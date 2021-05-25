3 tips for navigating Memorial Day sales

“Know what you can spend and don’t go beyond it,” Stewart says. “There isn’t any bargain that is worth putting yourself in financial difficulty. The product needs to have real value to you.”

If you’re finding it difficult to stick to a certain dollar amount, try to change your payment strategy.

For example, Raghubir says she sets aside money in her PayPal or Venmo account as a forced budgeting technique before she goes shopping. Sure, she could spend more than what’s in those accounts, but having a limit gives her a reason to stop spending. It also functions as a mechanism to track how much she’s spent so far.

Memorial Day offers a chance to honor America’s fallen service members. But with a little restraint and discretion, the holiday can provide much-needed savings opportunities, too.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Courtney Jespersen is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: courtney@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @courtneynerd.