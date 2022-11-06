How fed rate hikes affect your finances, Employers are vigorously hiring, and more business news ICYMI

Check out this week's Business Briefs, an encompassing look at top business news this week from the Associated Press, with a special spotlight on national business and the economy.
Salary transparency laws aim to combat pay disparities
NEW YORK (AP) — Starting this week, job-seekers in New York City will have access to a key piece of information: how much money they can expect to earn for an advertised opening. New York will require employers as of Nov. 1 to disclose “a good faith salary range for every job, promotion, and transfer opportunity advertised,” according to the city’s Commission on Human Rights. Similar salary transparency laws are being adopted by a small but growing number of cities and states across the country in an effort to address pay disparities for women and people of color.
Full story here:
People are also reading…
On election eve, the state of the US economy is a blurry one
WASHINGTON (AP) — Help-wanted signs are everywhere. Employers are posting nearly two job openings for every unemployed American. Hiring is on track for its second-strongest year in government records dating to 1940. And the economy grew solidly over the summer. From certain angles, the nation’s economic picture looks like a healthy one. But the scene is being photo-bombed by an unsightly intruder: Chronically high inflation. Surging prices are straining family budgets and inflicting hardship on the most economically disadvantaged households. What’s more, the Federal Reserve’s drive to tame inflation through much higher interest rates is raising the risk of a recession by next year. With voting underway in the midterm congressional elections, America’s economy is in a confusing place.
Full story here:
How steep fed rate hikes affect your finances
NEW YORK (AP) — Mortgage rates continue to jump, home sales slump and credit cards and auto loans increase. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though. As the Federal Reserve rapidly increases interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession remains inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation. Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise its key short-term rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time, even as its previous rate increases are being felt by households at all income levels.
Full story here:
Inflation puts tighter squeeze on already pricey kids sports
Sticker shock in youth sports is nothing new, but the onslaught of double-digit inflation across America this year has added a costly wrinkle on the path to the ballparks, swimming pools and dance studios across America. It has forced some families to scale back the number of seasons, or leagues, or sports that their kids can play in any given year, while motivating league organizers to become more creative in devising ways to keep prices down and participation up. Everyone from football coaches to swim-meet coordinators are struggling to to find less-expensive ways of keeping families coming through the doors.
Full story here:
US employers are hiring briskly even in face of rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation. Hiring was brisk across industries, though the overall gain declined from 315,000 in September. The unemployment rate rose from a five-decade low of 3.5% to a still-healthy 3.7%. The government also said average hourly pay, on average, rose 4.7% from a year ago, a smaller year-over-year gain than in September. A strong job market is deepening the challenges the Federal Reserve faces as it raises interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s to try to bring inflation down from near a 40-hear high.
Full story here:
AP Business Summary for the week of Oct. 30
Key issue as Fed meets this week: When to slow rate hikes?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve may reach a turning point this week as it announces what's expected to be another substantial three-quarter-point hike in its key interest rate — its fourth straight.
Fed officials will likely engage in a fraught debate over whether it may soon be time to slow its rate hikes, which are intended to cool the worst inflation in four decades but are also raising the risk of a recession.
At a news conference Wednesday after the Fed's latest meeting, Chair Jerome Powell could signal a forthcoming shift to smaller rate increases. Doing so would give officials time to assess the impact of the hikes.
Powell won't explicitly spell out the Fed's likely next moves. But economists say he could acknowledge that officials are discussing a downshift to a half-point rate increase in December. The Fed's hikes have already led to much costlier borrowing rates, ranging from mortgages to auto and business loans.
Those higher loan costs have weakened the home market, in particular. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, which was just 3.14% a year ago, topped 7% last week for the first time since 2002, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported. Sales of existing homes have fallen for eight straight months.
Fed officials have stressed that they need to raise rates significantly to tame inflation, which has caused hardships for millions of households. High inflation has also become a central point of attack for Republicans against Democrats in the midterm congressional elections.
Yet some economists have said the Fed should soon consider scaling back the fastest pace of rate increases since the early 1980s.
“It is time to think about calibrating these rate hikes,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG. As the Fed moves closer to finishing its rate increases, she said, “it makes sense to not be hitting the brakes so hard.”
The Fed’s benchmark short-term rate stands in a range of 3% to 3.25%. In September, policymakers forecast that they'd raise it by an additional 1.25 percentage points by year's end. That timetable suggests a three-quarter-point hike on Wednesday and a half-point increase in December.
One concern for the Fed is that if it suggests it could ease its credit tightening, the financial markets might conclude that it will soon stop raising rates altogether and perhaps cut them next year. Stock and bond prices would move higher, countering the Fed's efforts to slow the economy.
Fed watchers say there are two ways the central bank could avoid raising any misplaced optimism: Officials could send a tough anti-inflation message Wednesday by reiterating a point from the minutes of their September meeting. The minutes showed that the policymakers preferred to err on the side of raising rates too high, rather than raising them too little and risk perpetuating high inflation.
Another possibility is that in December, when policymakers will update their economic forecasts, they could pencil in an extra quarter-point rate hike early next year to underscore their determination to curb inflation, which reached a punishing 8.2% in September.
One reason the Fed might begin pulling back soon is that some early signs suggest that inflation could start declining in 2023. Consumers, squeezed by high prices and costlier loans, are starting to spend less. Supply chain snarls are easing — ocean freight costs have plunged 67% in the past year — which means fewer shortages. Wage growth is plateauing, which, if followed by declines, would reduce inflationary pressures.
For now, though, many Fed officials have said they see few signs inflation is coming down in a sustainable way.
“We need to see actual progress in core inflation and services inflation, and we are not seeing it yet,” Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said recently. (Core inflation excludes volatile food and energy costs and is considered a good reflection of underlying price pressures.)
A few have sounded more optimistic notes. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard listed several reasons inflation would likely fall soon, including price cuts by retailers to clear excess inventories. As a result, she said “moving forward deliberately" would help the Fed determine how the economy is handling its rate hikes and how many more might be needed.
And Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Fed, noted recently that the central bank won't be carrying out three-quarter-point rate hikes indefinitely.
“The time is now to start talking about stepping down," Daly said.
Most of the signs of easing inflation have emerged in private-sector data sources, including websites that track rents and home prices. Some economists think Fed officials will have to assign greater weight to such sources in the coming months.
The data firm ApartmentList, for example, said rents in new leases fell from August to September for the first time this year. Even tracked over the past 12 months, the still-high 6.8% increase in rents was far less than the 12-month increase of 17.1% that was measured a year ago.
Yet in the government's consumer price index, housing costs are still rising at the fastest pace in decades. That reflects what many people are experiencing: Apartment dwellers who are now renewing leases likely face higher rents than they did a year ago.
The slowdown in housing costs will eventually feed into the government's data, though it could take a year or longer. Many economists think the Fed will have to take those slowing housing costs into account before then.
Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. economist at Nationwide, said that as interest rates reach levels that slow growth, and real-time data show slowdowns in rents and wages, Fed officials "need to be looking through the front windshield, not the back, and be more careful with their rate increases.”
Other central banks have already started pulling back. The Bank of Canada raised rates by only a half-point last week even though a three-quarter-point hike was expected. The European Central Bank raised its key rate by 0.75 percentage point but signaled that its increases could cool.
These moves “contributed to expectations that a dovish pivot is coming for all global central banks,” said economists at TD Ameritrade.
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter — and faces major hurdles as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform.
Twitter's new owner fired the company's board of directors and made himself the board's sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk later said on Twitter that the new board setup is “temporary,” but he didn't provide any details.
He's also testing the waters on asking users to pay for verification. A venture capitalist working with Musk tweeted a poll asking how much users would be willing to pay for the blue check mark that Twitter has historically used to verify higher-profile accounts so other users know it’s really them.
Musk, whose account is verified, replied, “Interesting.”
Critics have derided the mark, often granted to celebrities, politicians, business leaders and journalists, as an elite status symbol.
But Twitter also uses the blue check mark to verify activists and people who suddenly find themselves in the news, as well as little-known journalists at small publications around the globe, as an extra tool to curb misinformation coming from accounts that are impersonating people.
“The whole verification process is being revamped right now,” Musk tweeted Sunday in response to a user who asked for help getting verified.
On Friday, meanwhile, billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said he and his Kingdom Holding Company rolled over a combined $1.89 billion in existing Twitter shares, making them the company’s largest shareholder after Musk. The news raised concerns among some lawmakers, including Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut.
Murphy tweeted that he is requesting the Committee on Foreign Investment — which reviews acquisitions of U.S. businesses by foreign buyers — to investigate the national security implications of the kingdom's investment in Twitter
“We should be concerned that the Saudis, who have a clear interest in repressing political speech and impacting U.S. politics, are now the second-largest owner of a major social media platform,” Murphy tweeted. “There is a clear national security issue at stake and CFIUS should do a review.”
Having taken ownership of the social media service, Musk has invited a group of tech-world friends and investors to help guide the San Francisco-based company's transformation, which is likely to include a shakeup of its staff. Musk last week fired CEO Parag Agrawal and other top executives.
There's been uncertainty about if and when he could begin larger-scale layoffs.
“I do think there will be a lot of layoffs,” said Matthew Faulkner, an assistant finance professor at San Jose State University. Faulkner noted the need for cost-cutting after Musk bought Twitter for a premium and the platform’s longtime struggles trying to turn a profit. But Musk might also want as quickly as possible to weed out employees who don’t believe in his mission so that those who stay feel more secure.
“You don’t want to have frantically scared employees working for you,” Faulkner said. “That doesn’t motivate people.”
Those who have revealed they are helping Musk include Sriram Krishnan, a partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which pledged back in the spring to chip in to Musk's plan to buy the company and take it private.
Krishnan, who is also a former Twitter product executive, said in a tweet that it is “a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen.”
Jason Calacanis, the venture capitalist who tweeted the poll about whether users would pay for verification, said over the weekend he is “hanging out at Twitter a bit and simply trying to be as helpful as possible during the transition.”
Calacanis said the team already “has a very comprehensive plan to reduce the number of (and visibility of) bots, spammers, & bad actors on the platform.” And in the Twitter poll, he asked if users would pay between $5 and $15 monthly to “be verified & get a blue check mark” on Twitter. Twitter is currently free for most users because it depends on advertising for its revenue.
Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April but it wasn't until Thursday evening that he finally closed the deal, after his attempts to back out of it led to a protracted legal fight with the company. Musk's lawyers are now asking the Delaware Chancery Court to throw out the case, according to a court filing made public Monday. The two sides were supposed to go to trial in November if they didn't close the deal by the end of last week.
Musk has made a number of pronouncements since early this year about how to fix Twitter, and it remains unclear which proposals he will prioritize.
He has promised to cut back some of Twitter's content restrictions to promote free speech, but said Friday that no major decisions on content or reinstating of banned accounts will be made until a “content moderation council” with diverse viewpoints is put in place. He later qualified that remark, tweeting “anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail.”
The head of a cryptocurrency exchange that invested $500 million in Musk’s Twitter takeover said he had a number of reasons for supporting the deal, including the possibility Musk would transition Twitter into a company supporting cryptocurrency and the concept known as Web3, which many cryptocurrency enthusiasts envision as the next generation of the internet.
“We want to make sure that crypto has a seat at the table when it comes to free speech,” Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC on Monday. “And there are more tactical things, like we want to help bring Twitter into Web3 when they’re ready.”
He said cryptocurrency could be useful for solving some of Musk’s immediate challenges, such as the plan to charge a premium membership fee for more users.
“That can be done very easily, globally, by using cryptocurrency as a means of payment,” he said.
Associated Press Writer Randall Chase contributed to this story.
Musk boosts surge in misinformation about Pelosi attack
Within hours of the attack on Paul Pelosi, conspiracy theories deflecting blame for the assault on the husband of U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi were already swirling online.
It didn't matter that authorities said Paul Pelosi was alone when the suspect broke into the couple's San Francisco home. Or that investigators said they didn't believe the two men knew one another.
It didn't even matter that the suspect, David DePape, confessed to investigators that he broke into the Pelosi home to target the speaker.
Misleading claims about the assault spread rapidly anyway, and not just thanks to trolls in obscure internet chatrooms. The claims received a major boost from some prominent Republicans and Elon Musk, now the owner of Twitter, one of the world's leading online platforms.
On Monday, posts falsely suggesting a personal relationship between Pelosi and the alleged assailant, soared on Twitter, a day after Musk tweeted and deleted a link to an article suggesting one.
Musk hasn’t said why he linked to the article, or why he deleted his post, which came in response to a tweet from Hillary Clinton that condemned the attack. Twitter did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press on Monday.
“It’s like he forgot for a second that he was now the owner of the platform, and not just anther user who can say whatever he wants,” said Brad Greenspan, a tech entrepreneur and an early investor in MySpace. “Now, being the owner, there are a whole new set of responsibilities.”
One of several Republicans to amplify the baseless conspiracy theory, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., defended Musk on Monday with a tweet that repeated the misleading claim about “Paul Pelosi's friend attacking him with a hammer.”
Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., joked about the attack with his own tweet, since deleted, that repeated the conspiracy theory.
Donald Trump Jr., meanwhile, ridiculed Paul Pelosi on Twitter with false assertions.
The claim also spread to other platforms, including fringe sites like Gab and Truth Social, where posts mocked the 82-year-old victim.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Monday begged other political leaders to be mindful of their comments about the case.
“We of course do not want distorted facts floating around, certainly not in a manner that is further traumatizing a family that has been traumatized enough,” she said.
The posts focusing on Paul Pelosi were just a subset of a recent wave of hateful and conspiracy theory-laden posts that followed Musk's purchase of Twitter.
Within just 12 hours of Musk’s purchase being finalized Friday, references to a specific racist epithet used to demean Black people shot up by 500%, according to an analysis conducted by the Network Contagion Research Institute, a Princeton, New Jersey-based firm that tracks disinformation.
Extremism experts and disinformation researchers had warned that the change in ownership could upend Twitter’s efforts to combat misinformation and hate speech, especially with this year’s midterm elections just days away.
Yosef Getachew, director of the media and democracy program at Common Cause, said there's a significant risk that misinformation spreading so soon before the election could confuse or frighten voters, or lead to more polarization or even acts of violence.
“Rather than cave in to conspiracy theorists and propaganda peddlers, we urge Musk to ensure Twitter’s rules and enforcement practices reflect our values of democracy and public safety," Getachew said.
Authorities in San Francisco held a press conference Monday to discuss the latest on the investigation into the attack. DePape told police that he wanted to take Nancy Pelosi hostage and “break her kneecaps," they said.
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins debunked several other aspects of the conspiracy theory as well, saying there's no evidence DePape knew Paul Pelosi, and saying Pelosi was alone at home when DePape broke in.
While belief in conspiracy theories is nothing new to American history, experts who study disinformation say they can become dangerous when they persuade people to consider violence as an alternative to politics, or when they cause people to ignore inconvenient truths.
DePape appears to have authored racist and often rambling online posts in which he questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.
QAnon adherents support the belief that Trump is secretly waging a battle against a sect of blood-drinking Satanists who have controlled world events for eons. The movement has been linked to an increasing number of acts of real-world violence in recent years.
Social media has sped up the proliferation of conspiracy theories, helped believers organize, and enabled groups to weaponize disinformation for their own ends, according to Sacha Haworth, executive director of the Tech Oversight Project, a group that supports new regulations on platforms.
Twitter and other platforms, Haworth said, have “created a toxic atmosphere where public officials and their families are at risk (and) now online threats are spilling over into real-world violence."
This story was first published on Oct. 31, 2022. It was updated on Nov. 4, 2022, to correct the name of an organization monitoring hate speech to the Network Contagion Research Institute, not the National Contagion Research Institute.
Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans' ability to spend.
Annual inflation reached 10.7% in October, the European Union's statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday. That is up from 9.9% in September and the highest since statistics began to be compiled for the eurozone in 1997.
Natural gas prices skyrocketed in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine as Russia throttled back pipeline supplies to a trickle of what they were before the war. Europe has had to resort to expensive shipments of liquefied gas that come by ship from the U.S. and Qatar to keep generating electricity and heating homes.
While liquid gas succeeded in filling Europe's storage for the winter, the higher prices have made some industrial products such as steel or fertilizer expensive or simply unprofitable to make. Consumer spending power has been drained at shops and elsewhere as more income goes to pay for fuel and utility bills and as basics such as food become more expensive.
Natural gas prices for short-term purchases have eased recently but remain high on markets for coming months, suggesting that costly energy may be a persistent drag on the economy. A survey of professional forecasts last week by the European Central Bank showed expectations for inflation next year rose to 5.8% from 3.6% predicted three months ago.
The inflation outbreak has been an international phenomenon, sending price increases to near 40-year highs in the U.S. as well.
Eurostat figures showed prices for food, alcohol and tobacco have increasingly joined energy prices as a major contributor, rising 13.1%, while energy prices rose an astronomical 41.9% from a year earlier.
Inflation figures varied widely by country, from 7.1% in France to 16.8% in the Netherlands among the biggest member economies, while the highest were in the three Baltic countries: Estonia at 22.4%, Latvia at 21.8%, and Lithuania at 22%.
The economy, which had been rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic, showed growth of 0.2% in the July-September period, slowing from 0.8% in the second quarter. Economists say a major reason is higher prices, and many are predicting the economy will shrink over the last months of this year and the first part of next year.
The growth in gross domestic product was higher than expected because of extensive government support that softened the blow to people's incomes from inflation as well as pent-up savings that consumers had left over from the worst of the pandemic restrictions, said Joerg Zeuner, chief economist at Union Investment.
