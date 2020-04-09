Annexed farmland will allow Cedar Falls to expand its industrial park

"We already do have a plan for Viking Road," said Graham, from just west of Production Drive to the intersection with Union. It will be upgraded during 2022-2023 to an urban road with curb and gutter. Currently it is asphalt with a drainage ditch.

There are no plans to upgrade South Union Road, which is gravel and maintained by Black Hawk County.

The storm water detention basin along Viking Road will be oversized, said Graham, to help distance the neighbors from the industrial area.

"A buffer is one of their concerns," he noted. "We plan to keep coordinating with them as we keep moving this project forward."

Commissioners approved a future land use map amendment to include all of the property. They also approved rezoning the 200 acres from agricultural to planned light industrial district and all but 20 acres of the remaining land to residential. The 20-acre property at Union and Viking roads is currently a home and wildlife sanctuary, so it will continue to be zoned agricultural.

The changes will need to be approved by the City Council.