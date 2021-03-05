Jump in hiring fuels optimism for US economic recovery

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the job gains have been too slow and that much higher unemployment rates among Hispanic and Black Americans show the need for more aid. She noted that it will take several years to recover from the pandemic layoffs.

“This is unacceptable,” Psaki said. “Congress must pass the American Rescue Plan now so we can get Americans back to work.”

About 4 million people who have lost their jobs have stopped looking for work and so are not classified as unemployed. If they were included, along with a separate group that was misclassified as working, the unemployment rate would be 9.3%, according to Oxford Economics.

Still, one year after the pandemic triggered a sudden recession, economists are increasingly optimistic that hiring will accelerate in the coming months as Americans seize the opportunity to once again travel, shop, attend sporting events, go to the movies and eat at restaurants.

Households as a whole have accumulated a huge pile of savings as Americans slashed their spending. Much of that is expected to be spent once people feel more comfortable about going out.