“However, there's no cause for celebration,” he said. “The GDP numbers, along with many other indicators, show that the economy has clearly lost steam over the summer.”
With more recent data weakening, “it is a matter of how deep the recession will be and not if there will be one," wrote economists at Oxford Economics.
Higher inflation has sent a chain of tremors through the economy and financial markets.
It has led the European Central Bank to raise interest rates at the fastest pace in its history with back-to-back three-quarter point increases at its Oct. 27 and Sept. 8 meetings. That has sent market borrowing costs higher for companies and governments and raised concerns that the war on inflation will hurt growth.
Higher rates by the ECB and the U.S. Federal Reserve also have roiled markets for stocks and bonds, which had been supported by years of low central bank benchmarks and money-printing stimulus.
Meanwhile, higher bond market costs for governments remain a concern for heavily indebted eurozone countries such as Italy.
Judge blocks Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster merger
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House's proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, agreeing with the Justice Department that the joining of two of the world’s biggest publishers could “lessen competition” for “top-selling books.” The ruling was a victory for the Biden administration's tougher approach to proposed mergers, a break from decades of precedent under Democratic and Republican leadership.
U.S. District Court Judge Florence Y. Pan announced the decision in a brief statement Monday, adding that much of her ruling remained under seal at the moment because of “confidential information” and “highly confidential information.” She asked the two sides to meet with her Friday and suggest redactions.
Penguin Random House quickly condemned the ruling, which it called “an unfortunate setback for readers and authors." In its statement Monday, the publisher said it would seek an expedited appeal.
Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division praised the decision, saying in a statement that the decision “protects vital competition for books and is a victory for authors, readers, and the free exchange of ideas.”
He added: “The proposed merger would have reduced competition, decreased author compensation, diminished the breadth, depth, and diversity of our stories and ideas, and ultimately impoverished our democracy."
Pan’s finding was not surprising — through much of the 3-week trial in August she had indicated agreement with the Justice Department’s contention that Penguin Random House’s plan to buy Simon & Schuster, for $2.2 billion, might damage a vital cultural industry.
But it was still a dramatic departure from recent history in the book world and beyond. The publishing industry has been consolidating for years with little interference from the government, even when Random House and Penguin merged in 2013 and formed what was then the biggest publishing house in memory. The joining of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would have created a company far exceeding any rival and those opposing the merger included one of Simon & Schuster's signature writers, Stephen King, who testified last summer on behalf of the government.
King tweeted Monday that he was “delighted” by the ruling, adding: “The proposed merger was never about readers and writers; it was about preserving (and growing) PRH’s market share. In other words: $$$.”
The Biden Justice Department has been pushing forward with aggressive enforcement of federal antitrust laws that officials say aim to ensure a fair and competitive market.
Monday's news follows recent losses for the department in two significant antitrust cases in separate federal courts. The DOJ lost its bid to block a major U.S. sugar manufacturer, U.S. sugar, from acquiring its rival Imperial Sugar Co., one of the largest sugar refiners in the nation. The prosecutors signaled that they intended to appeal the decision. They also were stymied in their effort to block the roughly $8 billion acquisition by UnitedHealth Group, which runs the largest U.S. health insurer, of Change Healthcare, a healthcare technology company.
The DOJ also has been battling American Airlines and JetBlue in an antitrust trial in federal court in Boston, challenging their regional partnership in the Northeast, which the government calls a de facto merger.
The Justice Department's case against Penguin Random House did not focus on market share overall or on potential price hikes for customer. The DOJ instead argued that the new company would so dominate the market for commercial books, those with author advances of $250,000 and higher, that the size of advances would go down and the number of releases would decrease.
For Penguin Random House and the New York-based publishing world, the trial in August proved an often uncomfortable airing of business practices, internal disagreements and missed opportunities. Executives on the stand spoke of bestselling works they failed to acquire and acknowledged that most books don't make money. Emails and private text messages revealed tension among top Penguin Random House officials.
“I apologize for the passionate language,” Penguin Random House's global, CEO Markus Dohle, testified after some text messages were displayed.
Dohle had promised that imprints of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would still be permitted to bid against each other for books. But he acknowledged under oath during the trial that his guarantee was not legally binding. Pan otherwise persistently challenged Penguin Random House’s assurances that the merger would not reduce competition.
Simon & Schuster will likely end up under new ownership, no matter the outcome of any legal appeals. The publisher had been up for sale well before the Penguin Random House deal was announced late in 2020 and the publisher's corporate parent, Paramount Global, has said it did not see Simon & Schuster as part of its future. Under bidders against Penguin Random House included Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, which owns HarperCollins Publishers.
Penguin Random House and corporate owner Bertelsmann would have to pay a termination fee of around $200 million to Paramount should the merger fall through, according to the terms of the proposed sale.
Simon & Schuster is one of the country's oldest and most successful publishers, with authors ranging from King and and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Colleen Hoover and Doris Kearns Goodwin. Authors at Penguin Random House include Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton, “Where the Crawdads Sing” novelist Delia Owens and historian Robert A. Caro.
In a company memo Monday shared with The Associated Press, Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp sought to reassure employees that “despite this news, our company continues to thrive. We are more successful and valuable today than we have ever been, thanks to the efforts of all of you on behalf of our many magnificent authors.”
Pan, meanwhile, has since been appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, replacing Ketanji Brown Jackson after she was nominated by Biden and approved by the Senate for the Supreme Court.
Associated Press writer Marcy Gordon in Washington contributed to this report.
Salary transparency laws aim to combat pay disparities
NEW YORK (AP) — Starting this week, job-seekers in New York City will have access to a key piece of information: how much money they can expect to earn for an advertised opening.
New York will require employers as of Nov. 1 to disclose “a good faith salary range for every job, promotion, and transfer opportunity advertised,” according to the city’s Commission on Human Rights.
Similar salary transparency laws are being adopted by a small but growing number of cities and states across the country in an effort to address pay disparities for women and people of color.
Seher Khawaja, senior attorney for economic empowerment at Legal Momentum whose organization helped draft the New York City law, said salary transparency "gives existing employees and workers information to better gauge how positions within their workplace are valued and whether they’re being paid fairly.”
It also gives employers a way to avoid liability.
“It puts their feet to the fire to think about how they’re setting pay and to avoid discriminatory practices that were working their way in previously,” Khawaja said.
Haris Silic, vice president at Artisan Talent, a staffing agency that places hundreds of creative professionals in New York City and across the country, said the law's implementation may initially be tough on the employer's side, but he thinks “everyone sees the value.”
“Every employer was an employee once,” he said.
Business groups, including New York's five borough chambers of commerce, have argued that the law could create “dissatisfaction in the workforce and demands to adjust existing pay scales that the employer may be unable to afford."
“During a labor shortage, or in the context of achieving diversity goals, the posted maximum may be significantly higher than the historical salary ranges,” the groups wrote in a letter to the New York City Council.
Colorado was the first to adopt a salary transparency law in 2019, followed by California, Maryland, Nevada, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Washington, as well as cities like Cincinnati and Toledo, Ohio.
Rules for salary disclosures vary. In some cases, they require employers to share the information upon request or after an interview, with exemptions for small businesses. In other cases, employers must post salary ranges.
In Colorado, for example, a recent job posting on hiring site Indeed for an executive assistant in Denver advertised a salary range of $57,131 to $88,516 a year. A human resources data analyst role listed a range of $67,488 to $111,355 a year. A retail position at Target advertised an hourly salary of $23.75 to $40.40.
New York City’s law is similar to Colorado’s, but it applies only to employers with four or more workers rather than all businesses. That accounts for one-third of employers in the city but roughly 90% of workers, according to state Labor Department statistics.
The new wave of legislation marks a shift in who bears the onus for making salaries transparent, with more employers now being held responsible for creating an open work environment instead of leaving it to employees to figure out how their pay compares to their coworkers and whether to ask for fair compensation, according to Andrea Johnson, director of state policy at the National Women’s Law Center.
Mary Ramsay, 55, a health educator based in Syracuse, New York who is looking for a job with higher pay, said she hopes New York City's salary transparency law will soon apply to the entire state, something that legislators are currently considering.
“Hiring people should be seen as a two-way contract,” she said. “You're looking for a good partnership.”
In September, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law requiring any employer with at least 15 employees to publish pay scales with its job listings. The law also went further than Colorado and New York by requiring large employers to submit an annual report to California’s Civil Rights Department breaking down salaries by race, ethnicity, and sex.
In 2021, the median pay for full-time women workers was about 83% of men’s pay, according to federal data, and women make less than their male counterparts in nearly all fields. For women of color, the numbers are even worse. A report by the National Partnership for Women and Families found that Black women make 64 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men. For Latina women, it's 54 cents and for Native American women, it's just 51 cents.
Khawaja said the disclosure of demographic information is a heartening addition to the California law, noting that one of the most significant reasons for persistent wage inequities is occupational segregation by gender and race. So long as women and people of color disproportionately work in lower wage industries, pay gaps will exist, she added.
“A disproportionate number of women are working lower wage jobs,” Khawaja said. “So legislation to increase the minimum wage and eliminate exceptions, such as the tipped wage for certain categories of workers like restaurant workers, are really essential to closing that gap.”
Here are some other things to know about salary transparency:
DISCUSSING PAY WITH CO-WORKERS IS LEGAL
Johnson emphasizes that it’s perfectly legal to talk about pay on the job even if employers discourage it.
“The National Labor Relations Protection Act protects employees who discuss pay because it protects employees who discuss workplace conditions, and pay is a work condition,” she said.
A lack of transparency around pay typically disadvantages women and people of color — the very same groups that are already statistically less likely to fare well in negotiations, Johnson added.
IT'S OK TO WITHHOLD YOUR SALARY HISTORY
Don't feel compelled to disclose your salary history with a potential employer. In fact, some cities and states have passed laws forbidding employers from even asking, a practice that can depress wages and lock in inequities.
“There’s a fundamental information asymmetry in salary negotiation,” said Kate Bahn, chief economist at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. “Employers inherently have better information about wages, meaning they have an upper hand. The party that has more information is going to fare better.”
SAME GOES FOR SALARY EXPECTATIONS
Some employers get around the salary history legal constraint by asking applicants to share their salary expectations, but Bahn said that can have the same effect of lowering offers.
That's why Laura Adler, assistant professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management, said it's better to have salary transparency laws that require employers to disclose salary ranges — like in New York, Colorado, and California. Such laws are more difficult for employers to circumvent.
“The more policymakers can ground their interventions in the way companies actually run their businesses, the more effective those interventions are likely to be,” she said.
When negotiating for a new job, know you have the right to decline to share salary expectations so that the employer opens the offer, advocates advise.
Read more of AP's Financial Wellness coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/financial-wellness
The Associated Press receives support from Charles Schwab Foundation for educational and explanatory reporting to improve financial literacy. The independent foundation is separate from Charles Schwab and Co. Inc. The AP is solely responsible for its journalism.
EXPLAINER: What Russia's suspension of grain deal could mean
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Russia has suspended its part of a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukraine to export grain safely from its Black Sea ports during a monthslong war, saying it was not going to allow ships to travel.
Ukraine said a dozen ships had sailed Monday after initially reporting that more than 200 vessels, many loaded and ready to travel, were stuck after Russia's weekend announcement. Later in the day, Russia's Defense Ministry said ship traffic was suspended, calling the movement “unacceptable” after Moscow alleged a Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet.
Such exports are crucial: Ukraine and Russia are key global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other food to countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia where many are already struggling with hunger.
Here is what Russia's decision could mean for a world increasingly worried about food security and high food prices:
WHAT HAS THE DEAL ACHIEVED?
The grain initiative has been a rare example of cooperation between Ukraine and Russia since Russia’s invasion in February. Brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, it has allowed more than 9 million tons of grain in 397 ships to safely leave Ukrainian ports.
The grain agreement has brought down global food prices about 15% from their peak in March, according to the U.N., and the U.N. secretary-general had urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal when it expires Nov. 19.
Following Russia's announcement, wheat futures prices jumped 5% on Monday in Chicago. With global markets tight, poorer countries will have to pay more to import grain, said Joseph Glauber, senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington.
Before the grain deal was brokered, the U.S. and Europe accused Russia of starving vulnerable parts of the world by denying exports. Since the deal, Russian President Vladimir Putin has alleged that most of the exported grain was going to Europe instead of the world’s hungriest nations.
U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said 23% of the total cargo exported from Ukraine under the grain deal has gone to lower- or lower-middle-income countries and 49% of all wheat shipments have gone to such nations.
Ukraine has said more than 5 million tons have been exported to African and Asian nations, with 190,000 tons of wheat sent to countries that are getting relief from the U.N. World Food Program.
WHAT ABOUT SHIPS THAT RECENTLY LEFT UKRAINE?
A ship carrying 30,000 tons of wheat for Ethiopia under that program sailed Monday, Ukraine said, one of a dozen ships with more than 354,000 tons of agricultural products that Ukraine said left port after the U.N. and Turkey agreed on the traffic of ships through the humanitarian corridor. Ethiopia, along with neighboring Somalia and Kenya, is badly affected by the region’s worst drought in decades.
Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council called Monday by Moscow that “the Black Sea remains an area of hostilities” and “we cannot allow an unimpeded passage of vessels without our inspection.”
Nebenzia said Russia opposed the decision by the U.N., Ukraine and Turkey to allow ships to pass without Russian inspection. Moscow would soon reveal measures to control what was allowed “without our consent," he added.
William Osnato, a senior research analyst with agriculture data and analytics company Gro Intelligence, said ship tracking maps don’t show any vessels heading toward Odesa.
WHAT HAPPENS NOW?
Russia has offered to supply up to 500,000 tons of grain “to the poorest countries free of charge in the next four months.” The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that Russia is not withdrawing but suspending the grain agreement.
While sanctions on Russia don’t affect its grain exports and a parallel wartime deal was meant to clear the way for Moscow's food and fertilizer shipments, some businesses have been wary.
Developing nations will have to find new grain suppliers and pay more from countries such as the U.S., Argentina and Australia, where dry conditions or rain are posing problems, said Glauber, a former chief economist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But high prices mean producers will plant more, and those that are not typically big wheat exporters, like Brazil and India, have increased shipments.
“What the world needs are some really big crops,” he said, and with Ukraine having accounted for 10% of world wheat exports, “that’s a big hole" to fill.
WHAT ELSE AFFECTS FOOD SUPPLY?
Peter Meyer, head of grain and oilseed analytics at S&P Global Platts, said he doubts that Russia's decision will have a lasting impact on the price and supply of corn and grain. Commodity traders were skeptical that the deal would last, he said, one reason that corn prices have gone up, not down, since the arrangement was reached in July.
Grain markets also are focused on other issues, Meyer said, including low water levels in the Mississippi River that slow the export of U.S. farm products, a disappointing corn crop in the American West and the threat of a U.S. rail strike.
But in parts of the African continent, where prices have remained high, concerns are rising again.
“This will send another mini shockwave through the markets, and I think it will lift prices for a while,” said Shaun Ferris, a Kenya-based adviser on agriculture and markets for Catholic Relief Services, a partner in World Food Program distributions. “This will mean that prices in East Africa, at record highs, are not going to come down anytime soon.”
After four failed rainy seasons in the Horn of Africa, millions of people are hungry and millions of livestock that are a critical source of food and wealth are dying. Ferris said he’s spoken with companies that are sending hundreds of tons of processed feeds to northern Kenya to keep animals alive.
The latest setback in Ukrainian exports is another layer of stress, he said.
In poorer North African and Middle Eastern countries where bread is a critical part of people's diets, there may not be alternative staples like rice in Asia or sorghum elsewhere in Africa, Glauber said. That raises the specter of turmoil in places where bread prices fueled the Arab Spring uprisings.
In Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi personally visited wheat farms when the harvest started this spring. But an economic crunch has made it more difficult to buy imported wheat, as Egypt's currency has reached an all-time low against the U.S. dollar.
“The wheat’s out there, but it’s just going to come at a high price," Glauber said.
Bonnell reported from London. AP reporters Paul Wiseman in Washington, Hanna Arhirova in Kyiv, Ukraine, and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed.
Follow all of AP's coverage on the food crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/food-crisis and the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.
Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production.
Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits while refusing to help lower prices at the pump for the American people. The president suggested he will look to Congress to levy tax penalties on oil tax companies if they don't begin to invest some of their profits in lowering costs for American consumers. The president issued the warning just days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
"My team will work with Congress to look at these these options that are available to us and others," Biden said. “It’s time for these companies to stop war profiteering, meet their responsibilities in this country and give the American people a break and still do very well.”
Biden took aim at one company, ExxonMobil, that reported $19.7 billion earnings in the third quarter alone. He lashed at the Irving, Texas-headquarter company for using record profits to provide shareholders with hefty dividends and stock buybacks but failing to invest in production improvements that would benefit consumers at the pump. Another oil company, Chevron, had $11.23 billion in profits in the third quarter, almost reaching the record profits it attained in the prior quarter.
Over the last two quarters, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips, and TotalEnergy earned over $100 billion in profits—more than they earned all of last year, and more than two-and-a-half times what they earned in the same quarters of 2021.
“Oil companies. record profits today are not because of doing something new or innovative,” Biden said. “Their profits are a windfall of war, a windfall for the brutal conflict that's ravaging Ukraine and hurting tens of millions of people around the globe.”
High prices at the pump have exacerbated inflation and have taken a toll on Biden and Democrats' standing among voters.
Congress would have to approve any additional taxes on the energy producers — which would be a tall order in the current Congress where Democrats have narrow control of the House and Senate, and even less likely should Republicans retake one or both chambers on Nov. 8.
