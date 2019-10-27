CEDAR FALLS — Broken bikes have a new place to go for repairs in Cedar Falls.
Andy’s Bike Shop, a formerly mobile service traveling up to 25 miles, has opened at corner of State and Second streets.
“We still have the mobile unit,” said the owner, Andy Tetmeyer, 26. “We still do repairs and still get parts, we just have a lot more brands and opportunities for our customers.”
Tetmeyer is the owner and only employee, but he’s usually in the shop that opened two months ago with his dog, Surly. He opened his mobile unit in July 2017.
“I’ve worked in a bike shop since I was 15, and I’m almost 27 now,” Tetmeyer said. “I’ve worked on bikes most of my working career.”
Tetmeyer got into bikes after buying a bike for a triathlon when he was in high school.
“I had to have it tuned up,” Tetmeyer said. He realized he could tune it up himself and since he likes to build things, he got a job at a bike shop in his hometown of Altoona.
The idea for a mobile shop came from watching people at the bike shop, he said.
“When I worked at other shops I noticed people had to put their car rack on, put their bike on, drive their bike to the shop, drop the bike off,” Tetmeyer said. “Then they had to pick it up two to three days later.”
He realized he could fit all the items needed to repair a bike in the back of a cargo van, Tetmeyer said.
You have free articles remaining.
The biggest change from going mobile to having a storefront is now Tetmeyer gets to sell bikes.
The coming season is Tetmeyer’s favorite time to ride his bike.
“I like to ride in colder weather in gravel,” Tetmeyer said. “I’m from a triathlon and road (bike) background.”
Tetmeyer and Andy’s Bike Shop is involved with bike enthusiasts in the Cedar Valley.
“There’s a Monday night no drop gravel ride that leaves out of here,” Tetmeyer said. “It rides about 18 miles, it’s a pretty easy pace. Then you come back here and get a free beer at Second State Brewing.”
During the last ride about 30 people showed up, he said.
Since opening his doors, business for Tetmeyer has been pretty busy.
“There’s two breweries, a bunch restaurants,” Tetmeyer said. “It’s an ideal place. It’s why we picked this spot.”
The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
“I get to do what I love,” Tetmeyer said. “I get to be my own boss.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.