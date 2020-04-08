Acreage Holdings freezes wholesale medical marijuana operations in Iowa

Nelson said he believes Acreage’s closures puts its future operations in jeopardy.

If there are no workers, he continued, the company’s marijuana plants will die, likely resulting in a delay before products return to shelves.

“It’ll be a year or more before the dispensaries are reopened — if there is even an interest in applying for them at this time,” he said in a Tuesday email to The Gazette. “The news about Acreage certainly casts more doubt.”

MedPharm’s dispensaries likely will not be able to provide Acreage products after its current stock runs out, Nelson said.

In addition, the Beyond Iowa Relief, Have a Heart Compassionate Care dispensaries closed suddenly last week in Council Bluffs and Davenport, after Have a Heart Iowa determined it was no longer financially feasible to operate, the Quad-City Times reported.

“Both of these closings reinforce the same points I’ve been making for years now — this program (in Iowa) is not sustainable as currently constructed,” Nelson said in his email. “I fear these moves cast doubt on its future from the patient perspective, which may result in lower (registration) card numbers — something that puts our future at risk as well.”