Americans have struggled with painfully high gasoline prices in recent months, paying more than $4.80 on average for a gallon of regular at the beginning of July, according to AAA. They've since fallen to $3.76 on average nationally, but the White House says they should be lower, given declines in global oil prices over the same period.
“Can’t believe I have to say this but giving profits to shareholders is not the same as bringing prices down for American families,” Biden tweeted on Friday.
Biden has been critical of energy companies profits since at least June, when he complained publicly that “Exxon made more money than God this year.”
Biden's threat of windfall taxes on energy companies follows calls by progressive Democrats, including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, for such a proposal.
And last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on Congress to tax the profits of oil companies. “Crude oil prices are down but oil and gas companies have jacked up prices at the pump in California. This doesn’t add up,” Newsom said on Friday. “We’re not going to stand by while greedy oil companies fleece Californians. Instead, I’m calling for a windfall tax to ensure excess oil profits go back to help millions of Californians who are getting ripped off.”
The Democratic-controlled House passed a bill in May authorizing the Federal Trade Commission to punish companies that engage in price gouging and adding a new unit at the FTC to monitor fuel markets. The bill has stalled in the Senate. A related measure by Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., has not come to the Senate floor for a vote.
“This is exactly the type of leadership we’ve been waiting for from President Biden," said Jamie Henn, spokesperson for the group ‘Stop the Oil Profiteering.’ “Big Oil has made nearly $300 billion in excess profits this year by gouging us at the pump. A windfall profits tax can provide immediate relief by redirecting that money into the pockets of hardworking Americans.”
Industry groups have condemned the prospect of a windfall tax, with American Exploration & Production Council CEO Anne Bradbury saying it “would likely backfire by further driving up energy costs for American families and businesses.”
“Rather than taking credit for price declines and shifting blame for price increases, the Biden administration should get serious about addressing the supply and demand imbalance that has caused higher gas prices and created long-term energy challenges," said Mike Sommers, president and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute. “Today, the President is proposing to raise taxes on the U.S. natural gas and oil industry that is competing globally to produce the fuels Americans need every single day. Oil companies do not set prices—global commodities markets do.”
Associated Press writer Matthew Daly contributed to this story.
UN labor agency: Ukraine war, other crises take toll on jobs
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. labor agency warned Monday that job vacancies and employment growth are expected to decline worldwide in the fourth quarter as the war in Ukraine and “multiple and overlapping crises” have led to shrinking wages, higher debt and yawning inequality.
Gilbert Houngbo, the new director-general of the International Labor Organization, called on governments to intervene to help set prices for goods, redirect “windfall profits” and boost income support and social protections.
“Tackling this deeply worrying global employment situation, and preventing a significant labor market downturn, will require comprehensive, integrated and balanced policies both nationally and globally,” he said in a statement.
Houngbo said a quick end to the war in Ukraine “would further contribute to improving the global employment situation.”
ILO noted a rebound in global hours worked at the beginning of the year, particularly among women and workers in high-skill jobs, as the world economy recovered from punishment during the coronavirus pandemic.
The agency, which released the 10th edition of its monitoring report on the world of work on Monday, says the situation has deteriorated with the number of hours of work dropping by 1.5% -- the equivalent to a “deficit” of some 40 million full-time jobs.
“The outlook for the labor market is currently highly uncertain, with growing downside risks, including the impacts of high inflation, tightening monetary policy, increasing debt burdens and declining consumer confidence,” the report said.
“While it normally takes time for an economic slowdown or a recession to result in job destruction and unemployment, available data suggests that a sharp labor market slowdown is already underway,” it added.
ILO estimates that more than 10% of Ukraine’s pre-war workforce – mostly women -- are now in neighboring countries as refugees.
On election eve, the state of the US economy is a blurry one
WASHINGTON (AP) — Help-wanted signs are everywhere. Employers are posting nearly two job openings for every unemployed American. Hiring is on track for its second-strongest year in government records dating to 1940. And the economy grew solidly over the summer.
From certain angles, the nation's economic picture looks like a healthy one.
But the scene is being photo-bombed by an unsightly intruder: Chronically high inflation. Surging prices are straining family budgets and inflicting hardship on the most economically disadvantaged households. What's more, the Federal Reserve's drive to tame inflation through much higher interest rates is raising the risk of a recession by next year.
With voting underway in the midterm congressional elections that culminate next week, many Americans are gloomy about the outlook for the economy and their own finances — encouraging news for Republicans who hope to regain control of Congress and ominous news for President Joe Biden’s congressional Democrats. A poll conducted in early October by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 46% of people felt their personal financial situations were poor, up from 37% who said so in March.
America's economy is in a confusing place 2½ years after COVID-19 upended business as usual. The brief but deep recession that erupted in the spring of 2020 was swiftly followed by an explosive recovery that overwhelmed global supply chains, causing shortages of goods and labor and fueling price pressures that have yet to ebb. What remains is an unusual blend of crushing inflation and a robust job market.
“The data,’’ said economist Megan Greene of the Kroll Institute, “is all over the map.’’
Many workers have received decent pay raises from employers who are desperate to attract and keep staffers. But higher prices are wiping out those pay gains. Adjusted for inflation, hourly pay fell 3% in September from a year earlier — the 18th straight monthly drop.
“Wage growth isn’t keeping pace,’’ Greene said. “It’s great that people have jobs. But their standards of living are being whittled by inflation.’’
Here’s a closer look at the economy's vital signs, which are sending mixed signals to policymakers, businesses, forecasters — and voters:
THE OVERALL ECONOMY
Perhaps no economic barometer has been as head-scratching as the gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services. After surging 5.9% last year, the best mark since 1984, GDP fell into a funk in the first half of this year. It shrank at a 1.6% annual rate from January through March and then by 0.6% from April through June.
The first-half economic contraction was caused by factors that didn’t really reveal much about the health of the underlying economy. The decline was driven by a drop in companies' inventories, a cyclical development that often reverses itself soon after, and a surge in imports, which reflected Americans’ keen appetite for foreign goods.
Last week, the government reported that GDP returned to growth in the July-September quarter, expanding at a solid 2.6% annual rate.
Yet the new picture wasn't entirely cause for celebration. Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity, weakened last quarter: It rose at just a 1.4% annual rate, down from a 2% rate in the April-June period.
The entire third-quarter increase in GDP could be attributed to a jump in exports and lower imports, which together added nearly 2.8 percentage points of growth. That performance isn't likely to be repeated. A stronger dollar has made American goods pricier overseas. And Russia's war against Ukraine has contributed to a weakening global economy and lower demand for U.S. goods.
“If you look under the hood on those third-quarter figures," Greene said, “it suggests that it wasn’t that strong, and we can’t expect it to continue.”
The economic outlook is also darkening as the Fed steadily jacks up interest rates. Since March, the central bank has raised its benchmark rate five times, including three straight hefty three-quarter-point hikes. It’s expected to do so again on Wednesday and in December.
The Fed's policymakers have been aiming for a “soft landing’’ — raising rates enough to slow growth and bring inflation toward its 2% annual target without triggering a recession in the process. Most economists, though, doubt it can be done. They foresee a recession beginning sometime in 2023.
INFLATION
One reason for widespread skepticism about the Fed’s ability to stick a soft landing is that inflation is proving harder to defeat than policymakers had expected. The result is that more and larger rate hikes than originally envisioned will likely be required.
In September, the government’s consumer price index rose a higher-than-expected 0.4% from August and 8.2% from a year earlier. Worse, so-called core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs to better assess price pressures, climbed 6.6% from a year earlier. That was the biggest such jump in 40 years.
What's more, high inflation is hardly confined to the United States. In the 19 countries that share the euro currency, for example, prices soared 9.9% in September from a year earlier. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has driven up energy prices and disrupted food supplies.
In the United States, inflation has not only stayed high but has broadened from the goods sector of the economy to the much larger service sector — a vast area that includes everything from air fares, auto insurance and medical care to hotel rates, apartment rents and restaurant meals. Problem is, the farther inflation spreads, the harder it is to control.
JOBS
The job market is the clear star of the American economy.
Employers have shrugged off surging prices, rising interest rates and fears of a coming recession and just kept hiring. After adding a record 6.7 million jobs last year, the economy has tacked on a robust monthly average of 420,000 so far this year. The unemployment rate in September, 3.5%, matched a half-century low.
Still, the employment market is cooling. Job gains have slowed for two straight months — to 263,000 in September from 315,000 in August and 537,000 in July.
Employers posted 10.7 million job openings in October, the government reported Tuesday. That was up from 10.3 million, though down from a peak of 11.9 million in March. By historical standards, those figures were uncommonly high: For 15 straight months, openings have topped 10 million, a level they had never reached before 2021.
Americans are also enjoying extraordinary job security. Employers are shedding a monthly average of fewer than 1.4 million workers — on pace to surpass last year for the fewest layoffs in government records dating to 2001. The job market, though, is expected to deteriorate as the Fed’s rate hikes begin to bite.
CONSUMERS
American consumers, the lifeblood of the economy, have proved resilient through the ups and downs of the COVID economy. Their spending has both driven a strong recovery and ignited inflationary pressures.
Though higher prices have sapped their spending power, and the federal relief checks of 2020 and 2021 are long gone, Americans have kept spending, though at a moderating pace. Consumer spending rose 0.3% from August to September, even after accounting for inflation, the government reported.
It isn't certain that consumers can keep it up. They have collectively used up much of the savings they amassed during pandemic, though their finances are still relatively strong, and are increasingly turning to credit cards. The U.S. savings rate has declined.
“It’s clear that the economy is slowing,’’ Kroll’s Greene said. “The question is how quickly. And the other question is, at what point businesses and consumers feel like they need to retrench. And that’s more a question of psychology than it is of economics."
For now, businesses and consumers have enough cash on hand to keep on spending. They don’t have to cut back right away:
“But they might do so anyhow because there’s all this talk of a downturn coming and given there’s so much uncertainty in the economy.’’
HOUSING
The Fed’s rate hikes have already claimed a victim: America's housing market is reeling under the strain of drastically higher mortgage rates.
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage, which was just 3.14% a year ago, topped 7% last week for the first time since 2002. Sales of existing homes have fallen for eight straight months.
The GDP report showed that housing investment plunged at a 26% annual pace from July through September. And housing construction in September was down 8% from a year earlier.
Home prices are still rising, supported by a limited number of houses on the market. But price increases are decelerating. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of home price in 20 U.S. cities rose 13% in August from a year earlier. Still, that marked a slowdown from a 16% year-over-year gain in July.
As higher mortgage rates continue to derail home sales, Oxford Economics predicts, “the news on housing is only going to get worse from here.’’
MANUFACTURERS
America’s factories are still expanding. But the outlook is dimming.
A manufacturing index issued Tuesday by the Institute for Supply Management, an organization of purchasing managers, showed that factories have been growing for 29 straight months. Still, the index fell in October to its lowest level since May 2020, when the economy was still struggling under the weight of COVID-forced business shutdowns. New orders, new export orders and hiring all contracted.
Likewise, the government reported last week that orders for long-lasting manufactured goods (excluding the volatile transportation sector) fell 0.5% in September.
That report “does not bode well,’’ wrote Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. Factory-produced goods will likely be weakened by the higher dollar and stagnant economies overseas.
Bostjancic warned that the U.S. economy will likely weaken in the October-December quarter and slide in recession in the first half of 2023.
Musk emerging as Twitter's chief moderator ahead of midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Days after taking over Twitter and a week before the U.S. midterm elections, billionaire Elon Musk has positioned himself as moderator-in-chief of one of the most important social media platforms in American politics.
Musk has said he won’t make major decisions about content or restoring banned accounts before setting up a “content moderation council" with diverse viewpoints. But his own behavior as a prolific tweeter has signaled otherwise.
He’s engaged directly with figures on the political right who are appealing for looser restrictions, including a Republican candidate for Arizona secretary of state who credits Musk with enabling him to begin tweeting again after his account was briefly suspended Monday.
Musk even changed his profile to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” — with a photo of himself when he was a toddler holding a telephone. But it is almost impossible for those outside of Twitter to know what strings he is pulling or whose accounts have been suspended: The company has stopped responding to media questions, except for the few that Musk answers by tweet.
Musk's promised interventions started last week on his first full day as Twitter's owner. A conservative political podcaster shared examples of the platform allegedly favoring liberals and secretively downgrading conservative voices — a common criticism that Twitter's previous leaders dismissed as inaccurate. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk responded.
It continued when the daughter of Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson, whose provocative critiques of “politically correct” culture and feminism are popular with some right-wing activists, appealed for Musk to restore her father's account after a tweet about transgender actor Elliot Page that apparently ran afoul of Twitter’s rules on hateful conduct.
“Anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail,” Musk pledged. He had months earlier said in reference to Peterson that Twitter was “going way too far in squashing dissenting opinions.”
One of Musk's first big moves was an open letter to advertisers — Twitter’s chief revenue source — promising that he would not let Twitter descend into a “free-for-all hellscape” as he follows through with his plans to promote free speech on the platform. And he's suggesting asking users to pay $8 for a coveted verified blue check mark as a way to diversify revenue.
The check mark has been criticized as a symbol of elitism on the platform. But its primary purpose has been to verify that accounts in the public eye — such as politicians, brands and journalists — are who they say they are. It’s been a tool to prevent impersonation and help stem the flow of misinformation.
But some still have their worries about Musk opening the platform to a flood of online toxicity that's bad for their brands. General Motors has said it will suspend advertising on Twitter as it monitors the platform under Musk, and others are facing pressure to review their own plans. On Tuesday, more than three dozen advocacy organizations sent an open letter to Twitter’s top 20 advertisers, calling on them to commit to halting advertising on the platform if Twitter under Musk undermines "brand safety” and guts content moderation.
Over the weekend, the billionaire posted — then deleted — an article that contained baseless rumors about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. And much of his commentary in recent days has been a response to appeals from conservative voices.
In a text exchange with The Associated Press, Mark Finchem, the Republican running to become Arizona's secretary of state, said his access to the platform was restored quickly after reaching out to Musk via his personal Twitter handle. Asked why his account was suspended, Finchem said: “Perhaps you should reach out to Elon Musk. We were banned for an unknown reason, we reached out to him and 45 minutes later we were reinstated.”
Finchem, who questions the results of the 2020 presidential election and was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has drawn national attention for his statements about election security and his ability to change election rules if he wins the state’s top election post next week.
Musk tweeted Monday evening that he was “Looking into it” in response to a complaint about Finchem’s apparent suspension. The complaint came from attorney Jenna Ellis, who was a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump’s campaign. About 40 minutes later, Finchem posted a “test” tweet on his account, which was followed by a lengthier post thanking Musk for restoring his ability to use the site.
“Thank you @elonmusk for stopping the commie who suspended me from Twitter a week before the election,” Finchem wrote in the Tweet. “Twitter is much better with you at the helm.”
Jared Holt, a senior research manager at The Institute for Strategic Dialogue, said big social media companies have typically operated on the whims of their owners. But “that problem is especially glaring when somebody like Elon Musk takes the reins and kind of establishes himself as king of the platform, rather than an owner trying to run a coherent business," Holt said.
At the same time, Musk has sent mixed signals about his intentions. Despite overt examples of appealing to conservative calls and complaints about Twitter’s policies, there’s also plenty of evidence that the platform’s policies on combating misinformation are still in effect. Separately, Musk has defended Twitter’s ongoing head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, after some conservative users called for his firing over past comments expressing liberal views.
Roth remained on the job this week after other top executives were fired or resigned. And apart from Musk, he appeared to be the chief public voice of Twitter’s content moderation, explaining that the company spent the weekend working to remove a “surge in hateful conduct” following Musk’s takeover.
“We’ve all made some questionable tweets, me more than most, but I want to be clear that I support Yoel,” Musk tweeted in response to a complaint from another conservative commentator. “My sense is that he has high integrity, and we are all entitled to our political beliefs.”
Some longtime Twitter observers have expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of Musk's planned content moderation council. In part, that's because Twitter already has a trust and safety advisory council to address moderation questions.
“Truly I can’t imagine how it would differ,” said Danielle Citron, a University of Virginia law professor who sits on the council and has been working with Twitter since 2009 to tackle online harms, such as threats and stalking. “Our council has the full spectrum of views on free speech.”
Citron said she’s still waiting to hear if the council will be having its next meeting, scheduled for the day after the midterms.
——-
O'Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island.. AP Writer Bob Christie in Phoenix contributed to this report.
As housing prices surge, rent control is back on the ballot
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Liberty McCoy was out Saturday urging voters to pass a Nov. 8 ballot measure to limit rent increases in Pasadena because she’s afraid she’ll be priced out of the city where she grew up and where her aging parents live.
The librarian and her husband, a freelance consultant, received notice of a $100 monthly rent increase last year and another for $150 this year, bringing the rent on their home outside Los Angeles to $2,350 a month. They can absorb the increases for now — but not forever.
“A lot of times people are like, ‘Well, just try and pick up and move to someplace cheaper,'” the 44-year-old said. “But I have a job locally, my family, my friends. It would be a big challenge to uproot my entire life chasing cheaper rent.”
With rental prices skyrocketing and affordable housing in short supply, inflation-weary tenants in cities and counties across the country are turning to the ballot box for relief. Supporters say rent control policies on the Nov. 8 ballot are the best short-term option to dampen rising rents and ensure vulnerable residents remain housed.
Opponents, led by the real-estate industry, say rent control will lead to higher prices for tenants in housing not covered by rent caps, harm mom-and-pop landlords relying on rental income for retirement, and discourage the construction of badly needed affordable housing. They have spent heavily to stop ballot initiatives, even going to court to halt them.
In Orange County, Florida, home to Disney World and other theme parks, voters will consider a ballot initiative to limit rent increases to the annual increase in the consumer price index. But a court ruling last week means that even if it passes, it could be nullified.
