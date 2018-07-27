Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO — Area unemployment has risen in the short term, but has declined from last year.

The Waterloo/Cedar Falls metropolitan statistical area’s total non-farm employment decreased 1,300 jobs from the previous month and stands at 90,200. The unemployment rate was 2.8 percent for June 2018, up from 2.4 percent in May 2018. In June 2017, it was 3.7 percent.

According to the report the dominant factor in the decline is a seasonal paring of 2,000 jobs in state government.

Trade, transportation and warehousing gained 200 jobs, with a loss of 100 jobs in retail trade. Leisure and hospitality enjoyed a seasonal gain of 300 jobs. Manufacturing went unchanged.

Over the year, the area has gained 100 jobs with gains of 300 in goods-producing industries and 200 fewer jobs in service-providing industries. Manufacturing added 400 jobs from one year ago. Professional and business services increased 200 jobs. Leisure and hospitality and financial activities each added 100 jobs.

A jobs loss in retail trade resulted in 200 fewer jobs in trade, transportation and warehousing.

June jobless rates for Northeast Iowa counties, with the June 2016 rates in parentheses, are: Benton, 2.4 (3.2); Black Hawk, 2.9 (4.0); Bremer, 2.1 (3.0); Buchanan, 2.4 (3.0); Butler, 2.5 (3.3); Chickasaw, 2.3 (2.9); Delaware, 1.9 (2.5); Fayette, 2.8 (3.5); Floyd, 2.4 (3.1); Franklin, 1.8 (2.5); Grundy, 2.3 (2.9); Hardin, 2.8 (3.2); Howard, 2.1 (2.7); Mitchell, 1.8 (2.2); Tama, 2.3 (3.2) and Winneshiek, 2.3 (3.0).

