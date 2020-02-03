As caucuses begin, Trump's family and staff rally in Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES — President Donald Trump sent a message to Democrats on Monday, sending more than 80 of his surrogates into the Des Moines area, in a show of force meant to overshadow the Democrats' caucus-day events and the hopeful victory parties of the five leading presidential candidates, who will arrive later this evening.

Trump's family, several cabinet members, officials and an army of campaign staff held a press conference before a mass of national and international media, declaring Trump's reelection campaign already has $200 million cash on hand and is on the path to victory.

As Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, stepped to the podium, a Jewish protester seated in the VIP guest section stood up and yelled, "I’m an American Jew and ever since your father was elected president, more and more Jews are being gunned down every year."

The man was quickly dragged away, then physically picked up and carried out of a ballroom at the Sheraton by security and Secret Service as Trump's supporters broke into a chant of "USA, USA, USA."

"Nobody's done more for Israel and American Jews than Donald Trump," Don Jr. said. "This is why I wrote the book, 'Triggered,' folks! The New York Times Number One best seller. Donald Trump has done more for the state of Israel; he's defended Jews."

