A college degree has long been seen as a golden ticket to the good life, but that guarantee could be losing its luster.
In 2014, 4.4% of American college graduates lived below the poverty line. But by 2021, that share had risen to 4.6%, according to the most recently available data from the Census Bureau.
It's true that, overall, those with college degrees do better by several measures, like higher lifetime earnings, lower unemployment, and lower poverty.
"Those are averages," Heidi Shierholz, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, a progressive think tank, told Marketwatch. But it's not the whole story—and not all states are alike.
"It's a worthwhile reminder that there are people with college degrees that are living in poverty — they can't find a job with good wages, they can't find a job at all," she said.
How far that college degree gets you depends greatly on where you live. Stacker used Census Bureau data to rank states by the percentage of college graduates living in poverty in 2021. The analysis defines college graduates as those with a bachelor's degree or higher. All figures include only the population ages 25 and up.
Wage stagnation plays a role too. Since the late 1970s, while worker productivity has grown over 60%, workers' wages have only grown one-third as fast, just 18%. Meanwhile, life keeps getting more expensive, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index, a measure of the average change in prices, rising over 300% in that same time period.
The real question is: Does the rise in those with college degrees living in poverty represent a worsening economic outlook?
There is an increasing share of admitted undergraduates who were already living in poverty, which grew from 12% to 20% from 1996 to 2016, according to Pew Research. Simply having more students living below the poverty line to begin with could be adding to the poverty levels for college graduates overall.
And while 4.6% is a small percentage of the overall college-educated population, that number represents just those on the far lowest end of the economic spectrum. Millions are living just above the poverty line, and plenty of those with college degrees live paycheck to paycheck.
Especially for certain industries most exposed to the economic turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statistics show a college degree is not a foolproof safeguard against financial strain.
If you're a college graduate contemplating a move to a certain state and don't have a job lined up yet, looking at these rankings might help you evaluate the employment risk of doing so.
