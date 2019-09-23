CEDAR FALLS -- The Gordon Flesch Co. signed an agreement Monday to acquire Advanced Systems Inc. (ASI), an independent dealer in the office technology industry with offices in Cedar Falls and elsewhere in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota.
The combined company will be the largest independent office equipment dealership in the Midwest, officials said.
The merged company will be known as the Gordon Flesch Co., and will serve business customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and South Dakota. Gordon Flesch is headquartered in Fitchburg, Wis.
Both companies share decades of experience in the office equipment space and are among the nation’s largest Canon and Lexmark dealers. GFC has been recognized as Canon U.S.A.’s largest independent dealership for the past five years, while ASI has been an authorized Canon dealer since 1981 and has been continually recognized as a Canon Top Dealer.
GFC has been family owned for 63 years while ASI has been an employee-owned, independent dealer for 62 years. Both organizations have a commitment to quality customer service and have experienced staff with an average tenure of more than 12 years. In addition, both organizations are committed to charitable giving and supporting non-profits in the communities they serve.
“ASI has been proud to serve customers across Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota for more than 60 years,” said Troy Love, president and CEO of ASI. “GFC will deliver additional size, depth of experience and technology solutions for our customers, while retaining the Midwestern values and commitment to customer service our business clients are accustomed to receiving.”