Proponents in Orlando and other Orange County cities point to a population that has increased 25% since 2010 and rents that jumped 25% between 2020 and 2021 — and experienced another double-digit increase this year. The housing shortage was magnified by Hurricane Ian, with an estimated 1,140 rental properties suffering $44.5 million in damage.
“I’ve had a lot of constituents reach out to me, and they are fearful of becoming homeless. They don’t know what to do,” said Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla, who authored the ballot initiative ordinance after hearing from tenants facing rent increases upwards of 100%.
Last year, voters in St. Paul, Minnesota, passed a ballot measure capping rents at 3% a year while residents across the river in Minneapolis backed a measure allowing the city council to enact a rent control ordinance.
This summer, Kingston, New York, became the first upstate city to enact rent control. The measure means around 1,200 units — buildings built before 1974 with six or more units — must limit rents to a percentage set by a rent guidelines board.
Boston's Mayor Michelle Wu was elected last year and made bringing back rent control to the city part of her campaign. The biggest hurdle to that proposal is that Massachusetts voters narrowly approved a 1994 ballot question banning rent control statewide.
“Rent stabilization can provide protections for everyone, but do so in a way that really targets benefits to low-income renters, renters of color, renters who are most desperately impacted by housing instability,” said Tram Hoang, a housing policy expert who was involved in the St. Paul campaign.
The fight over rent control has been most intense out West, where in 2019, lawmakers in California and Oregon approved statewide caps on annual rent increases. California’s annual cap cannot exceed 10% and Oregon’s is set at 7%, plus the consumer price index.
Both laws exempt new construction for 15 years, a compromise to encourage developers to keep building, and apply only to certain units.
But that hasn't quelled tenant activism in California, where nearly half the state's 40 million residents are renters. Advocates say the statewide law — which expires in 2030 — does not go far enough.
Voters in the San Francisco suburb of Richmond and Southern California beachside city of Santa Monica will consider measures to further tighten existing rent caps to a maximum of 3%.
In the city of Pasadena — home to the annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game — voters will consider a measure to create a rent oversight board and limit rent increases to 75% of the consumer price index, which supporters say translates to 2% to 3% a year.
Rent stabilization advocates failed to collect enough signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot, and they thought it would be hard this time around because the state had enacted protections. But campaign field director Bee Rooney said tenants financially wrecked by the pandemic were eager to back the initiative.
“Any amount when you’re not expecting it is a lot," Rooney said. "Some people, their rent doubled or went up by 50%.”
Pasadena retiree Paulette Brown received the state-allowed increase of 10% in July, bringing the rent on her two-bedroom apartment to $1,175 a month. Budgeting will be tighter.
“I really can’t afford any mishaps, because I’m not able to save anything," said the 64-year-old Brown, who lives with her daughter and grandson.
Opponents of the measure, which include the national and state realtors associations, say curtailing rent increases to a fraction of inflation will result in property owners taking rentals off the market and doing minimal maintenance.
“What's being proposed here is draconian and for the most part landlords who have good tenants aren’t trying to get rid of them,” said Paul Little, president and CEO of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce.
Michael Wilkerson, senior economist at Portland, Oregon-based ECONorthwest, describes both the California and Oregon state laws as “anti-price gouging” measures aimed at protecting the most vulnerable tenants from exorbitant increases, while encouraging new housing development.
Rent-control policies have been around for decades, put in place after World War II in New York City and elsewhere to combat rising housing prices and again in the 1970s in the Northeast and California. However, the real-estate industry has since succeeded in passing state laws that made it difficult, if not impossible, for many local municipalities to cap rents.
The data on rent control has been mixed. The policy, according to an Urban Institute report, was found to have reduced rent on covered units in Cambridge, Massachusetts, San Francisco and New York but resulted in no significant decreases in New Jersey cities.
Some studies, however, have shown that rent control can reduce the number of housing units available and discourage landlords from maintaining them.
Opponents also say rent regulation can scare off developers. St. Paul's original ordinance, for example, applied to almost all housing and mandated landlords stick to the 3% cap even with new tenants.
Within weeks, council members were hearing from developers who blamed the new law for scuttling housing projects because they lost funding. Building permits issued for new housing through August plummeted 31% from the four-year average.
In response, the city council approved amendments in September to exempt low-income housing as well as new construction for 20 years. It also allows landlords to raise rents 8% plus the consumer price index after a tenant moves out.
Orange County's ballot measure is up in the air after an appeals court rejected the proposal last week and suggested it won't be certified even if voters approve it.
The court, which acknowledged the state law "set an extremely high bar” for local governments to pass rent control ordinances, said a consultant hired by the county didn't identify a housing emergency — a requirement under a 1977 state law preempting local rent control.
The county plans to file a motion for a rehearing and with ballots already out, the Orange County Supervisor of Elections said it has no plans to issue new ones. Supporters of the measure said they will keep campaigning.
For tenants like Jessy Correa, the setback means she faces a 20% rent increase on her three-bedroom apartment in Orlando come January. The 44-year-old mother of six is already struggling to afford the current rent of $2,300.
A recruiter at a faith-based nonprofit, she was hoping the ballot initiative would “bring stability, give us a moment to breathe.” Instead, she is now forced to make difficult choices, like getting another job.
“Where is the American dream of being able to live, to enjoy?" she asked tearfully after learning of the court ruling. "What are we doing? It's frustrating.”
Political spat over climate risks in investments gets hotter
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The political fight is only getting fiercer over whether it’s financially wise or “woke” folly to consider a company’s impact on climate change, workers’ rights and other issues when making investments.
Republicans from North Dakota to Texas are ramping up their criticism of “ESG investing,” a fast-growing movement that says it can pay dividends to consider environmental, social and corporate-governance issues when deciding where to invest pension and other public funds. At the same time, Democrats in traditionally blue states like Minnesota are considering whether to make ESG principles an even bigger part of their investment strategies.
The “E” for environment component of ESG often gets the most attention because of the debate over whether to invest in fossil-fuel companies. In the wide-ranging social, or S, bucket, investors look at how companies treat their workforces, reckoning a happier group with less turnover can be more productive. For the G, or governance aspect, investors make sure companies’ boards keep executives accountable and pay CEOs in a way that incentivizes the best performance for all stakeholders.
The ESG industry has scorekeepers that give companies ratings on their environmental, social and governance performance. Poor scores can steer investors away from companies or governments seen as bigger risks, which can in turn raise their borrowing costs and hurt them financially.
Florida has become one of the hottest battlegrounds for ESG. Gov. Ron DeSantis in August prohibited state fund managers from using ESG considerations as they decide how to invest state pension plan money. And even as his state cleans up from the environmental destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, DeSantis plans to ask the Florida Legislature in 2023 to go even further by prohibiting “discriminatory practices by large financial institutions based on ESG social credit score metrics.”
Pension funds are often caught in the middle of the battles. Questions are flowing into the Florida Education Association from teachers about what DeSantis’ moves will mean for their retirements.
“I usually tell them it’s still unclear what this exactly means,” said Andrew Spar, president of the union, which represents 150,000 teachers and educators across the state. Much is still to be determined, including exactly which funds the pension investments will steer toward.
In contrast, the Minnesota State Board of Investment is considering a proposal to adopt a goal of making its $130 billion in pension and other funds carbon-neutral. The board already uses shareholder votes to advance climate issues. It seeks out climate-friendly investment opportunities and eschews investments in thermal coal. While the new proposal goes farther, it does not call for total divestment from fossil fuel companies, as many climate change activists advocate.
The ESG debate has spilled into the race for Minnesota’s state auditor. Democratic incumbent Julie Blaha — who has singled out DeSantis as one of the leaders she believes are politicizing the discussion about ESG — has cited the investment board’s high returns in recent years as evidence the approach works.
“To be a good fiduciary, you have to consider all the risks, and the evidence is clear that climate risk is investment risk,” Blaha said.
But Blaha’s Republican challenger, Ryan Wilson, says investment returns must come first, and that all risks must be considered. He says the board shouldn’t “disproportionately dictate” that climate risk should matter more than other risks.
Proponents say considering a company’s performance on ESG issues can boost returns and limit losses over the long term while being socially responsible at the same time. By using such a lens, they say investors can avoid companies that are riskier than they appear on the surface, with stock prices that are too high. An ESG approach could also unearth opportunities that may be underappreciated by Wall Street, the thinking goes.
As for returns, there is no consensus on whether an ESG approach means lower or higher returns.
Morningstar, a company that tracks mutual funds and ETFs, says slightly more than half of all sustainable funds ranked in the top half of their category for returns last year. Over five years, the showing is better with nearly three-quarters ranking in the top half of performers in the category.
Rejecting ESG can be costly in ways besides investment performance.
A Texas law that took effect in September 2021 banned municipalities from doing business with financial institutions that have ESG polices against investments in fossil fuel and firearms companies, industries that are important to the Texas economy. It turned out to be an expensive decision.
Barred from underwriting local jurisdictions’ municipal bonds, five big underwriters — JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Bank of America and Fidelity — exited those markets. A Wharton School study estimated that the loss of those big players would cost Texas communities an extra $303 million to $532 million in higher interest payments on their bonds. Fidelity says it has since restored its good standing with Texas by certifying to the state that it does not boycott energy companies or discriminate against the firearms industry.
Several big Wall Street banks and investment management companies have become favorite targets of the anti-ESG politicians because they’ve been outspoken in their embrace of ESG. Republican state treasurers have pulled or plan to pull over $1.5 billion this year out of BlackRock, the world’s largest investment company, which has a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner. Missouri last month became the latest. Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick accused BlackRock of putting the advancement of “a woke political agenda above the financial interests of their customers.”
Coal-producing West Virginia passed a law in June that allows for the disqualification of banks and other financial institutions from doing business with the state if they “boycott” energy companies. Treasurer Riley Moore soon banned BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo, blaming them for contributing to high energy prices by driving capital away from the industry.
“We’re not going to pay for our own destruction,” Moore said.
State officials have also been critical of ESG scores from ratings agencies and other outfits. For instance, S&P Global offended North Dakota State Treasurer Thomas Beadle because it rated the state as “neutral” for social and governance metrics but “moderately negative” for environmental factors because its economy and budget rely heavily on the energy sector.
His state’s lawmakers last year prohibited their investment board from considering “socially responsible criteria” for anything but maximizing returns. Beadle told senators considering potential next steps that ESG has created “significant headwinds” for energy companies trying to raise capital, and that it could affect his state’s tax revenues.
Besides state capitols, other big battlegrounds are federal agencies, where leaders of the backlash include the State Financial Officers Foundation, a group of Republican state treasurers, auditors and other officials. They’re trying to block rules being drafted at the Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Labor to require standardized climate disclosures by companies and to make it easier for pension plan fiduciaries to consider climate change and other ESG factors.
The industry has heard the pushback and has even been surprised by how quickly it’s accelerated. But it’s pledging to plow ahead.
US SIF is an industry group advocating sustainable investing whose members control $5 trillion in assets under management or advisement. Its CEO, Lisa Woll, believes that most of the national and state politicians railing against ESG investing probably don’t understand it.
“If they did, it’s very difficult to make these kinds of allegations,” Woll said. “It feels more like a talking point than an informed critique.”
Choe reported from New York.
Ex-Wilmington Trust president reaches settlement with SEC
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The former president of the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis has reached a settlement with federal securities regulators in a related civil action.
In a court filing Tuesday, an attorney for the Securities and Exchange Commission asked a federal judge in Delaware to approve a consent judgment against former Wilmington Trust President Robert Harra Jr.
Under the proposed consent judgment, Harra would pay a civil penalty of $100,000, be prohibited from acting as an officer or director of a public company, and be prohibited from violating federal securities laws that were the basis of the SEC’s civil suit.
Harra, along with former Wilmington Trust Chief Financial Officer David Gibson, former Chief Credit Officer William North and former controller Kevyn Rakowski, were convicted in 2018 on criminal charges of fraud, conspiracy and making false statements regarding the bank’s troubled commercial loan portfolio.
The bank itself also was criminally charged but reached a $60 million settlement with prosecutors just as a trial was set to start. Wilmington Trust’s settlement included a civil forfeiture of $44 million and $16 million it previously paid to the SEC.
The executives received prison sentences ranging from three to six years, but a federal appeals court panel last year reversed their convictions for making false statements and ordered that judgments of acquittals be entered. The panel also ordered a retrial of the conspiracy and securities fraud charges, but prosecutors later opted to drop the case altogether.
Meanwhile, Gibson and Rakowski finalized settlements in the SEC’s civil action in 2019, agreeing to pay more than $70,000 and $44,000, respectively, to the agency. Approval of Harra’s settlement would leave North the only defendant in the lawsuit, in which SEC claimed the executives knowingly or recklessly made false disclosures regarding the bank’s loan portfolio. An attorney for North did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.
In a separate civil action, Wilmington Trust agreed to pay $200 million cash to settle a shareholder lawsuit alleging fraudulent concealment of billions of dollars in bad loans. Auditing firm KPMG agreed to pay an additional $10 million as part of the settlement.
In the criminal case, prosecutors alleged that in the wake of the financial crisis, the executives misled regulators and investors about Wilmington Trust’s massive amount of past-due commercial real estate loans before the bank was hastily sold in 2011 while bordering on collapse.
Founded by members of the DuPont family in 1903, the bank imploded despite receiving $330 million from the federal Troubled Asset Relief Program.
Prosecutors said bank officials waived millions of dollars in matured loans from reporting requirements if they were designated as “current for interest” and in the process of being extended. To ensure that loans well past their repayment dates were purportedly exempt from reporting requirements, the bank lent even more money to struggling developers just to make the interest payments.
In the fourth quarter of 2009, bank officials reported only $10.8 million in commercial loans as 90 days or more past due, concealing more than $316 million in past-due loans subject to the waiver practice, according to prosecutors.
After a meeting to discuss matured loans and “how to make them go away” by year’s end, bank officials went beyond the waiver practice and decided on a mass extension that involved temporarily extending more than 800 commercial loans worth $1.3 billion, prosecutors said. In an email to Harra, North referred to certain loans as “credit turds.”
Meanwhile, before its 2011 fire sale to M&T Bank, Wilmington Trust raised $287 million in a 2010 stock offering, intended partly to help repay the TARP funds, while hiding the truth about its shaky financial condition from investors, prosecutors said.
Defense attorneys argued that the waiver practice had been in place for decades and was no secret. They also maintained that instructions for filing reports with the Federal Reserve and for disclosing financial information in SEC filings were ambiguous, and that the term “past due” was not clearly defined.
The appeals court agreed that the reporting requirements were ambiguous.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
The preliminary results buoy hope that after decades of failure and frustration, vaccines against RSV may finally be getting close.
Pfizer announced Tuesday that a large international study found vaccinating moms-to-be was nearly 82% effective at preventing severe cases of RSV in their babies’ most vulnerable first 90 days of life. At age 6 months, the vaccine still was proving 69% effective against serious illness — and there were no signs of safety problems in mothers or babies.
“Moms are always giving their antibodies to their baby,” said virologist Kena Swanson, Pfizer’s vice president of viral vaccines. “The vaccine just puts them in that much better position” to form and pass on RSV-fighting antibodies.
The vaccine quest isn’t just to protect infants. RSV is dangerous for older adults, too, and both Pfizer and rival GSK recently announced that their competing shots also proved protective for seniors.
None of the findings will help this year when an early RSV surge already is crowding children’s hospitals. But they raise the prospect that one or more vaccines might become available before next fall’s RSV season.
“My fingers are crossed,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University. “We’re making inroads.”
Tuesday's data was reported in a press release and hasn't been vetted by independent experts.
Here’s a look at the long quest for RSV vaccines.
WHAT IS RSV?
For most healthy people, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a cold-like nuisance. But for the very young, the elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious, even life-threatening. The virus can infect deep in the lungs, causing pneumonia, and in babies it can impede breathing by inflaming tiny airways.
In the U.S., about 58,000 children younger than 5 are hospitalized for RSV each year and several hundred die. Among adults 65 and older, about 177,000 are hospitalized with RSV and 14,000 die annually.
Worldwide, RSV kills about 100,000 children a year, mostly in poor countries.
WHY IS THERE NO VACCINE?
A tragedy in the 1960s set back the whole field. Using the approach that led to the first polio vaccine, scientists made an experimental RSV vaccine by growing the virus in a lab and killing it. But testing in children found not only was the vaccine not protective, youngsters who caught RSV after vaccination fared worse. Two died.
“For a period of 20 years, even though science was advancing, nobody wanted to go near development of an RSV vaccine,” Schaffner said.
Even today’s modern RSV vaccine candidates were tested first in older adults, not children, he noted.
WHAT GOT DEVELOPMENT BACK ON TRACK?
Modern vaccines tend to target the outer surface of a virus, what the immune system sees when a germ invades. For RSV, that target is the so-called F protein that helps the virus latch onto human cells. Again there was a hurdle: That protein is a shape-shifter, rearranging its form before and after it “fuses” to cells.
It turns out that the immune system only forms effective RSV-fighting antibodies when it spots what’s called the pre-fusion version of that protein, explained structural biologist Jason McLellan of the University of Texas at Austin.
In 2013, McLellan and virologist Barney Graham were working at the National Institutes of Health when they homed in on the correct shape and figured out how to freeze it in that form. That finding opened the way to today’s development of a variety of experimental RSV vaccine candidates.
(That same discovery was key to the hugely successful COVID-19 vaccines, as the coronavirus also is cloaked in a shape-shifting surface protein.)
WHAT’S IN THE PIPELINE?
