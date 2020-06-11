Alden Global buys more Lee Enterprises stock

“They may buy more and try to either get some control of the company or force a sale; that seems to be the scenario with Tribune Publishing,” he said. “It’s kind of a win-win (for Alden) in that in one scenario they take over the company and run it the way they want to, pare it down … or if somebody else comes in and buys it, that would probably be at a premium.”

Or Alden could buy up more shares to drive up the stock price and “get a nice gain on their investment. At least in theory it’s a win-win for them, although not necessarily for Lee," he said.

The purchase comes soon after the New York Stock Exchanged warned Lee it could face a downgrade because its stock price fell under $1 for more than 30 days. The stock remained under a dollar from March 31 until it climbed to $1.00 at the end of trading on May 21, and has remained above $1 since. It closed at $1.21 Thursday.

Lee Enterprises also has yet to file financial documents related to its second fiscal quarter performance, which are due by June 22.

Edmonds said Alden’s purchase this week also might be because Lee’s stock was “extremely cheap.”