DES MOINES -- The Waterloo/Cedar Falls metropolitan statistical area’s total nonfarm gained 500 jobs from the previous month and stands at 92,000.
The jobless rate for the area for November was 2.1 percent. The rate was 2.9 in November 2017.
No particular industry stood apart from others this month with trade, transportation and warehousing adding 200 jobs and manufacturing and government each adding 100 jobs. Leisure and hospitality trimmed 300 jobs, a change last seen in 2015 and more than 46 percent above the 10-year October-to-November average change for the industry.
Over the year, the area has added 400 jobs. Durable goods manufacturing added 500 jobs, combined with 100 additional jobs in non-durable goods manufacturing.
These gains aided in pushing goods-producing sectors to a total gain of 800 jobs. Professional and business services added 200 jobs and financial activities gained 100 jobs. Employment in trade, transportation and warehousing was whittled down by 300 jobs although retail trade pruned 700 jobs.