Several companies are creating RSV vaccines but Pfizer and rival GSK are furthest along. Both companies recently reported final-stage testing in older adults. The competing vaccines are made somewhat differently but each proved strongly effective, especially against serious disease. Both companies plan to seek regulatory approval in the U.S. by the end of the year, as well as in other countries.
The older-adult data “looks fantastic,” said McLellan, who has closely followed the vaccine development. “I think we’re on the right track.”
And if vaccinating pregnant women pans out, it could be “a win for two individuals instead of just one,” by offering protection to both mom-to-be and baby, said Dr. Wilbur Chen of the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Pfizer's maternal vaccine is the same recipe that it tested successfully in older adults — and it also plans to seek Food and Drug Administration approval for those vaccinations by year's end.
The new study included 7,400 pregnant women in 18 countries, including the U.S., and spanned multiple RSV seasons. Preliminary results reported Tuesday show the vaccine was most effective against severe disease. For milder illness, effectiveness was 51% to 57% -- short of the study’s statistical requirements but a result that Pfizer still called clinically meaningful because it could mean fewer trips to the doctor’s office.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Job openings hit 10.7M despite Fed attempts to cool economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in September, suggesting that the American labor market is not cooling as fast as the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve hoped.
Employers posted 10.7 million job vacancies in September, up from 10.3 million in August, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Economists had expected the number of job openings to drop below 10 million for the first time since June 2021.
For the past two years, as the economy rebounded from 2020's COVID-19 recession, employers have complained they can't find enough workers. With so many jobs available, workers can afford to resign and seek employment that pays more or offers better perks or flexibility. So companies have been forced to raise wages to attract and keep staff. Higher pay has contributed to inflation that has hit 40-year highs in 2022.
In another sign the labor market remains tight and employers unwilling to let workers go, layoffs dropped in September to 1.3 million, fewest since April. But the number of people quitting their jobs slipped in September to just below 4.1 million, still high by historical standards.
“By all the key metrics in this report, the labor market is resilient,'' said Nick Bunker, head of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab. “Job openings still vastly outnumber unemployed workers, the quits rate remains elevated and layoffs are still well below pre-pandemic levels.''
To combat higher prices, the Federal Reserve has hiked its benchmark interest rate five times this year and is expected to deliver another increase Wednesday and again at its meeting in December. The central bank is aiming for a so-called soft landing — raising rates just enough to slow economic growth and bring inflation down without causing a recession.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has expressed hope that inflationary pressure can be relieved by employers cutting job openings, not jobs.
EXPLAINER: How to navigate Affordable Care Act enrollment
NEW YORK (AP) — The vast majority of Americans will find multiple options for health insurance coverage for 2023 on HealthCare.gov after open enrollment began Tuesday under the Affordable Care Act.
People searching for plans on the government marketplace should consider their budget, health, doctors and a variety of other factors before picking a plan.
Currently, more than 14.5 million people get their health insurance through the ACA, commonly known as “Obamacare.” The number swelled during the coronavirus pandemic after Congress passed generous subsidies to make coverage more affordable.
While most people have three or more options, about 8% of participants will choose from only two insurance carriers, a number that drops to one in rural counties across Alabama, Alaska, Arizona and Texas.
According to the Biden administration, 80% of consumers should be able to find a plan for $10 or less per month after tax credits.
Here’s a look at navigating the Affordable Care Act marketplace:
HOW DOES THE MARKETPLACE WORK?
The ACA marketplace is geared toward people who don't have health insurance through their job, Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program or another source.
While most states use the federal marketplace at HealthCare.gov, some have set up their own. These are: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont plus the District of Columbia.
Premium tax credits and other savings reducing the cost of insurance are based on income and the number of people in your family. For example, individuals with an annual income between $13,590 and $54,360 are eligible for a subsidy. Those who make less than that qualify for Medicaid.
You can use the HealthCare.gov calculator to determine what savings are available to you.
Know the deadlines for coverage in 2023: Dec. 15 for coverage that starts on Jan. 1 and Jan. 15 for coverage that begins Feb. 1.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN CHOOSING A PLAN
Shop around, even if you're currently covered under the ACA.
First, you’ll want to see what the monthly premium — the amount you pay for coverage — will be.
Next, check on the plan’s deductible — that’s what you pay up front for health services before your insurance begins to share some of the remaining costs for the year.
Look into the plan’s copayments or coinsurance. Those are the the fees you pay every time you visit the doctor’s office or go to an urgent care clinic, for example. Plans with coinsurance can be trickier to budget for because you pay a percentage of the service cost, instead of a set fee.
And make sure to know the out-of-pocket maximum. After you hit that number, your insurance will cover 100% of costs. You’ll want to keep that number in mind if you might have big health expenses — a major surgery, childbirth or ongoing therapy or treatment — in the upcoming year.
“Consider whether you are going to have an expensive year," said Kelly Rector, an insurance broker and president of Missouri-based Denny and Associates Inc. “If you know you’re going to be hitting that out-of-pocket max no matter what, maybe you look at the lower premiums and higher deductible plan.”
DOES YOUR DOCTOR PARTICIPATE IN THE PLAN?
Do you want to continue seeing a favorite doctor or need a prescription drug covered on your plan?
HealthCare.gov also offers search features and tools for you to check whether your doctor or prescription drugs are covered under specific plans.
Those are “the biggest things” that Rector recommends consumers check when searching the marketplace.
WHAT LEVEL PLAN SHOULD I CHOOSE?
All plans cover basic health services, including preventive services, prescription drugs, mental health services and pregnancy.
There are four levels of plans offered: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Bronze plans have the lowest premiums but the highest out-of-pocket costs. Premium costs increase as you go up the medal ladder, but deductibles are lower.
The best deal for people who qualify for extra savings is a silver plan, said Cynthia Cox, the Kaiser Family Foundation’s director for the Affordable Care Act program.
“If you’re just barely making above the poverty level, you really should be buying a silver plan, with the lowest premiums, lowest deductibles,” Cox said.
In some cases, those plans will still be nearly free and will have much lower copays and deductibles, making for the best deal in the long run. Depending on your income, you might have to pay a monthly premium of $15 to $20, but the lower costs to the overall plan still make a better deal, Cox said.
For people in higher income brackets, shop around before selecting a plan. Your subsidies won't be as big — if you qualify at all — and the plans will be pricier.
If you’re young and healthy and don’t anticipate significant health care needs, the bronze plan remains a reasonable choice, according to Rector. High-deductible "catastrophic plans” are also available to people under age 30.
WHAT IF I HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT MY SPECIFIC SITUATION?
In each state, people known as “navigators” provide free consultations to help you choose a health insurance plan. The program is supported by public funding. You can search for local help in your state on HealthCare.gov. Agents and brokers are also available to help. They do charge fees but typically provide their services for free to consumers and charge the insurance companies instead.
Seitz reported from Washington.
The Associated Press receives support from the Charles Schwab Foundation for educational and explanatory reporting to improve financial literacy. The independent foundation is separate from Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. The AP is solely responsible for its journalism.
Powell: Rate hikes may slow, but inflation fight hardly over
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought Wednesday to strike a delicate balance at a moment when high inflation is bedeviling the nation’s economy and commanding a central role in the midterm elections.
Powell suggested that the Fed may decide in coming months to slow its aggressive interest rate increases. Yet he also made clear that the Fed isn't even close to declaring victory in its fight to curb an inflation rate that is near four-decade highs and has shown few signs of ebbing.
When the Fed ended its latest policy meeting Wednesday, it announced that it was pumping up its benchmark rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time. Its key rate now stands in a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest in 15 years.
It was the central bank’s sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession.
The statement the Fed issued suggested that it would begin to take a more deliberate approach to rate hikes, likely leading to smaller increases in borrowing costs. In doing so, it would consider that rate hikes take time to feed into the economy and achieve their goal of slowing inflation.
The financial markets initially cheered the notion that the Fed might soon decide to slow its hikes, with stock and bond prices surging higher.
Yet as his news conference got under way, Powell struck a harder line. He stressed that the Fed's policymakers have seen little progress in their efforts to control inflation and would likely have to send rates even higher than they thought they would at their last meeting in September.
“We still have some ways to go,” he said. “Incoming data since our last meeting suggests” that the officials might have to raise rates higher than the 4.6% they forecast in September.
The Fed chair pointedly emphasized that it would be “very premature” to even think about halting the rate hikes. Inflation pressures, he said, remain far too high.
The abrupt shift in tone gave the financial markets whiplash. Stocks sharply reversed their gains and tumbled into the close of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down over 500 points, or about 1.5%.
“I think he accomplished his goal” of striking hawkish and dovish notes, said Vince Reinhart, chief economist at Dreyfus and Mellon. ("Hawks" generally prefer higher rates to fight inflation, while “doves” often lean more toward lower rates to support hiring.) “That's why the market was so confused.”
The Fed's meeting occurred as financial markets and many economists have grown nervous that Powell will end up leading the central bank to raise borrowing costs higher than needed to tame inflation and will cause a painful recession in the process.
Powell implicitly addressed those fears at his news conference. He kept the door open to downshifting to a half-point hike when the Fed next meets in December. The central bank could then step down even further to a quarter-point increase — a more typically sized rate hike — early next year.
“At some point," he said, "it will become appropriate to slow the pace of increases. So that time is coming, and it may come as soon as the next meeting or the one after that. No decision has been made.”
At the same time, Powell noted that the job market remains strong, which means many businesses must raise pay to keep workers — raises that are often passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.
This week, the government reported that companies posted more job openings in September than in August. There are now 1.9 available jobs for each unemployed worker, an unusually large supply, which also fuels bigger pay increases and adds to inflationary pressures.
Overall, Powell said the Fed has made little progress against inflation so far.
“We think we have a ways to go, we have some ground to cover with interest rates," he continued, "before we get to that level of interest rates that we think is sufficiently restrictive.”
The persistence of inflated prices and higher borrowing costs is pressuring American households and has undercut the ability of Democrats to campaign on the health of the job market as they try to keep control of Congress. Republican candidates have hammered Democrats on the punishing impact of inflation in the run-up to the midterm elections that will end Tuesday.
“Chair Powell stuck to this two-pronged message: We’re not done yet, due to high inflation and a strong commitment to bring it down,” Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets Economics, wrote in a note. “But we may not need to keep cranking rates aggressively, due to an economy that has slowed significantly from last year and long-term inflation expectations that are still ‘well anchored.’ "
Typically, the Fed raises rates in quarter-point increments. But after having miscalculated in downplaying inflation last year as likely transitory, Powell has led the Fed to raise rates aggressively to try to slow borrowing and spending and ease price pressures.
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage, just 3.14% a year ago, surpassed 7% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported. Sales of existing homes have dropped for eight straight months.
Still, the policymakers may feel they can soon slow the pace of their rate hikes because some early signs suggest that inflation could start declining in 2023. Consumer spending, squeezed by high prices and costlier loans, is barely growing. Supply chain snarls are easing, which means fewer shortages of goods and parts. Wage growth is plateauing, which, if followed by declines, would reduce inflationary pressures.
Outside the United States, many other major central banks are also rapidly raising rates to try to cool inflation levels that are even higher than in the U.S.
Last week, the European Central Bank announced its second consecutive jumbo rate hike, increasing rates at the fastest pace in the euro currency’s history to try to curb inflation that soared to a record 10.7% last month.
Likewise, the Bank of England is expected to raise rates Thursday to try to ease consumer prices, which have risen at their fastest pace in 40 years, to 10.1% in September. Even as they raise rates to combat inflation, both Europe and the U.K. appear to be sliding toward recession.
Asia stocks fall after Fed says more US rate hikes likely
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets tumbled Thursday after the Federal Reserve added to recession fears by saying it wasn't finished raising U.S. interest rates to cool inflation.
Hong Kong's benchmark lost 3.1%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney also followed Wall Street lower after the Fed on Wednesday raised its key rate to the highest level in 15 years.
Oil prices declined while the euro stayed below 99 cents.
Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index plunged 2.5% after the Fed raised its short-term lending rate by 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin, for a fourth time this year.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinforced expectations of more rate hikes, saying “we have a ways to go.” He said it would be “very premature” to consider pausing.
“Recession risks are rising, but that is the price the Fed is prepared to pay to get inflation under control,” said James Knightley, Padhraic Garvey and Chris Turner of ING in a report.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 488 points to 15,338.85 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 fell 1.9% to 6,855.40.
The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2% to 2,997.46. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.
The Kospi in Seoul declined 0.6% to 2,322.11. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also fell.
The Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia have raised rates aggressively this year to stop inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. Investors worry that might tip the global economy into recession.
Consumer prices in the United States rose 6.2% over a year earlier in September, the same as the previous month. But core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices to give a clearer picture of the trend, accelerated to 5.1% from August's 4.9%.
The Fed said Wednesday it could shift to a more deliberate pace of rate hikes and would consider the overall economic impact.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 3,759.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.5% to 32,147.76. The Nasdaq composite slid 3.4% to 10,524.80.
Tech stocks, retailers and health care companies were among the biggest declines.
Apple, Inc. fell 3.7%, Amazon.com, Inc. dropped 4.8% and Johnson & Johnson, Inc. slipped 1.5%.
The yield on the two-year Treasury, an indicator of market expectations of Fed action, rose to 4.58% from 4.55% before the Fed statement. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, used to set mortgage rates, climbed to 4.10% from 3.98%.
Investors hope signs housing sales and other activity are weakening might encourage Fed officials to ease rate hike plans. But the latest data, especially on hiring, are relatively strong, a sign the Fed might stay aggressive.
Data from payroll processor ADP showed companies added jobs at a faster pace in October than expected.
The government is due to release unemployment data Thursday and a report on the broader jobs market on Friday.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 43 cents to $89.57 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.63 to $90 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, shed 27 cents to $95.89 per barrel in London. It rose $1.51 the previous session to $96.16 a barrel.
The dollar gained to 147.33 yen from Wednesday's 146.94 yen. The euro declined to 98.26 cents from 98.83 cents.
How steep fed rate hikes affect your finances
NEW YORK (AP) — Mortgage rates continue to jump, home sales slump and credit cards and auto loans increase. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though.
As the Federal Reserve steadily increases interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession remains inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its key short-term rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time, even as its previous rate increases are being felt by households at all income levels. It was the Fed's sixth rate hike this year.
The Fed’s latest move raised its benchmark rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest level in 14 years. Its steady rate increases have already made it increasingly costly for consumers and businesses to borrow — for homes, autos and other purchases. And more hikes are almost surely coming.
Here’s what to know:
HOW DOES RAISING INTEREST RATES REDUCE INFLATION?
If one definition of inflation is “too much money chasing too few goods,” then by making it more expensive to borrow money, the Fed hopes to reduce the amount of money in circulation, eventually lowering prices.
WHICH CONSUMERS ARE MOST AFFECTED?
Anyone borrowing money to make a large purchase, such as a home, car, or large appliance, will take a hit, according to Scott Hoyt, an analyst with Moody’s Analytics.
“The new rate pretty dramatically increases your monthly payments and your cost,” he said. “It also affects consumers who have a lot of credit card debt — that will hit right away.”
That said, Hoyt noted that household debt payments, as a proportion of income, remain relatively low, though they have risen lately. So even as borrowing rates steadily rise, many households might not feel a much heavier debt burden immediately.
“I’m not sure interest rates are top of mind for most consumers right now,” Hoyt said. “They seem more worried about groceries and what’s going on at the gas pump. Rates can be something tricky for consumers to wrap their minds around.”
HOW WILL THIS AFFECT CREDIT CARD RATES?
Even before the Fed’s latest decision, credit card borrowing rates have reached their highest level since 1996, according to Bankrate.com, and these will likely continue to rise.
And with inflation raging, there are signs that Americans are increasingly relying on credit cards to help maintain their spending. Total credit card balances have topped $900 billion, according to the Federal Reserve, a record high, though that amount isn’t adjusted for inflation.
John Leer, chief economist at Morning Consult, a survey research firm, said its polling suggests that more Americans are spending down the savings they accumulated during the pandemic and are using credit instead. Eventually, rising rates could make it harder for those households to pay off their debts.
Those who don’t qualify for low-rate credit cards because of weak credit scores are already paying significantly higher interest on their balances, and they’ll continue to.
As rates have risen, zero percent loans marketed as “Buy Now, Pay Later” have also become popular with consumers. Yet longer-term loans of more than four payments that these companies offer are subject to the same increased borrowing rates as credit cards.
For people who have home equity lines of credit or other variable-interest debt, rates will increase by roughly the same amount as the Fed hike, usually within one or two billing cycles. That’s because those rates are based in part on banks’ prime rate, which follows the Fed’s.
WHAT IF I WANT TO BUY A CAR?
Since the Federal Reserve began increasing rates in March, the average new vehicle loan has gone up nearly 2 percentage points, from 4.5% to 6.3% in October, according to the Edmunds.com auto site. Used vehicle loans are up 1.5% to 9.6%. For both new and used, loan lengths have gotten slightly longer to just over 70 months on average.
Key, though, is the monthly payment, on which most people base their automobile purchases. Edmunds says that since March it’s up $46 to $703 for new vehicles. The payment is up $21 per month for used vehicles to $564.
Edmunds Director of Insights Ivan Drury says the increased payments probably won’t make much of a difference in buying habits, but they’re hitting totals that could stop people from buying. “Now that we’re past $700 per month (on new vehicles) people will drop out of the market,” he said.
HOW ARE SAVERS AFFECTED?
The rising returns on high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs) have put them at levels not seen since 2009, which means households may want to boost savings wherever possible. You can also now earn more on bonds and other fixed-income investments.
