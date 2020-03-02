Allen elects to retire as Deere Board chairman May 1

MOLINE, Ill. – After a 45-year career, Samuel R. Allen has elected to retire May 1 as chairman of the Deere & Co. Board of Directors.

The Deere board has elected John C. May, the company’s chief executive officer, to become chairman upon Allen’s retirement. The actions are another step in the company’s systematic process of leadership transition.

Allen has been chairman of the board of directors since 2010 and served as the company's chief executive officer from 2009 to 2019. May was named CEO in November 2019.

“As a result of Sam’s leadership and vision, John Deere has developed a more dynamic business model and is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the demographic and technological trends that are defining the future of our businesses,” said May.

Allen led the company to record growth and success. Over his decade of leadership, the company expanded its customer base, increased its global footprint, and made major gains in innovation and precision technologies.

“This was also a time of unmatched financial success which included nine of the 10 highest-earning years in company history,” May said.