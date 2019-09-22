CEDAR FALLS — Year after year, employees of Cedar Falls Utilities heap praise upon their employer.
They say their job at CFU makes them feel “fortunate,” “valued” and “proud.”
Elliot Diehm is among them and believes his is the metro area’s best employer.
“I have been fortunate to work for Cedar Falls Utilities for the last 12 years,” he said. “CFU puts a tremendous amount of effort into making sure that it is the premium place to work in the Cedar Valley. The work environment is top notch, the employees are exceptional and the work-life balance is great.”
General Manager Steve Bernard doesn’t take the kudos for granted.
“I think we do have a really unique workplace culture here,” he said. “Our employees care about what they do and the community they serve. There’s a real history here of providing excellent service to customers. They value the work they do and their work is valued by the community.”
This year marks the 10th time CFU has been selected as a Courier Employer of Choice. Bernard is honored to have employees continue to place CFU on the list.
“The pressure for us is really about caring for our customers and maintaining what we’re known for in this community — our high level of service and innovative products and services,” he explained. “We do that by getting the right employees and the right culture for them.
“All of that leads to honors like this. It’s a really great recognition, and how we hold onto it is kind of a byproduct of providing great service.”
On average, a CFU employee’s tenure is 14 years, said Audra Heineman, human resources manager.
“People come to work here and stay here because we value employee engagement,” she said. “Management listens to concerns and is always taking steps to improve and adapt to employees’ changing needs.”
Joe Smith plans to continue working at CFU until he retires.
“They go above and beyond serving their customers and employees,” he said. “I love what I do here and feel like a valued contributor.”
Like Smith, many CFU employees spend their careers there and maintain connections with the company after retirement, said Bernard.
Troy Creery has worked at CFU for more than 30 years.
“I am proud of the people who work for CFU and the service that we provide to our citizens. We are committed to providing high quality services at the lowest cost possible.”
Nominators also praise CFU’s benefits package, which is reviewed regularly. This includes a comprehensive wellness program, with health, wellness, nutrition programs and an onsite fitness center for employees and their families.
New this year is an employee-led benefits committee.
“We try to stay engaged with employees through lunch hour news meetings and bringing in presenters from outside to interesting information, whether it’s health or financial related, which is something a lot of places don’t do,” said Bernard.
When employees retire or resign, CFU conducts standard exit interviews. The company also conducts “stay interviews” with current employees, said Susan Abernathy, employee and legal services director. These sessions help the company with employee retention efforts.
“It’s our way of taking a pulse and asking, ‘What drives you? What do we do well? What could we do better?’” Abernathy explained. “We don’t want to wait until an exit interview to get employee input.”
Such sessions result in real changes, she added. For example, a stay interview with a power plant resulted in reinstatement of a scholarship program.
“The employee asked, ‘Why don’t we still do that?’ Now, there are three scholarships for Cedar Falls High School students,” said Abernathy. “That didn’t come from the boardroom; that came from an employee. That makes people feel engaged; people just want to be heard.”
