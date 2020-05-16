Are we heading toward a new food supply system for meat?

“We are currently fully booked for the year,” wrote Clarion Locker on its Facebook page. “We have started a waiting/cancellation list. Please we ask if you are not going to keep your appointment just give us a courtesy call. To get on the cancellation list you have to email: clarionlocker@gmail.com, only call if you have a cutting card to complete we are truly very busy and need all hands on deck.”

Similar posts appeared on the Facebook pages of nearly all lockers in north Iowa. S&S Locker & Liquor in Osage is booked for custom meat processing for the rest of the year. Rockford is booked into the next several months. Louie’s Custom Meats in Clear Lake isn’t doing any processing.

Jeremy Moorehead, owner of the Ventura Locker for the last six years, is booked out to the end of the year for pigs and has a handful of appointments for beef left in the same time frame. His business is so busy they’ve had to let all calls go to their voicemail system.

They’re also selling only a limited amount of retail/counter meat. Moorehead has hired more staff and bought a refrigerator truck to handle the onslaught of farmers looking to sell and consumers looking the buy.