Area real estate market shows unexpected growth

While many sectors of the economy are struggling amidst the coronavirus, the local real estate market has remained unscathed and is, in fact, booming despite expectations the market would slow down.
Real estate experts are having trouble explaining why the local market grew despite the pandemic.
“I’m really surprised at the numbers, the increase,” said Dick Robert. “Especially during COVID with restrictions and masking. I can’t explain it, but the market is strong in both Waterloo and Cedar Falls, up more than 11% in Cedar Falls and more than 9% in Waterloo. We really don’t have a handle on what you can tie that to.”
Those percentages represent the increase in sales of detached, single-family homes as reported by the Multiple Listing Service of the Northeast Iowa Board of Realtors.
Robert, owner/broker with Cedar Falls Real Estate Co., analyzes and predicts housing market trends each year. He’s been publishing annual summaries since 1980. This year’s report was released Jan. 13.
This time last year, Robert expected a decline in 2020 home sales, down 1% in Waterloo and 2% in Cedar Falls.
Instead, Waterloo saw 81 more houses sold in 2020, a total of 942 compared to 861 in 2019. In Cedar Falls, 573 homes were sold in 2020 compared to 514 in 2019, an increase of 59 homes.
According to Robert’s report, the average sale price in Waterloo rose 2.28%, from $126,126 in 2019 to $129,005 in 2020, while in Cedar Falls, the average sale price increased from $235,621 in 2019 to $245,339, up 4.13%.
There were 204 homes listed for sale in January in Waterloo, compared to 246 last year. At the same time in Cedar Falls, there were 127 homes listed, down from 150 in 2019.
On average, sellers in Cedar Falls received 97.80% of list price in 2020, down from 98.23% in 2019. In Waterloo, the percentage increased slightly from 97.47 in 2019 to 97.66 in 2020.
In Waterloo, 77 new single-family homes were built, up from 69 the previous year. That number increased slightly in Cedar Falls, with 113 new homes built in 2020 compared to 111 in 2019.
Robert said the area has been seeing a downturn in building permits since 2011, probably due to a combination of the cost of building materials and the lack of building lots.
Robert said there has not been a big increase in the number of people viewing homes, but more of them are serious buyers.
In 2020, 97 foreclosures were reported in Black Hawk County. That is down from 176 in 2019.
Robert also ran a property tax comparison between Waterloo and Cedar Falls featuring two homes, one in each city, with an assessed value of $200,000, applying the state-mandated residential rollback and the millage rate for each community.
For 2020/2021, property taxes on the Waterloo home total $4,456.71. In Cedar Falls, taxes on a home with the same assessed value are $3,650.43.
Robert expects that gap to narrow as Cedar Falls property taxes will increase to cover the costs of a new elementary and high school.
For 2021, Robert forecasts an increase in sales in Waterloo of 2% and a decrease in Cedar Falls of 4%. He expects the average sale price to increase in Waterloo by 2 to 3% and in Cedar Falls by 6 to 8%, due to declining inventory.
While Mary Shileny, chief executive officer for the Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, also looks at single-family homes sold, she breaks the numbers down further and also reports figures on other types of properties.
For example, in Cedar Falls, of the single-family homes listed in 2020, 46 of 50 zero- to two-bedroom homes sold, 244 of 256 three-bedroom homes sold, and 284 of 411 homes with four or more bedrooms sold. That equates to 80.06% of listed homes sold, compared to 73.40% in 2019.
In Waterloo, 288 homes with zero- to two-bedrooms were listed and 252 sold. Of 577 three-bedroom homes listed, 483 sold, and 210 of 266 homes with four or more bedrooms sold. In 2020, 83.55% of listed homes sold, up from 77.82% in 2019.
Additionally, 15 of 20 listed multi-family properties sold in Cedar Falls in 2020, compared to 17 of 45 in 2019. In Waterloo, over the same time, 47 of 67 listed multi-family properties sold, compared to 25 of 69 in 2019.
Shileny emphasizes the importance, for both buyers and sellers, of a market’s absorption rate.
“When buyers ask a realtor, ‘What’s a good time to buy?’ or a seller asks, ‘How long will it take to sell my house?’ they are asking about the absorption rate,” she said.
“The absorption rate in the real estate market is used to evaluate the rate at which available homes are sold in a specific market during a given time period. It is calculated by dividing the number of homes sold in the allotted time period by the total number of available homes. The lower the absorption rate, or the fewer days on market can give the seller’s the upper hand. The higher the absorption rate, the better shopping for buyers.
“When there is fluctuation in a market, highs and lows, there is stimulation that supports a healthy market. The Cedar Valley market is a classic example of stability.”
Waterloo’s community planning and development director Noel Anderson said the city has had a healthy wave of good activity.
“We’ve been concerned about the pandemic and how it impacts timelines and the availability of building materials but, for the most part, we aren’t seeing a lot of problems.
“We’re seeing the roller coaster go up at Lost Island,” he said. “We’re excited about office development along the San Marnan corridor. We’ve received final plans for the Warren expansion. The downtown convention center construction is continuing, the Best Western is finished and open. The Frito Lay building is finished and renting units, and the Art Bloc is taking applications. So there’s a lot of good action.
“The Walnut neighborhood, with the addition of the (All-In) grocery store, people are buying and rehabbing homes. There are a few lots available. We are glad to see a resurgence in that neighborhood where we are seeing new building, existing homes being rehabilitated and business partners.
“We would like to focus on the Church Row neighborhood next. The missing link there would be commercial partners.”
In Cedar Falls, Economic Development Coordinator Shane Graham said the city is seeing good housing activity in some of the newer subdivisions.
“The Arbors of Viking Road is starting new additions, and Iron Horse off of Union Road is beginning work on its fifth through ninth additions,” he said.
“We’ve also seen steady commercial and industrial growth. We’re seeing interest near College Square, in the Viking Plaza area near Target and in both industrial parks. Ashley Furniture just opened up on University, and we’ve received a site plan for a coffee shop next to Culvers on Viking Road.
“The pandemic has slowed some things down, but we are positioning ourselves to hit the ground running when things are back to normal.”