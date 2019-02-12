Try 1 month for 99¢
Community leaders joined Advanced Heat Treat staff in celebration the completion of a 15,000-square-foot addition Feb. 7 in Waterloo.

WATERLOO – Advanced Heat Treat Corp., 2825 Midport Blvd., has completed a 15,000-square foot building expansion at its corporate headquarters in Waterloo.

The milestone was celebrated Thursday with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. AHT employees, government officials, local economic leaders and the contractors and construction crew were in attendance, donning the AHT brand color of purple.

AHT President Mike Woods said, “The expansion is a knockout. A great group of people — both internally and externally — put their minds together on a mission and created a great extension of our facility. We’re excited about the additional space that’s going to allow us to grow, bring on new services and enable us to better serve our customer base.”

Established in 1981, Advanced Heat Treat Corp. provides heat treat services and metallurgical solutions to companies across the globe.

AHT has four locations: two in Waterloo; one in Monroe, Mich., and a fourth in Cullman, Ala. AHT also plans to expand its Burton Avenue location in Waterloo.

To learn more about the firm, go to www.ahtcorp.com.

