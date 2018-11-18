CEDAR FALLS — Eagle View Hospitality invites the public to the 165th birthday celebration of The Black Hawk Hotel, Cedar Falls’ oldest business and the second-longest continuously operated hotel in the United States.
The celebration will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the hotel. It will feature tours, a historic scavenger hunt, music from the historic phonograph and the launch of the hotel’s new brand. Birthday cake and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
The celebration is hosted by Eagle View Hospitality in partnership with the Cedar Falls Historical Society.
“This milestone birthday comes at an ideal time; the hotel has just been entrusted to us, and we are actively reflecting on its rich history and dreaming about its future,”said Audrey Dodd, vice president of business development for Eagle View. “It’s not lost on us that we have a great responsibility to set a course for the next 165 years.”
The Black Hawk Hotel has undergone significant renovation and renaming since the dawn of Cedar Falls’ history in the early 1850s. The hotel is listed in the National Historic Register of Historic Places and has received numerous accolades including its most recent 2017 Iowa Tourism Award for Outstanding Lodging Property.
“It is unlikely that when the Winslow House Hotel was built in 1853 that its proprietor gave any thought to whether or not it would still be in existence in 2018,” said Julie Huffman-Kilnkowitz, with the Cedar Falls Historical Society. “The name of the hotel may have changed, but the hotel has survived to greet travelers for 165 years.”
The Black Hawk Hotel was acquired by Eagle View earlier this year from previous owners Dan and Kathy Tindall, who dedicated more than 20 years to the hotel.
“Eagle View is uniquely prepared for the opportunity to see The Black Hawk Hotel into the next 165 years,” Eagle View Owner and CEO Mark Kittrell said. “With River Place, we turned Cedar Falls’ original industrial land into a neighborhood where more than 300 people now live, work and play. As we’re studying downtown history, we’re finding that the hotel was once the social center of the community. We hope to reactivate The Black Hawk as a place where both locals and visitors alike will gather and celebrate.”
