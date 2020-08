× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amerigroup has donated $250 for school supplies to Waterloo Community Schools through sponsoring a back-to-school campaign.

Emma Ferguson and Warren Dukes from Amerigroup Iowa presented the donation check to the district this week.

Amerigroup Iowa is one of two managed health care organizations contracted by the state to provide insurance for all Iowans who meet income guidelines.

