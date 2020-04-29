As packers close, hog farmers must cull herds

Mogler's farm markets about 140,000 hogs per year. With the closure of the JBS plant in Worthington, about 20 percent of his hogs have nowhere to go. Eight loads of his hogs -- about 1,400 head -- that would have been sent to Worthington have stayed put.

"We're putting more pigs into our barns, but you can only do that for about four weeks," Mogler said. "That's when you're faced with a decision to euthanize pigs, because you have no other options."

Hog farmers have not faced widespread destruction of their herds for economic reasons since the Great Depression, when low prices combined with federal intervention compelled them to eliminate animals in a desperate bid to stabilize prices.

Sending the hogs to Sioux City or elsewhere is not an option, Mogler said, because without a previously signed agreement, plants won't accept the animals. When the JBS plant in Worthington closed, the plant invoked a clause in its contract with Mogler relieving it of the obligation to accept his pigs.

The plants that remain open don't have the capacity to absorb all the hogs left behind by the closures.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who also spoke Wednesday, said keeping everyone home isn't working well for the Midwestern meat industry.