Though savings, CDs, and money market accounts don’t typically track the Fed’s changes, online banks and others that offer high-yield savings accounts can be exceptions. These institutions typically compete aggressively for depositors. (The catch: They sometimes require significantly high deposits.)
In general, banks tend to capitalize on a higher-rate environment to boost their profits by imposing higher rates on borrowers, without necessarily offering juicer rates to savers.
WILL THIS AFFECT RENTS? HOME OWNERSHIP?
Last week, the average fixed mortgage rate topped 7%, its highest point in 14 years, meaning that rates on home loans are about twice as expensive as they were a year ago.
Mortgage rates don’t always move perfectly in tandem with the Fed increase, instead tracking the expected yield on the 10-year Treasury note. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has reached 4%, its highest level since 2011.
Sales of existing homes have declined for eight straight months as borrowing costs have become too high a hurdle for many Americans already paying more for food, gas and other necessities.
WILL IT BE EASIER TO FIND A HOUSE IF I’M STILL LOOKING TO BUY?
If you’re financially able to proceed with a home purchase, you’re likely to have more options than at any time in the past year.
HOW HAVE THE RATE HIKES INFLUENCED CRYPTO?
Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have dropped in value since the Fed began raising rates. So have many previously high-valued technology stocks. Bitcoin has plunged from a peak of about $68,000 to under $20,000.
Higher rates mean that safe assets like Treasuries have become more attractive to investors because their yields have increased. That makes risky assets like technology stocks and cryptocurrencies less attractive, in turn.
Still, bitcoin continues to suffer from problems separate from economic policy. Two major crypto firms have failed, shaking the confidence of crypto investors.
WHAT’S PROMPTING THE RATE INCREASES?
The short answer: Inflation. Over the past year, inflation has clocked in at a painful 8.2%. So-called core prices, which exclude food and energy, also rose faster than expected.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned last month that, “our responsibility to deliver price stability is unconditional” — a remark widely interpreted to mean the Fed will fight inflation with rate increases even if it leads to deep job losses or a recession.
The goal is to slow consumer spending, thereby reducing demand for homes, cars and other goods and services, eventually cooling the economy and lowering prices.
Powell has acknowledged that aggressively raising interest rates would “bring some pain.”
WHAT ABOUT MY JOB?
Some economists argue that widespread layoffs will be necessary to slow rising prices. One argument is that a tight labor market is fueling wage growth and higher inflation. In August, the economy gained 315,000 jobs. There are roughly two job openings advertised for every unemployed worker.
“Job openings continue to exceed job hires, indicating employers are still struggling to fill vacancies,” said Odeta Kushi, an economist with First American.
WILL THIS AFFECT STUDENT LOANS?
Borrowers who take out new private student loans should prepare to pay more as as rates increase. The current range for federal loans is between about 5% and 7.5%.
That said, payments on federal student loans are suspended with zero interest until Dec. 31 as part of an emergency measure put in place early in the pandemic. President Joe Biden has also announced some loan forgiveness, of up to $10,000 for most borrowers, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.
IS THERE A CHANCE THE RATE HIKES WILL BE REVERSED?
Stock prices rose in August based on hopes that the Fed would reverse course. But it looks increasingly unlikely that rates will come down anytime soon. Economists expect Fed officials to signal additional increases in 2023, possibly to nearly 5%.
WILL THERE BE A RECESSION?
Short-term rates at these levels will make a recession likelier by increasing the cost of mortgages, car loans, and business loans. While the Fed hopes that higher borrowing costs will slow growth by cooling the hot job market and capping wage growth, the risk is that the Fed could weaken the economy, causing a recession that would produce significant job losses.
AP Business Writers Christopher Rugaber in Washington, Tom Krisher in Detroit and Damian Troise and Ken Sweet in New York contributed to this report.
The Associated Press receives support from Charles Schwab Foundation for educational and explanatory reporting to improve financial literacy. The independent foundation is separate from Charles Schwab and Co. Inc. The AP is solely responsible for its journalism.
USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Agriculture Department announced more than $223 million in grants and loans Wednesday to help small- and mid-sized meat processing plants expand as part of a larger $1 billion effort to boost competition in the highly concentrated industry.
The effort is expected to increase cattle and pig slaughter capacity by more than 500,000 head a year. It will also help poultry plants process nearly 34 million more birds, while adding more than 1,100 jobs mostly in rural areas where the plants are located.
The Biden administration wants to add meat processing capacity to give farmers and ranchers more options where they can sell the animals they raise. This while hopefully reducing prices for consumers by increasing competition, given that the biggest companies now have so much power over pricing in the “highly, highly concentrated and consolidated” business, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said.
In beef, the top four companies control 85% of the market, while the top four companies control 70% of the pork market. The four biggest poultry processors control 54% of that business.
“We’re looking forward to these projects taking hold and creating new opportunity and new choice for producers and consumers,” Vilsack said before touring a beef-processing plant in Omaha, Nebraska on Wednesday.
The USDA's announcement, combined with Vilsack's plant tour, comes as President Joe Biden is highlighting his achievements to voters before Tuesday's midterm elections. Several of the administration's recent announcements have targeted rural areas in states that generally support more Republicans than Democrats.
Vilsack said the Greater Omaha Packing company will use its grant to expand beef processing capacity roughly 30% to handle 700 head of cattle per day and add 275 more jobs. The Omaha company is one of the biggest of the 21 grant recipients nationwide that will share $73 million. Greater Omaha will receive a $20 million grant to help pay for a planned $100 million expansion of its plant.
Iowa farmer Dan Pedersen who feeds about 12,000 head of cattle a year on his farm near Underwood that he sells to Greater Omaha said the project will be welcome because it will bring more competition to the area.
“Any time you have more demand than supply, you're going to win,” Pedersen said.
Some of the other grants will go to helping Pure Prairie reopen an idle poultry processing plant that will employ hundreds of people in Charles City, Iowa. And the Cutting Edge Meat Company in Leakesville, Mississippi, expects to be able to reduce its current six-month backlog for beef and pork processing by expanding its capacity.
The other $150 million of funding announced Wednesday will go to 12 loan programs that will help independent meat processors continue operating as they work to expand. And applications for additional grants and loans are being accepted now for another round of spending next year.
The big meat processors maintain that supply and demand factors — not industry concentration — drive prices for beef, pork and poultry products. And they say processing capacity has been restrained by the ongoing shortage of people to work at these plants, which are typically in rural areas with small populations.
The worker shortages were highlighted during the pandemic when a number of major meat processing plants had to shut down as the virus tore through them because so many workers became ill or had to quarantine. That contributed to shortages of meat in grocery stores that drove up prices.
The price paid for the animals that are slaughtered has long been a point of contention because even as meat prices soar with inflation and tight capacity in the industry, farmers and ranchers receive a relatively small share of the profits. Federal data show that for every dollar spent on food, the share that went to ranchers and farmers dropped from 35 cents in the 1970s to 14 cents recently.
Agricultural economists have said that smaller processing plants also might have a hard time competing with the major meat companies because they are far less efficient than the big plants run by companies like Tyson, Smithfield Foods, Cargill, JBS, and Purdue Farms.
In addition to these loans and grants, the White House has also adjusted administrative rules to make it easier for farmers and ranchers to report concerns or sue over anticompetitive behavior. Officials are also planning new rules to label meat as a U.S. product to differentiate it from meat raised in other countries.
Musk: People banned from Twitter won't be restored for weeks
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk said Wednesday that Twitter will not allow anyone who has been kicked off the site to return until it sets up procedures on how to do that, a process that will take at least a few weeks.
That would mean people banned from the site for violating Twitter's rules for harassment, violence, or election and COVID-related misinformation will not be able to return before next Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections.
The pledge came after Musk, who took control of the social-media site last week after buying it for $44 billion, said in a tweet that he had met with a handful of civil-society leaders “about how Twitter will continue to combat hate & harassment & enforce its election integrity policies."
Those attending the meeting Tuesday asked Musk not to restore the banned users ahead of the midterms, said Jessica González, an attorney and co-CEO of the advocacy group Free Press who attended the meeting.
The attendees — including leaders from the NAACP, Anti-Defamation League and Color of Change — also requested Twitter have a transparent process on how it plans to restore accounts. Musk has publicly said that he would let former President Donald Trump back on the site, though Trump — who routinely touts his own platform Truth Social — has given no indication as to whether he will return.
González said the attendees also requested Twitter enforce election-integrity measures that are already in place, and encouraged him to hear from a diverse array of people — particularly racial minorities and those who’ve been targeted by hate and harassment campaigns.
“He agreed to all of those things in our meeting, but actions speak louder than words,” González said. “I’ve had a lot of meetings with tech CEOs. And I’ve been made a lot of empty promises. And with Elon Musk in particular, he’s shown himself to be inconsistent, saying one thing that one day and another thing the next. So we fully intend to hold him accountable to these promises and more.”
The NAACP, for its part, said in a statement that it expressed to Musk its concerns about “the dangerous, life-threatening hate and conspiracies that have proliferated on Twitter” under his watch. The organization cited a report about a spike in hate speech on Twitter in the hours following the Musk acquisition, saying a failure to take action will “put human lives at risk and further unravel our democracy.” It also said any account that perpetuates misinformation about elections should not be allowed on the platform.
“As long as hate, misinformation, and disinformation spread across Twitter, the bird cannot be free,” the organization said. After taking over Twitter last week, Musk tweeted “the bird is freed,” a reference to the site's logo. In a separate letter to Musk on Wednesday, the NAACP, along with the National Urban League and the National Action Network, said they were alarmed by the rise of racial and religious hatred on Twitter and accused the billionaire of unwittingly unleashing “the worst of human nature."
Musk said last week he won’t make major decisions about content or restoring banned accounts before setting up a “content moderation council” with diverse viewpoints. He reiterated that point on Wednesday, adding the council he’s assembling will include “the civil rights community and groups who face hate-fueled violence.”
No group representing the LGBTQ community was present during Tuesday’s meeting and Twitter did not immediately reply to a request for comment on whether Musk plans to meet with one. The billionaire Tesla CEO has said in the past that he supports transgender people, but has criticized the use of different pronouns. In a tweet this summer referring to Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson, who was locked out of his account following a post about transgender actor Elliot Page that seemingly violated Twitter's rules, Musk said the platform was “going way too far in squashing dissenting opinions.”
A spokesperson for the advocacy organization GLAAD said the group remains in communication with Twitter and expects to continue to provide feedback and research about LGBTQ safety on the site, as it does with every other leading platform.
Twitter and other social media platforms have long been awash with misinformation about voting and elections, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine. The platform is retaining its misinformation labels for the 2022 midterms and attempting to debunk tweets that contain misinformation with links to credible information.
In one part of the meeting on Tuesday, González said the group told Musk — who posted and deleted an article over the weekend that contained misleading claims about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband — that he needs to set the tone for what he expects on the platform.
Some of the groups in the meeting were part of a coalition that sent an open letter to top Twitter advertisers on Tuesday, calling on them to commit to halting advertising on the site if Twitter under Musk undermines community standards and guts content moderation. In his own open letter to advertisers, the primary source of Twitter's revenue, Musk said last week that he would not let the site become a “free-for-all hellscape” in his quest to promote free speech.
But advertisers are still practicing caution. IPG Mediabrands sent a recommendation to clients Monday that they pause advertising on Twitter for a week until more clarity emerges about brand safety on the site, according a person who had seen the recommendation. The person requested to not be identified because they were not authorized to discuss the recommendation, which comes after General Motors said last week it was pausing advertising on Twitter while it also waits for clarity on the direction of the platform under Musk.
Meanwhile, David Cruz, the national director for The League of United Latin American Citizens, said Sindy Benavides, who seemingly represented the Hispanic civil rights organization at the meeting, was not a member of the organization. In an email, Cruz called Benavides “a rogue, former respected leader who has decided to place herself above the organization that trusted her.”
This story has been updated to correct that NAACP’s joint letter to Musk was sent on Wednesday, not Tuesday.
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B
The two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreen Co., announced agreements in principle Wednesday to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits nationwide over the toll of opioids, and a lawyer said Walmart, a third pharmacy behemoth, is in discussions for a deal.
The prospective settlements are part of a shift in the legal landscape surrounding the opioid epidemic. Instead of suspense over whether companies in the drug industry would be held to account through trials or settlements, the big question is now how their money will be used and whether it will make a difference in fighting a crisis that has only intensified.
The deals, if completed, would end thousands of lawsuits in which governments claimed pharmacies filled prescriptions they should have flagged as inappropriate. With settlements already proposed or finalized between some of the biggest drugmakers and distribution companies, the recent developments could be the among the last multibillion-dollar settlements to be announced.
They also would bring the total value of all settlements to more than $50 billion, with most of it required to be used by state and local governments to combat opioids, which have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the last two decades.
“It's one more culprit of the overdose crisis that is having to pay their dues," said Courtney Gary-Allen, organizing director of the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project. "Average Americans have been paying it for a long time."
Gary-Allen, who is a member of a council that will help determine how Maine uses its opioid settlement funds, said more money to address the problem will help. In her state, she said, the needs include more beds for medical detox and for treatment.
Neither Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS nor Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens is admitting wrongdoing.
The plans spring from mediation involving a group of state attorneys general. Before they move ahead, state and then local governments would need to sign on. So far, the detailed, formal deals have not been presented to the government entities so they can decide whether to join.
Under the tentative plans, CVS would pay $4.9 billion to local governments and about $130 million to Native American tribes over a decade. Walgreens would pay $4.8 billion to governments and $155 million to tribes over 15 years. The exact amount depends on how many governments join the deals.
Both noted they have been addressing the crisis through such measures as starting educational programs and installing safe disposal units for drugs in stores and police departments. And both said the settlements would allow them to help while staying focused on their business.
“We are pleased to resolve these longstanding claims and putting them behind us is in the best interest of all parties, as well as our customers, colleagues and shareholders,” Thomas Moriarty, CVS chief policy officer and general counsel, said in a statement.
Walgreens said in a statement: “As one of the largest pharmacy chains in the nation, we remain committed to being a part of the solution, and this settlement framework will allow us to keep our focus on the health and wellbeing of our customers and patients, while making positive contributions to address the opioid crisis,” Walgreens said in a statement.
Paul Geller, a lawyer for governments in the lawsuits, said talks with Walmart continue. Walmart representatives would not comment Wednesday.
“These agreements will be the first resolutions reached with pharmacy chains and will equip communities across the country with the much-needed tools to fight back against this epidemic and bring about tangible, positive change,” lawyers for local governments said in a statement. “In addition to payments totaling billions of dollars, these companies have committed to making significant improvements to their dispensing practices to help reduce addiction moving forward.”
If these settlements are completed, they would leave mostly smaller drug industry players as defendants in lawsuits. Just this week, a group of mostly regional pharmacy chains sent to a judge, who is overseeing federal litigation, information about claims they face, a possible precursor to scheduling trials or mediating settlements involving some of those firms.
“One by one, we are holding every player in the addiction industry accountable for the millions of lives lost or devastated by the opioid epidemic,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement. “The companies that helped to create and fuel this crisis must commit to changing their businesses practices, and to providing the resources needed for treatment, prevention and recovery.”
Most of the nation's opioid overdose deaths initially involved prescription drugs. As governments, doctors and companies took steps to make them harder to abuse and obtain, people addicted to them increasingly switched to heroin, which proved more deadly.
In recent years, opioid deaths have soared to record levels around 80,000 a year. Most of those deaths involve illicitly produced version of the powerful lab-made drug fentanyl, which is appearing throughout the U.S. supply of illegal drugs.
Only a handful of opioid settlements have had bigger dollar figures than the CVS plan. Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson this year finalized a combined settlement worth $21 billion, and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson finalized a $5 billion deal.
Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, and members of the Sackler family who own the company have a proposed settlement that would involve up to $6 billion in cash, plus the value of the company, which would be turned into a new entity with its profits used to combat the epidemic. That plan has been put on hold by a court.
Associated Press writer Tom Murphy in Indianapolis contributed to this report.
Biden spending $4.5 billion to help lower home heating costs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday it is making $4.5 billion available through a low-income home energy assistance program to help with heating costs heading into what is expected to be a brutal winter.
Spending for the program is significantly higher than the typical annual funding of about $3.5 billion, but far below the $8 billion the administration and congressional Democrats delivered last winter as part of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief package.
The money spent last year was by far the largest appropriation in a single year since the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program was established in 1981.
The money will be provided to state, local and tribal governments to help more than 5 million families pay heating and utility bill costs, and can also be used to make home energy repairs.
“One of the best ways a family can reduce their energy bill is to make their home more energy efficient,'' Vice President Kamala Harris told a crowd at a union hall in Boston.
“But here’s the challenge for many homeowners — many folks who are here today — you know that energy efficiency upgrades are expensive,” she said. “And even though we know it can save you thousands of dollars in the long run, the upfront cost is often too high for so many families to be able to afford.''
By helping families improve energy efficiency, “we are also lowering energy bills, bringing down household costs, creating jobs and fighting the climate crisis,'' Harris said.
In New England, one of the major utilities has already announced a 60% price hike for electricity this winter. Utilities are also seeking price hikes for natural gas and home heating oil, citing the war in Ukraine and inflation. The top executive of Eversource Energy, New England’s largest energy provider, warned Biden last week that the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter.
“This represents a serious public health and safety threat,'' Eversource CEO Joseph Nolan told Biden, urging the president to use emergency powers to ensure adequate fuel resources in the region.
The announcement of heating assistance comes in the waning days before Tuesday's elections that will determine which party controls Congress. Democrats are trying to contrast their efforts to help middle and low-income people through the $1 trillion infrastructure law and other legislative measures with Republican suggestions they would use the debt limit as leverage for cuts to Social Security and Medicare benefits and other federal programs.
