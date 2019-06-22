WATERLOO – Advanced Heat Treat Corp. announced building expansions at its Monroe, Mich., and Waterloo locations.
The extra space will enable AHT to add more equipment and services.
The Michigan AHT location is expanding its pit. The new space will allow for two additional nitriding units which are larger in size.
AHT Burton, referred to by the street name as there are two locations in Waterloo, is adding additional square footage onto their building. The expansion will allow for additional equipment and services to be added. The expansion is expected to be complete mid-summer.
While the expansions are the first for the Michigan and Burton facilities since 2006 and 2007, respectively, AHT recently doubled the shop floor at its corporate headquarters located in Waterloo this past February.
AHT President Mike Woods commented, “We’re very excited about the growth AHT has seen over the past few years. Because of this, we felt it was necessary to expand our facilities and invest in additional equipment to better serve our customers and capture more of the market.”
Last month, AHT also added two new induction units at the Burton Ave. location, providing even better turnaround times and expanding capacity for large parts.
AHT has four locations: two in Waterloo; one in Monroe, Mich.; and a fourth in Cullman, Ala. Between the four locations, they offer more than 20 surface treatments including gas and ion nitriding, induction hardening, carburizing, carbonitriding and more.
For more information go to www.ahtcorp.com or call 232-5221.
