CEDAR FALLS – Rich Cong- don has some rules for folks participating in his History First Tours. “You’ll never be bored because we pack so much into the trips. When you’re on the bus, you’re mine, and I’m going to wear you out. You can sleep on the way home.”
The retired businessman is preparing for his next bus tour, a day-tripper to Edgewood under the auspices of the Cedar Falls Historical Society. Later in the summer is a five-day-four-night excursion to the North Shore in Minnesota. “Christmas in Wisconsin” is the theme for another weeklong trip in December.
He has shepherded historical society bus tours for nine years to 30 or so destinations. A second career as an historical tour guide wasn’t something Congdon planned, but he’s embraced it with gusto.
“I do it because I love history, and the research is as much fun as the visits we make. I’ll probably vet 150 places before I chose the destinations. There are always nuggets to learn about each and every one of them, so why not keep learning?” said Congdon of Cedar Falls, who retired in 2006 from his business, Congdon Printing and Imaging Co.
Congdon laughed. “My wife Rita enjoys history, too, and enjoys listening to me go on and on about these places.”
Rita Congdon was education coordinator at the historical society when she signed up the couple for a trip about a decade ago. Rich Congdon suffers from celiac disease, and he requested special arrangements at meals to accommodate his dietary restrictions. “We went on the trip and found out no provisions had been made for me. There were times when I had to go without food. Then there was an unpleasant experience at a hotel.”
The tour organizer eventually quit, and Congdon was asked to organize and lead a trip. “I said, ‘Here’s the deal. I’ll do the first one, and then someone else will have to step up and do another one. I did a trip to Sioux Falls, S.D., and had a full busload of people. On the way back, they all looked at me and asked, ‘Where are we going next time?’ Nine years later, here we are, and we’ve had some great experiences.”
C.F. Historical Society Executive Director Carrie Eilderts said many people who “go on one of Rich’s tours enjoy the experience so much that they become repeat travelers year after year.”
You have free articles remaining.
The tours also serve as a fundraiser for the historical society.
Congdon’s goals for organizing successful and fun trips are simple. “We want to study the history and culture and the area and enjoy good food and good accommodations. Everyone should have a good time and learn something along the way.”
Why study history? “People live in the present. They plan and worry about the future. History is the study of the past. History is a laboratory of human experiences and habits. We learn how we arrived where we are today. We learn what worked and what did not. History is a window into the conditions of why choices were made. Understanding history lets us be better informed citizens and guides our thinking for the future,” he explained.
Several history tours have been particularly memorable. The Arabia Steamboat Museum in Kansas City, Mo., fascinated one tour group. It is home to the largest single collection of pre-Civil War artifacts in the world. The steamboat sank on the Missouri River in September 1865 loaded with 200 tons of cargo.
Eventually the river changed course, burying the wreckage. It was found 45 feet deep beneath a Kansas cornfield and excavated in 1988 with the cargo remarkably well preserved.
He particularly enjoyed an architectural tour of Chicago that included visits to an 1890s former gentlemen’s club, the Union League Club of Chicago and the Chicago Fire Academy, built on the site where O’Leary’s cow was believed to have started Chicago’s great fire in 1871, a story that has now been debunked.
The history buff is excited about this year’s tours, particularly his “Discover Iowa” series focusing on family-owned businesses. He’s also busy making final arrangements on the North Shore tour that will feature the tall ships at Duluth’s Festival of Sail on Lake Superior and the Christmas visit to Wisconsin.
When Congdon isn’t immersed in history and travel, he is active in Lions Club, serving as a state officer. In the spring, the master gardener volunteers four afternoons a week for eight weeks as the resident plant expert at the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee garden center. For the Christmas holidays, he dresses up as Santa Claus and with Rita, makes visits throughout the state.
History First Tours are sponsored by the Cedar Falls Historical Society and First National Bank of Cedar Falls, Waverly and Plainfield. They are open to anyone interested in history and travel. Members of the Cedar Falls Historical Society and First National Bank’s First Friends Club receive discounts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.