Accel Group workforce empowered by mission, values

WAVERLY — When an employer checks all the right boxes, it’s easy to sing its praises, says Ty Burrell.
“The Accel Group is a great example of when strong leadership and a clear mission align,” he says of his workplace. “Our core values guide us in all we do. We are on a mission to build something that has a lasting impact on the communities we serve, and this deep sense of purpose drives us to work smarter, harder, faster and more creatively.”
The core values reflect the company’s mission, commitment to quality customer service and employee-focused, family-oriented work culture. They include: Act with Honor and Integrity; Consistency Strengthens Our Brand; Change: Embrace It!; Empowerment Helps Us Grow; and Laugh Everyday.
Jayne Hall believes Accel’s emphasis of mission and values empowers employees to provide excellent customer service.
“Our culture is over the top with encouragement, support, understanding, resources, perks and opportunities for all, which comes from the top,” she says.
Employees are the center — and drivers — of that winning culture, insists Mike Byl, company president.
“So much of what makes our culture work is employee-led,” says Byl. “They’re constantly stepping up, taking the lead. They truly live our values and are involved in everything the company does.”
Accel’s values play a role in everything from the hiring process to celebrating successes, says La Toshia Burrell, director of employee engagement.
“The emphasis on these values enhances the workplace culture,” she adds. “Acces balances professionalism and hard work with a relaxed, fun environment. … There is flexibility, professional development and tuition assistance, ability to grow in our position and employee recognition and shout outs during weekly all staff meetings.”
Since the early 1990s, Accel has grown from less than 10 employees to more than 100. Locations now include offices here and in Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls, Coralville. In 2019, the company acquired Asset Pros, adding a fifth office in West Des Moines.
In July, Cedar Rapids staff were set to move into a new location, and the office here was recently revamped to accommodate a steadily growing workforce and changing needs.
“It was designed by employees, which is an example of how they’re empowered to make decisions,” says Byl. “There’s a relaxed dress code so employees can feel comfortable and relaxed at work.”
This contributes to employee satisfaction, says Megan Kuker.
