told that we have 160,000 per day needing to be euthanized at this point, because the plants have shut down," Congressman Collin Peterson said. "Across the country, 160,000, if we don't get these plants running."
Peterson, who represents Minnesota's 7th District and is the chair of the House Agriculture Committee, appeared with Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King and a group of Minnesota leaders at the airport in Worthington to discuss the future facing the pork industry.
A JBS pork plant in this southwest Minnesota community closed down a little more than a week ago; more than 200 of its workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Other major plants in the region, including the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls and the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Waterloo, have closed as their workers have taken ill.
This leaves hog farmers with few or no outlets to get their animals to market. What's worse, hogs -- which have been bred to grow quickly -- cannot be processed above a certain weight. So farmers are left frantically trying to stop the hogs' weight from ballooning.
"We're turning the temperatures up on the barns, and we're putting less energy and more fiber in the diets, to help try to slow (their growth)," said Dwight Mogler, a hog farmer in Lyon County. "They're bred to grow, to eat and grow, that's what a pig does. And so, we're trying to do the exact opposite, to disincentivize them to grow."
Mogler's farm markets about 140,000 hogs per year. With the closure of the JBS plant in Worthington, about 20 percent of his hogs have nowhere to go. Eight loads of his hogs -- about 1,400 head -- that would have been sent to Worthington have stayed put.
"We're putting more pigs into our barns, but you can only do that for about four weeks," Mogler said. "That's when you're faced with a decision to euthanize pigs, because you have no other options."
Hog farmers have not faced widespread destruction of their herds for economic reasons since the Great Depression, when low prices combined with federal intervention compelled them to eliminate animals in a desperate bid to stabilize prices.
Sending the hogs to Sioux City or elsewhere is not an option, Mogler said, because without a previously signed agreement, plants won't accept the animals. When the JBS plant in Worthington closed, the plant invoked a clause in its contract with Mogler relieving it of the obligation to accept his pigs.
The plants that remain open don't have the capacity to absorb all the hogs left behind by the closures.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who also spoke Wednesday, said keeping everyone home isn't working well for the Midwestern meat industry.
"This is a worker safety issue, it is a food-chain supply issue, and it is also an economic issue," Walz said. "We cannot shelter in place until we get a vaccine. We cannot weather the storm that long. So what we have to do is use the best practices that slow the rate of infection."
King said the pork situation is a "calamity," and he applauded President Donald Trump's move Tuesday to order meat plants to stay open, declaring them critical infrastructure. In response to Trump's order, the United Food & Commercial Workers Union has called on governors to ensure the safety of meatpacking workers.
"We've got too many plants shut down, and too many of them are running at half-speed or less," King said.
"The first priority is getting the plants up and running, and then of course get them to full capacity as much as can possibly be done. The second one is to deal with the hogs that have to be euthanized. It's an awful circumstance," he added.
King did strike an optimistic tone regarding workers at the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls -- hundreds of them were sickened by the virus -- and suggested these people are likely now immune.
"They've got a head start on herd immunity," he said.
