Accel Group workforce empowered by mission, values

WAVERLY — When an employer checks all the right boxes, it’s easy to sing its praises, says Ty Burrell.

“The Accel Group is a great example of when strong leadership and a clear mission align,” he says of his workplace. “Our core values guide us in all we do. We are on a mission to build something that has a lasting impact on the communities we serve, and this deep sense of purpose drives us to work smarter, harder, faster and more creatively.”

The core values reflect the company’s mission, commitment to quality customer service and employee-focused, family-oriented work culture. They include: Act with Honor and Integrity; Consistency Strengthens Our Brand; Change: Embrace It!; Empowerment Helps Us Grow; and Laugh Everyday.

Jayne Hall believes Accel’s emphasis of mission and values empowers employees to provide excellent customer service.

“Our culture is over the top with encouragement, support, understanding, resources, perks and opportunities for all, which comes from the top,” she says.

Employees are the center — and drivers — of that winning culture, insists Mike Byl, company president.