“As heating costs increase, it is more important than ever to help families struggling to make ends meet,″ said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
Across the country, families are looking to the winter with dread as energy costs soar and fuel supplies tighten. The LIHEAP program served more than 5.3 million households last year, and a similar number are expected to participate this year.
The Energy Department is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared with last winter. Some worry that heating assistance programs will not be able to make up the difference for struggling families. The situation is even bleaker in Europe, where supply constraints caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are pushing natural gas prices upward and causing painful shortages.
In a related announcement, the Energy Department said Wednesday it will begin allocating $9 billion approved under the new climate and health law for a program aimed at supporting energy upgrades to 1.6 million households over the next 10 years. Officials expect to make funding available starting next year to states and tribes to better protect homes against the weather and install some 500,000 new heat pumps.
The White House also said it is spending $250 million from the Defense Production Act to boost domestic production of heat pumps, which are primarily made in Europe and Asia.
Associated Press writers Chris Megerian in Boston and Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded.
Marijuana farms, manufacturers and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put the proposal on the November ballot and promote it to voters. The deep-pocketed outpouring highlighted the depth of the emerging industry's roots in the traditionally conservative state, as well as its tremendous potential for growth.
All told, marijuana legalization campaigns have raised about $23 million in five states — Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. The vast majority of that has been in Arkansas and Missouri, where more than 85% of contributions have come from donors associated with companies holding medical marijuana licenses, according to an Associated Press analysis of the most recent campaign finance reports.
The biggest donor is Good Day Farm, which describes itself as the “largest licensed medical cannabis producer in the South” with facilities in Arkansas, Missouri and Louisiana. It gave a combined $3.5 million to legalization campaigns in Arkansas and Missouri. And when the Missouri campaign needed help gathering petition signatures, Good Day Farm paid an additional $1 million directly to the firm circulating the petitions.
“It’s kind of the cost of doing business, I guess," said Alex Gray, chief strategy officer at Good Day Farm. "This is something that is a positive for the industry, but it’s also a positive for the state.”
Licensed medical marijuana businesses affiliated with Greenlight have given a total of about $1 million to legalization campaigns in Arkansas, Missouri and South Dakota, according to the AP’s analysis.
If the ballot measures pass, Greenlight CEO John Mueller said he expects to “easily double” a workforce of about 370 people at Greenlight-affiliated cultivation farms and dispensaries in Arkansas, Missouri, South Dakota and West Virginia.
“Obviously, your consumer base goes up when you go to adult use,” said Mueller, a self-described activist who encouraged industry colleagues to contribute to the legalization campaigns.
Provisions in the proposed constitutional amendments in Arkansas and Missouri would give established medical marijuana licensees a leg up in the new recreational marketplace. But Mueller said the measures don’t merely enrich the industry.
“It’s more jobs, more tax revenue — get it off the black market,” he said.
Marijuana legalization efforts elsewhere have not eliminated illegal dealers. California voters approved recreational marijuana use in 2016 following a $36 million campaign for it, and the first retail stores opened in 2018. Yet a vast illegal market remains — more than double the legal sales, by some estimates.
Medical marijuana was authorized voters in 2016 in Arkansas and North Dakota, in 2018 in Missouri and in 2020 in South Dakota. Like elsewhere, it took a while to get the programs up and running. But in less than two years since Missouri’s stores opened, medical marijuana dispensaries have reported about $500 million in sales.
The Arkansas campaign to legalize recreational marijuana for adults has raised over $13 million, including more than $8 million in October alone, while the Missouri effort has raised more than $7 million. Campaigns in other states have raised less than $1 million each. Maryland's initiative has been particularly low-profile, raising a little over $300,000 amid presumed broad public support.
In Arkansas and Missouri, resistance has come from an unusual alliance of public safety groups, social conservatives opposed to legalization and some marijuana advocates who believe the ballot initiatives are still too restrictive.
The Arkansas opposition is the best funded among the states. Uline CEO Richard Uihlein and Mountaire Corp. CEO Ronald Cameron each contributed $1 million to the Safe and Secure Communities campaign committee. Its ads have asserted that legalizing marijuana for adults will cause a spike in traffic fatalities and illegal use by youths, among other things.
Other critics contend the Arkansas measure is structured to benefit only a limited number of dispensaries, noting it lacks provisions allowing adults to grow marijuana at home or expunging past convictions.
“This amendment is not a start,” said Melissa Fults, executive director of Arkansans for Cannabis Reform. “It is a brick wall.”
Missouri's legalization measure — which does expunge many past marijuana arrests and convictions — has drawn opposition from Pro-Choice Missouri. The abortion rights group said it backs cannabis legalization and expungement as “an issue of reproductive justice” but believes the measure doesn't do enough to address the historic harms from the “racist criminalization of cannabis.”
A total of 19 states have legalized recreational marijuana for adults since voters in Colorado and Washington state first approved ballot measures in 2012. Those early efforts were heavily funded by wealthy individuals, such as former Progressive Insurance CEO Peter Lewis. Tech billionaire Sean Parker, the first president of Facebook, ranked among the top donors to California's legalization campaign.
But philanthropic funding for legalization campaigns has fallen as the marijuana industry has risen.
“The philanthropists who really got this movement off the ground” are either are "ready to move on to other issues or they don’t think it’s their place to support this movement, given that the industry is now mature and many of these businesses are making a lot of money,” said Matthew Schweich, deputy director of the Marijuana Policy Project, a nonprofit advocacy group based in Washington, D.C.
Schweich moved to South Dakota to run this year's legalization campaign. The Marijuana Policy Project also is providing staff support for the North Dakota campaign. But it isn't as deeply involved Arkansas and Missouri, where there are greater industry resources.
New Approach, another D.C.-based drug policy group, has directed more money to psychedelic mushrooms than to marijuana this year. It's poured $4.2 million into a campaign to make Colorado the second state, after Oregon, to allow adults 21 and older to use hallucinogenic chemicals found in some mushrooms.
Meanwhile, New Approach has contributed a total of around $700,000 to marijuana legalization campaigns in Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. As the medical marijuana industry has grown, the organization has refined its targets.
“Our focus in recent years has been on initiatives in traditionally red states, in part because that is what we see as the most effective way to continue to move toward broader acceptance of cannabis policy reform,” said New Approach Chief of Staff Taylor West.
Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections. And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.
Associated Press writer Andrew DeMillo contributed from Little Rock, Ark. Harjai, who reported from Los Angeles, is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England rolled out its biggest interest rate increase in three decades Thursday, saying the move was needed to beat back stubbornly high inflation that is eroding living standards and is likely to trigger a “prolonged” recession.
The central bank boosted its key rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, to 3%, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven up food and energy costs, pushing consumer price inflation to 40-year highs. The aggressive step was expected after a more cautious half-point increase six weeks ago and matches the recent moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.
While higher interest rates will boost the cost of mortgages and credit card debt for already-stretched consumers, the move was necessary to control inflation that has left people with less money to spend and is slowing economic activity, Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey said.
“If we do not act forcefully now, it will be worse later on,” Bailey told reporters, hinting he'd be prepared for more increases ahead.
The bank, whose task got tougher after former Prime Minister Liz Truss' economic plans roiled financial markets, forecast that the British economy is likely to contract for two years through June 2024. That would be the longest recession since at least 1955, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The rate increase is the Bank of England’s eighth in a row and the biggest since a short-lived 1992 hike. It comes a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a fourth consecutive three-quarter point jump.
Central banks worldwide have struggled to contain inflation after initially believing price increases were fueled by international factors beyond their control. Their response has intensified in recent months as it became clear that inflation was becoming embedded in the economy, feeding through into higher borrowing costs and demands for higher wages.
Thursday’s rate decision was the first since Truss’ government announced 45 billion pounds ($52 billion) of unfunded tax cuts, which sent the pound plunging to record lows against the U.S. dollar, pushed up mortgage costs and forced Truss from office after just six weeks.
While most of Truss’ program has been canceled, the fallout remains: Borrowing costs are higher for the government, companies and homeowners because of concerns about economic and political stability in Britain, the bank said.
Truss’ successor, Rishi Sunak, has warned of spending cuts and tax increases as he seeks to undo the damage and show that Britain is committed to paying its bills. Sunak and Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt plan to reveal their economic plan on Nov. 17.
“The most important thing the British government can do right now is to restore stability, sort out our public finances, and get debt falling so that interest rate rises are kept as low as possible,” Hunt said.
The Bank of England expects inflation to peak at around 11% in the last three months of the year, up from 10.1% in September. Inflation should begin to slow next year, dropping below the 2% target within two years, the bank said.
The squeeze on people's incomes likely contributed to a 0.5% decline in gross domestic product in the three months through September, which may be followed by a 0.3% drop in the fourth quarter, according to the bank’s forecast.
The projections are based on financial market data suggesting the key interest rate will rise to 5.25% by the third quarter of next year. The bank’s survey of financial professionals forecasts a lower peak of 4.5%, which would shorten the recession.
Bailey said there is uncertainty about how far and how fast the bank will boost interest rates because of volatility in natural gas prices and the country's tight labor market.
The war in Ukraine boosted food and energy prices worldwide as shipments of natural gas, grain and cooking oil were disrupted. That added to inflation that began to accelerate when the global economy began to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Europe has been particularly hard hit by a jump in natural gas prices as Russia responded to Western sanctions and support for Ukraine by curtailing shipments of the fuel used to heat homes, generate electricity and power industry and European nations competed for alternative supplies on global markets.
Wholesale gas prices in the U.K. increased fivefold in the 12 months through August. While prices have dropped more than 50% since the August peak, they are likely to rise again during the winter heating season.
The British government sought to shield consumers by capping energy prices that are fueling inflation. After the turmoil from Truss’ economic policies, Hunt limited the price cap to six months instead of two years, saying the program would be focused on only the neediest households beginning in April.
That injected another degree of uncertainty into the bank’s inflation forecasts.
But the economy will recover, Bailey said.
“We cannot pretend to know what will happen to gas prices. That depends on the war in Ukraine,’’ Bailey said. “But from where we stand now, we think inflation will begin to fall back from the middle of next year, probably quite sharply. To make sure that happens, bank rate may have to go up further over the coming months.''
Twitter's blue check: Vital verification or status symbol?
The story of Twitter's blue checkmarks — a simple verification system that's come to be viewed as an elite status symbol — began with some high-profile impersonations, just as the site began taking off in 2008 and '09.
Celebrities who saw their likeness spoofed included Kanye West, now Ye, the basketball star Shaquille O’Neil and the actor Ewan McGregor, who was also impersonated on a wildly popular website called ... MySpace.
Then, in June 2009, St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa sued Twitter, claiming that a fake account, using his name to make light of drunken driving and two Cardinals pitchers who died, damaged his reputation and caused emotional distress.
LaRussa eventually dropped his lawsuit. But in June of that year, Twitter's then-CEO Biz Stone introduced a verification system to sort out authentic accounts from impostors. The benefit would be to the holders of the accounts, but also to everyone else on Twitter. They could be sure, if they saw the blue check next to a name, that what they were reading was authentic.
Fast-forward to 2022. Twitter's new owner and ruler, billionaire Elon Musk, wants to turn this verification system into a revenue source for the company he paid $44 billion to purchase. It's a 180-degree turn from the stance he took earlier this year, before his buyout closed, when he said he wanted to “verify all humans” on Twitter.
After floating the idea of charging users $20 a month for the “blue check” and some extra features, he appeared to quickly scale it back in a Twitter exchange with author Stephen King, who posted “If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.”
“We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?" Musk replied.
Whatever the price, the idea of a paid verification system is raising some complex questions and concerns — beyond the customary cheers and jeers that have accompanied Musk's every move since he took ownership of the social media company last week.
“Tapping into Twitter users to make more money may be the right strategy, but verification isn’t the right feature to charge for," said Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg. “Verification is intended to ensure the integrity of accounts and conversations on the platform, rather than a premium feature meant to elevate the experience. There is a growing appetite among some social users to pay for features that add value to their experiences.”
Instead of charging for authentication, though, Enberg said Musk should be looking at adding features to Twitter that get people to use it more and help them grow their follower base and find a way to make money from those.
"Turning users into customers isn’t an easy sell, and the value exchange has to be right in order for it to pay off,” she said.
Twitter already has a subscription plan, Twitter Blue, that for $5 a month lets users access extra features, such as the ability to undo a tweet and read ad-free articles. Musk's plan, as it appears from his tweets, seems to be expanding it to charge more money for more features — including the verification badge — and spread it to more users.
“Of roughly 300,000 verified accounts on Twitter we would estimate only about 25% would go down this path ultimately and pay the $8 per month fee,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said.
That would mean only $7.2 million a year in extra revenue for Twitter — not enough to move the dial for a company whose last reported quarterly revenue was $1.18 billion.
Ives expects Musk to first go after users who already have the check to charge them to keep it, then likely introduce other tiered pricing plans for other accounts.
“The problem is with many athletes and celebrities willing to lose their coveted blue check and refusing to pay the monthly fee it would be an ominous black eye moment for Musk on his first strategic move with Twitter,” he said.
While Musk’s exact plans are not clear, experts are raising concerns about the consequences of having a paid verification system that leaves anyone unwilling to pay vulnerable to impersonation — and anyone who does pay the ability to have their Twitter presence boosted by the platform’s algorithms.
While many verified users on Twitter are famous, there are also community activists, journalists at small newspapers and outlets inside and outside of the U.S. — and regular people who simply find themselves in the news. For this subset, $8 a month may not be worth it, no matter how many memes Musk posts about the cost of a cup of coffee.
The idea behind verification — which other social networks later copied — was to ensure that public figures, politicians and businesses were who they say they are. It began small at first, as things do when tech companies test out new features and functions.
“The experiment will begin with public officials, public agencies, famous artists, athletes, and other well known individuals at risk of impersonation,” Stone wrote in 2009. He suggested that those who can't be immediately verified put their official website in their Twitter bio to show that they are who they say they are.
Business accounts — such as brand pages for Coca-Cola or McDonald's — were not included in the initial verification system, nor were rank-and-file journalists. Those were added later, as misinformation from fake sites and accounts became a bigger problem on social media.
While the “blue check” (which is actually a white checkmark in a blue frame, or black checkmark in a white frame if you are using Twitter in dark mode) has come to be viewed in some circles as an elite status symbol for the rich and famous, its purpose has always been to ensure that the people and accounts tweeting are who they say they are. As such, it benefited Twitter as much — if not more — as it benefitted the accounts that were verified, by clamping down on impersonations.
Kelly McBride, an expert on journalism ethics for the Poynter Institute think tank, said she suspected the blue check would become less valuable if people know that it could be bought. Currently, it signifies a person with a particular position or public stature whose identity has been verified.
“Twitter may end up being a similar story,” she said. “It may become less valuable to journalists. And that wouldn’t be a bad thing.”
Associated Media Writer David Bauder in New York contributed to this story.
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of actor McGregor's first name. It's Ewan, not Evan.
General Mills, Audi pause Twitter ads, will evaluate site
NEW YORK (AP) — General Mills and Audi are the latest big advertisers to pause ads on Twitter as questions swirl about how the social media platform will operate under new owner Elon Musk.
Spokesperson Kelsey Roemhildt on Thursday confirmed the move by the Minneapolis-based maker of food brands such as Cheerios and Annie’s macaroni and cheese.
“As always, we will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend,” she said.
Audi spokesperson Whaewon Choi-Wiles said the German automaker is pausing ads and “will continue to evaluate the situation.”
Advertisers are concerned about whether content moderation will remain as stringent under Musk — a self-described “free speech absolutist” — as it has been, and whether staying on Twitter might tarnish their brands.
Shortly before taking over the San Francisco company last week, Musk issued a vow to advertisers that he would not allow Twitter to become a “free-for-all hellscape,” an indication there would still be consequences for violators of its rules against harassment, violence, or election and COVID-related misinformation.
But since then some users have posted racial slurs and recirculated long-debunked conspiracy theories in an apparent attempt to see if the site’s policies were still being enforced. The NAACP said this week it has expressed to Musk its concerns about “the dangerous, life-threatening hate and conspiracies that have proliferated on Twitter” under his watch.
Last week, General Motors announced that it had temporarily paused its Twitter advertising while it works to “understand the direction of the platform.” GM described the pause as a normal step it takes when a media platform undergoes significant change.
IPG Mediabrands sent a recommendation to clients on Monday that they pause advertising on Twitter for a week until more clarity emerges about brand safety on the site, according a person who had seen the recommendation.
Other big Twitter advertisers like Warner Discovery, Coca-Cola and Nestle did not respond to requests for comment about their advertising plans.
Some could evaluate their plans after Twitter’s new “content moderation council” meets. Musk has said he will not reinstate any accounts or make major content decisions before it is convened. No date has been announced for that meeting.
About 90% of Twitter's revenue comes from advertisers but it’s far from the biggest platform that advertisers turn to for digital marketing. Google, Amazon and Meta account for about 75% of digital ads, with all other platforms combined making up the other 25%.
Twitter will account for 0.9% of worldwide digital ad spending in 2022, according to projections by Insider Intelligence. Meta will account for 21.4% in 2022.
Twitter has lost most of its top executives in the past week, including the one in charge of advertising sales.
Sarah Personette, the site's chief customer officer, tweeted earlier this week that she resigned on Friday from Twitter and her work access was officially cut off Monday night. Days earlier, she said she had a “great discussion” with Musk and expressed optimism about the company’s future. In announcing her resignation Tuesday, she said she still believes Twitter’s new administration understands the importance of upholding the “brand safety” standards she sought to champion.
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis and the U.S. government on Thursday warned owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.
