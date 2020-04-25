America’S SBDC Iowa announces challenge
America’S SBDC Iowa announces challenge

AMES – America’s SBDC Iowa is announcing a social media campaign to support small businesses across the state.

The campaign, Support Small Businesses 5 Day Challenge, involves a six-part video series starting today, and then a daily challenge the rest of the week. Examples of the challenge include tagging small businesses on social media, purchasing gift cards, writing online reviews, and sending caring messages to small business owners.

To access the campaign videos, go to www.iowasbdc.org/5-Day-Challenge. They will also be available daily, from April 26 to May 1 at on Facebook or https://twitter.com/IowaSBDC.

America’s SBDC Iowa also has a COVID-19 resource page available at www.iowasbdc.org/COVID-19. All 15 regional centers of America’s SBDC Iowa are fully staffed and trained to assist small business owners with their questions and concerns during this challenging time.

America’s SBDC Iowa is an outreach program of Iowa State University’s Ivy College of Business and the Office of Economic Development and Industry Relations.

