Allen College opens doctoral program program

WATERLOO – Allen College is accepting admission applications for its first class into the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program.

The four-year program utilizes a unique, blended model of online lectures along with hands-on lab sessions four days each month to equal 16 days each semester on the Allen College campus in Waterloo. Splitting time between online coursework and interactive lab work allows flexibility for family and financial needs and a more balanced lifestyle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

During the first semester, students will also spend 16 days learning at the world-renowned Saint Louis University Center for Anatomical Science and Education.

Graduates of the DPT program will be dedicated to helping people of all ages prevent the loss of or restore the ability to move and function throughout life. Treatment strategies include exercise, patient education and hands-on techniques to facilitate rehabilitation.