Allen expanding use of telemedicine

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital will expand its use of telemedicine with the addition of six board-certified physicians to its hospitalist team.

Telehospitalists will work with local physicians and providers to on inpatient care for patients between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. The program begins Feb. 25 and follows the introduction of telepsychiatry services in 2018.

“As a physician, I believe this telehospitalist program will allow us to provide the highest level of care overnight,” said hospitalist medical director Pradeep Ramesh, M.D. “This will ensure the Allen Hospital experience remains exceptional and consistent for all of our overnight patients.”

Telehospitalists communicate with patients through a special cart that nurses or other staff can bring into patient rooms. The cart has a digital stethoscope and other diagnostic equipment, including a videoconferencing monitor and camera. This allows the remote physician to communicate face-to-face with the patient and on-site care teams. The physician can securely access the patient’s medical records and lab results.

The emergency department will continue to be staffed by local physicians at all hours, and physician specialists will remain on-call to respond as needed.