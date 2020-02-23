Alive & Running Iowa donates to Allen Hospital

WATERLOO – Alive & Running Iowa recently donated more than $17,000 to the mental health unit at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital to purchase and install specially designed desks and chairs for each of the 21 inpatient rooms.

The furniture is made to greatly reduce ligature risk with features such as heavily-weighted chairs to make lifting and moving difficult, desks secured to the wall and no handles, hooks or gaps that could be used as anchors for other ligature items.

Because of those risks, the furniture was previously not included in patient rooms. With the addition, it’s more comfortable for patients to write letters to family and friends, journal, create artwork or complete other activities that can play a positive role in their recovery.

“Not only will this furniture help individuals with a mental health condition toward healing, they can do it in a safe way,” said Troy Belmer, co-founder of Alive & Running. “If this prevents just one tragedy, we will have accomplished our goal.”

Alive & Running Iowa was founded in 2009 to help prevent suicide through research, education and advocacy. The organization can connect individuals to support groups and counseling services and hosts several fundraisers throughout the year, including the Alive & Running 5K scheduled for June 20.

