WATERLOO — The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a laborshed employment study for the Cedar Falls/Waterloo area.
Talent availability has been a concern for Cedar Valley and Iowa businesses. The study will geographically define which communities contribute to Cedar Falls/Waterloo’s workforce. This defined area is called a laborshed area and is based upon commuting patterns. The results from this support the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber’s talent development efforts.
For the success of this study, Iowa Workforce Development will send letters to employers in Cedar Falls/Waterloo starting Monday, asking they provide aggregate counts of their employees’ residential ZIP codes. This will allow them to determine what the scope and scale of Cedar Falls/Waterloo’s laborshed area is and better understand where the workforce resides.
Once the laborshed area is determined, a confidential residential telephone survey will be conducted to collect workforce characteristic information specific to the area. The survey call originates out of eastern Iowa, therefore, the incoming number will have the 319 area code. It is possible a text message will also be sent from their 888 number, alerting to expect a call to take the survey. Survey questions will cover topics such as: employment status, current and desired wages, current and desired benefits, education level, and type of occupation among other things. However, Iowa Workforce Development will not ask survey takers identifiable information such as: name, social security number or date of birth.
Every year Iowa Workforce Development conducts laborshed studies across the state. The results of each analysis are publicly available online at www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed.
