WAVERLY — When Mike Byl joined The Accel Group, he was the insurance agency’s sixth employee.
It was the early 1990s. The company was housed in small storefront. Cell phones were rare and came in bags. Business transpired on paper, not computers.
In 25 years, the Accel Group has grown to nearly 80 employees, with offices here and in Cedar Falls. In January, Accel also merged with the former Millhiser Smith Agency in Cedar Rapids.
“(The merger) definitely improved our reach into Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Coralville,” said Byl, Accel president.
Years of progress put space at a premium, and employees adapted. While the Waverly headquarters is a “great facility,” said Byl, it’s “busting at the seams.” The same goes for Cedar Falls.
With that in mind, a larger building is under construction on the southern edge of town.
“We want to develop space that allows us to have the space to grow as our business continues to grow,” Byl explained. “We’re studying how that’s going to occur and where those people will be.”
Accel hopes to spark an interest in insurance among prospective employees in their 20s and 30s.
Currently, most new employees are recommended by staff members, who promote Accel as a great place to work, said Tina Miller, human resources director.
She has started attending area college career fairs to educate prospects about available opportunities.
“We want to raise awareness about who we are and what we do,” she said.
For several years, Accel has achieved steady growth through methodical hiring processes and targeted retention efforts, said Byl.
“In the last decade, we’ve probably grown at a percentage of 10 to 12 percent per year,” he said. “Our approach as an agency is to take the time to ensure we’re hiring people who fit with the work culture. That’s why we have the quality of staff we have today.”
Frequently, existing and prospective employees seek amenities like collaborative work spaces, comfortable outdoor areas, stand-up desks and the ability to work remotely, he added.
“As an agency, we’re trying to be more creative about how we recruit and retain employees,” he added. “We want to be an employer of choice for millennials, as we look to a future where they comprise 75 percent of the workforce.”
Focused recruitment and retention efforts have mutual benefits, said Miller.
“Opportunities for continued learning and development are supported by the agency,” she said. “All continuing education and training is paid for and additional designations are offered for everyone.”
Many “intangibles” augment traditional benefits, Miller added. Employees have the flexibility to schedule around personal activities and appointments.
Employee Kristin DeJong appreciates having more control over her schedule.
“We are encouraged to do things differently and challenge the way things are currently done,” she said. “There is little to no turnover, which just goes to show that once people start here, they stay.”
Miller also noted the generous paid time off policy and that each staffer receives 24 hours of volunteer time annually.
The result is high retention, with many longtime employees.
“I enjoy coming to work every day,” said Lori Frerichs, an employee of more than 30 years. “My co-workers are great to work with. The atmosphere is always lively, friendly and enthusiastic. … Mike is the ultimate visionary — always looking to grow and helping employees get there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.