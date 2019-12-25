{{featured_button_text}}
DES MOINES -- The Waterloo/Cedar Falls metropolitan statistical area’s total nonfarm employment pared 300 jobs from the previous month and stands at 92,400 and stands at 2.8 percent.

It was 2.7 percent in October.

Manufacturing is responsible for the bulk of the loss with 300 fewer jobs in the industry. Leisure and hospitality trimmed 200 jobs and financial activities pared 100 jobs. Trade, transportation and warehousing and government helped to limit the losses by adding 100 jobs each.

Over the year, the area pared 900 jobs. Non-durable goods manufacturing served as the only bright spot, adding just 100 jobs, however durable goods manufacturing has pared 1,600 jobs, over-shadowing the gain.

Trade, transportation and warehousing trimmed 500 jobs. Financial activities and professional and business services each trimmed 100 jobs.