The company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler is telling people to stop driving Dodge Magnum wagons, Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars and Chrysler 300 sedans from the 2005 through 2010 model years.
Stellantis said it confirmed the driver's air bag inflators blew apart in two cases, killing two drivers of 2010 Dodge Chargers. The company said it suspects an inflator rupture in another case that also killed a driver of an unspecified 2010 Dodge. All three deaths were in warm-weather U.S. states and happened in the past seven months, the company said.
The fatalities bring the death toll from exploding Takata air bags to at least 32 worldwide, including 23 in the United States.
Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can become more volatile over time when exposed to moisture in the air and repeated high temperatures. The explosion can rupture a metal canister and hurl shrapnel into the passenger compartment.
Most of the deaths and about 400 injuries have happened in U.S. states with warmer weather.
The Stellantis vehicles under the “Do Not Drive” warning were all recalled in 2015, and free repairs were available since then. Stellantis said it made numerous attempts to reach owners but the repairs were not made. The recalls affect vehicles in which the air bag inflators have not been replaced as part of the recall.
“Left unrepaired, recalled Takata air bags are increasingly dangerous as the risk of an explosion rises as vehicles age,” Ann Carlson, acting administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said in a statement. “Every day that passes when you don't get a recalled air bag replaced puts you and your family at greater risk of injury or death.”
NHTSA urged all owners to check to see if their vehicles have an unrepaired Takata air bag recall. Drivers can go to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and key in their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if they have any open recalls.
The agency said even minor crashes can cause air bags to inflate with the potential for explosions that can kill or hurt people.
In its statement, NHTSA said it's aware of other suspected Takata inflator ruptures in vehicles made by other automakers. The agency says it's working with manufacturers to confirm the ruptures, but it would not give further details.
Stellantis said any of its customers who aren’t sure if their vehicles have been recalled can call (833) 585-0144. Owners can call the hotline to arrange to have their cars towed to a dealership, and for alternate transportation, the company said.
The repairs typically take less than an hour, the company said.
The company said it has made 210 million attempts to reach owners with recalled Takata air bag inflators, including letters, courier deliveries, emails, text messages, phone calls and home visits. The company has recalled nearly 2 million vehicles with Takata inflators.
In the three recent cases in which people were killed, Stellantis said it made 153 attempts to reach owners.
The company "extends its sympathies to the families and friends of those affected by these incidents,” Stellantis' statement said.
Potential for the dangerous malfunction led to the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with at least 67 million Takata inflators recalled. The U.S. government says that millions have not been repaired. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide. The exploding air bags sent Takata Corp. of Japan into bankruptcy.
Most of the deaths have been in the U.S., but they also have occurred in Australia and Malaysia.
The first death caused by a Takata inflator occurred in Oklahoma in 2009.
Asia markets rise, except Japan, ahead of US jobs report
TOKYO (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Friday led by a 5.8% jump in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index as Chinese markets were lifted by speculation that Beijing might begin to ease pandemic restrictions.
Tokyo’s Nikkei fell, catching up after Japan’s markets were closed Thursday for a holiday. Investors are watching for signs of recovering demand in China and weighing risks of further interest increases by major central banks to rein in inflation.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 lost 1.1% on Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index sank 1.7% a day after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate for the sixth time this year. Traders are looking ahead to a closely watched U.S. jobs report due out later Friday.
In the past few days, Chinese shares have climbed on hopes that authorities might begin to ease the country's stringent COVID-19 controls. That would alleviate supply chain disruptions that have slowed economic activity and pave the way for stronger demand from the world's No. 2 economy.
There has been no official confirmation of any such policy changes.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 16,221.86 while the Shanghai Composite added 2.1% to 3,060.39.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped nearly 2% to 27,120.61. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3% to 6,878.20, and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.3% to 2,335.72.
The decline on Wall Street came a day after the central bank again raised its benchmark rate and signaled that it may need to keep hiking rates for some time to successfully squash the highest inflation in decades.
The S&P 500 fell 39.80 points to 3,719.89. The Dow lost 0,5% to 32,001.25. The Nasdaq slid 181.86 points to 10,342.94. Smaller company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 fell 0.5% to 1,779.73.
Expectations of higher interest rates helped push up Treasury yields, weighing on stocks. The two-year Treasury note, which tends to track expectations for future Fed moves, rose to 4.72% from 4.61% late Wednesday and is now at its highest level since 2007, according to Tradeweb.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.15% from 4.09% late Wednesday. The rise in the 10-year Treasury yield has prompted mortgage rates to more than double this year and it continues putting pressure on stocks.
The central bank's latest three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point raise brings short-term interest rates to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. Wall Street is evenly split on whether the central bank ultimately raises rates to a range of 5% to 5.25% or 5.25% to 5.50% next year.
Higher rates not only slow the economy by discouraging borrowing, they also make stocks look less appealing compared to lower-risk assets like bonds and CDs.
Stubbornly hot inflation has been prompting central banks around the world to also raise interest rates. On Thursday, the Bank of England announced its biggest interest rate increase in three decades. The increase is the Bank of England’s eighth in a row and the biggest since 1992.
Investors had been hoping for economic data signaling that the Fed might avoid more rate hikes that might go too far in slowing the economy and bring on a recession. But hotter-than-expected data from the employment sector this week has so far signaled that the Fed will remain aggressive. On Friday, Wall Street will get a broader update from the U.S. government's October jobs report.
So far, hiring and wage growth have not fallen fast enough for the Fed to slow its inflation-fighting efforts. If the October data shows a stronger-than-expected rise in hiring or wages, that could put pressure on the Fed to keep raising interest rates.
The Labor Department is expected to report that nonfarm employers added 200,000 jobs last month. That would be the worst showing since December 2020, when the economy lost 115,000 jobs.
Investors will also be looking ahead to the latest data on inflation at the consumer level. That report, the consumer price index, is due out next week.
“A busy week ahead for economic releases is expected with the key focus on U.S. and China inflation figures for October. China will also update October trade figures. The United Kingdom meanwhile releases third quarter GDP figures while Germany’s industrial production data will also be due,” S&P Global Market Intelligence said in its report on the upcoming week.
Wall Street has also been closely watching the latest company earnings reports. The reports have been mixed and many companies have warned that inflation will likely continue pressuring operations.
In energy trading Friday, benchmark U.S. crude rose 67 cents to $88.84 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 65 cents in London to $95.32 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched down to 148.06 Japanese yen from 148.25 yen. The euro cost 97.74 cents, up from 97.50 cents.
AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed to this report.
Starbucks reports record Q4 revenue despite China declines
Pumpkin spice pumped up Starbucks' sales in its fiscal fourth quarter, and the company said it's confident that momentum will carry on into next year.
Starbucks’ revenue rose 3% to a record $8.41 billion in the July-September period. The company said Thursday it saw its highest-ever sales week in September when it introduced its fall drinks. Sales of both hot and cold pumpkin spice drinks jumped 17% during the quarter.
Starbucks shares rose nearly 2% in after-hours trading.
Customers shrugged off higher prices and continued to pay extra for specialty drinks and snacks. Starbucks noted that 60% of the beverages it sells are now customized with flavor shots, foam and other extras.
“There is an affordable luxury to Starbucks that our customer base has been willing to support," Starbucks' interim CEO Howard Schultz said Thursday in a conference call with investors. Schultz said the company raised prices around 6% over the last year.
The Seattle coffee giant said its same-store sales __ or sales at locations open at least a year __ were up 7% worldwide in the July-September period. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of a 4.2% increase, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
North American strength offset weakness in China, where pandemic lockdowns are still impacting sales.
Same-store sales jumped 11% in North America, driven by a 10% increase in spending per visit. Same-store sales in China, Starbucks’ second-largest market after the U.S., fell 16%. Still, Starbucks noted that was significantly better than the third quarter, when China's same-store sales plunged 44%.
“We are encouraged by the early signs of recovery we saw in China," Schultz said.
Starbucks said it expects global same-store sales will rise between 7% and 9% in its 2023 fiscal year, compared to 8% in the fiscal year that just ended. Schultz said he's confident the company can meet that goal because of its strong rewards program and its increasingly younger and very loyal customer base. Schultz said more than half of Starbucks' customers are Millennials or Generation Z.
Starbucks said its net income fell 50% to $878 million in the three-month period that ended Oct. 2 as it invested in store remodels and employee wages. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 81 cents per share. That also beat Wall Street’s forecast of 72 cents.
Starbucks has been spending heavily on a plan to boost U.S. store efficiency and employee morale as it tries to head off a growing unionization movement, which it opposes. At least 249 of Starbucks' 10,000 company-owned U.S. stores have voted to unionize since late last year.
At an investor meeting in September, Starbucks announced it will invest $450 million next year to make its North American stores more efficient and less complex. Employees have struggled with rising demand for customizable cold drinks __ they now make up 76% of U.S. drink sales __ in store kitchens designed for simpler hot drinks.
Sara Trilling, Starbucks' executive vice president for North America, said the company has already rolled out hand-held cold foamers, new espresso machines and new warming ovens to the majority of its company-owned U.S. stores.
The company also announced a $1 billion investment in employee wages and benefits last fall and added $200 million more for pay, worker training and other benefits in May.
DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3
DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter, saying its orders jumped 27% as it expanded overseas and added new grocery and retail offerings.
The San Francisco-based delivery company reported 439 million orders in the July-September period. That was higher than the 433 million Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
DoorDash anticipates the trajectory to continue the rest of this year. The company said it expects gross order volumes — which were up 30% to $13.5 billion in the third quarter — will hit $13.9 billion to $14.2 billion in the fourth quarter. That would also beat Wall Street’s forecast of $13.7 billion.
DoorDash's shares jumped more than 8% in after-hours trading Thursday.
DoorDash’s revenue rose 33% to $1.7 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion.
But its costs also ballooned, widening its net loss to $296 million in the third quarter from a $101 million loss in the same period last year. The loss of 77 cents per share was larger than the 59-cent loss analysts anticipated.
Ravi Inukonda, DoorDash's vice president of finance, said DoorDash has been an anomaly, with strong growth despite a challenging market.
Overall U.S. restaurant traffic fell 1% during the July-September period as consumers pinched by inflation elected to cook more meals at home, according to The NPD Group, a market research firm. NPD also found that overall restaurant delivery demand fell 12% from the same period last year as diners tried to cut down on delivery fees.
But Inukonda said DoorDash's profit from U.S. restaurants rose 50% in the third quarter. He said DoorDash lowered delivery fees for many users with its DashPass loyalty program, which offers free deliveries for a $9.99 monthly fee. That helped the company achieve record DashPass membership during the quarter, he said.
“We’re making it more affordable and consumers are ordering more,” he said. “It just goes to show you the resilience of the platform.”
DoorDash won’t say how many DashPass members it has, but says the number is “well above” 10 million.
Inukonda said DoorDash gained market share from competitors like Uber Eats. DoorDash’s market share now stands at 57%, he said, which is 14 percentage points higher than it was at the beginning of the pandemic.
DoorDash also increased non-restaurant orders in the third quarter with the addition of grocery chains like Giant Eagle and Sprouts and retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Tractor Supply.
DoorDash grew its overseas presence with its acquisition of the Finnish delivery service Wolt, which was finalized on June 1. Wolt’s gross order volumes jumped 36% in U.S. dollars during the quarter, and it opened access to 22 countries where DoorDash didn’t previously operate, including Germany, Sweden and Israel.
But Wolt also added costs. DoorDash said its research and development costs jumped 97% in the third quarter as it added Wolt staffers. Stock-based compensation costs also rose.
Inukonda said DoorDash did slash some costs. The company is spending less money recruiting delivery drivers, he said, because investments to efficiency and pay have helped the company retain drivers. Around 2 million people drove for DoorDash during the quarter.
Slightly fewer Americans apply for jobless aid last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Applications for jobless benefits fell slightly last week with the U.S. job market remaining resilient in the face of rising interest rates and persistent inflation.
Unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 29 fell by 1,000 to 217,000 from 218,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average ticked down by 500 to 218,750.
Considered a proxy for layoffs, applications for jobless claims have remained historically low this year, even as the Federal Reserve has cranked up its benchmark borrowing rate six times in its effort to cool the economy and tame inflation.
The Fed on Wednesday raised its short-term lending rate by another 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin, for a fourth time this year. Its key rate now stands in a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest in 15 years.
Those increases have come as consumer prices remain stubbornly high at 6.2% year-over-year in September, the same as the previous month. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices to make the trend clearer, accelerated to 5.1% from August’s 4.9%.
All eyes will now turn to the Labor Department’s October jobs report Friday, the last peek at the state of the economy ahead of the midterm elections. In September, American employers slowed their hiring but still added 263,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, matching a half-century low. Fed officials have signaled that the unemployment rate needs to be at least 4% to slow inflation.
Earlier this week, Labor reported that U.S. employers posted a surprising 10.7 million job vacancies in September, up from 10.3 million in August.
The total number of Americans collecting unemployment aid rose by 47,000 to 1.49 million for the week ending Oct. 22, the highest in seven months, but still not a troubling level.
Inflation puts tighter squeeze on already pricey kids sports
It only took a few seconds for Rachel Kennedy to grab her phone after she left the checkout line at the sporting-goods store, where she had just finished buying a new glove, pants, belt, cleats and the rest of the equipment for her son, Liam's, upcoming baseball season.
“I texted his dad and asked him, ‘Did we really spend $350 on all this last year?’" Kennedy said.
Sticker shock in youth sports is nothing new, but the onslaught of double-digit inflation across America this year has added a costly wrinkle on the path to the ballparks, swimming pools and dance studios across America. It has forced some families, like Kennedy's, to scale back the number of seasons, or leagues, or sports that their kids can play in any given year, while motivating league organizers to become more creative in devising ways to keep prices down and participation up.
Recent studies, conducted before inflation began impacting daily life across America, showed families spent around $700 a year on kids' sports, with travel and equipment accounting for the biggest portion of the expense.
Everyone from football coaches to swim-meet coordinators are struggling to to find less-expensive ways of keeping families coming through the doors. Costs of uniforms and equipment, along with facility rental, are shooting up — all products of the onslaught of supply-chain issues, hard-to-find staff, lack of coaches and rising gas and travel costs that were exacerbated, or sometimes caused, by the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted and sometimes canceled seasons altogether. The annual inflation rate for the 12 months ending in September was 8.2%.
Kennedy, who lives in Monroe, Ohio, and describes her family as “on the lower end of middle class,” opted Liam out of summer and fall ball, not so much because of the fees to join the leagues but because “those don't include all the equipment you need.”
“And gas prices have gotten to the point where we don't have the bandwidth to drive one or two hours away” for the full slate of weekend games and tournaments that dot the typical youth baseball schedule each season. The Kennedys rarely stayed the night in hotels for multi-day tournaments.
A study published by The Aspen Institute that was conducted before COVID-19 said on average across all sports, parents already spent more each year on travel ($196 per child, per sport) than any other facet of the sport: equipment, lessons, registration, etc. A number of reports say hotel prices in some cities are around 30% higher than last year, and about the same amount higher than in 2019, before the start of the pandemic.
At the venues, it costs more to hire umpires to call the games, groundskeepers to keep fields ready, janitors to clean indoor venues and coaches to run practices. Even sports that are traditionally on the less-expensive end of the spectrum are running into issues.
“You talk to people and you say ‘What do you mean you get $28 an hour to be a lifeguard?'” said Steve Roush, a former leader in the Olympic world who now serves as executive director of Southern California Swimming, which sanctions meets across one of America's most expensive regions. “The going rate has just gone through the roof, and that's if you can find somebody at all. And that accounts for part of the big gap” in prices for swimming meets today versus three years ago.
One Denver-area dance studio director, who did not want her name used because of the competitive nature of her business, said she started looking for new uniform suppliers as a way of keeping costs down for families. Some destinations for the two out-of-state competitions that are typical in a given season have been shifted to cities that have more — and, so, less expensive — flight options. Some of those teams only make a third trip, this one to a major competition, if it receives a “paid” invitation.
“The cost is just so much to ask them to travel a third time,” the director said. “And oftentimes you don’t know that you’re getting that bid until February or March and you have to turn around and travel to it in April, and that turnaround just makes it very hard from an expense standpoint."
At stake is the future of a youth-sports industry that generated around $20 billion, according to one estimate, before COVID-19 sharply curtailed spending in 2020.
Also, inflation is giving some families a chance to revisit an issue that first came up when COVID-19 more or less canceled all youth leagues for a year or more.
“There was some optimism that maybe families would be like, 'OK, let's maybe have a more balanced approach to how we're going to participate in sports,'" said Jennifer Agans, an assistant professor at Penn State who studies the impact of youth sports. “But until this economic wave, everyone was so excited to go back to normal that we forgot the lessons we learned from slowing our lives down. Maybe this gives another chance to reevaluate that.”
It's a choice not everyone wants to make, but still one that is being imposed more on people in the middle and lower class. Another Aspen Institute report from before the pandemic concluded children from low-income families were half as likely to play sports as kids from upper-income families.
Kennedy said she has long been fortunate to have a supportive family — including grandparents who chip in to defray some costs of Liam's baseball. But some things had to go. A spot on a travel team can reach up to $1,200, and that's before equipment and travel, “and we just don't have that kind of money,” Kennedy said.
Still, Liam loves baseball and sitting it out altogether wasn't a real choice.
“It's the whole parental, ‘I’ll go hungry to make sure my kids get what they need' situation,'” Kennedy said. “So if I give up my Starbucks, or some little extras for me, then it's worth it to make sure he gets to play. But it's certainly not getting any less expensive."
AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Europe urged to save natural gas to avoid shortage next year
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe could face a severe natural gas shortage next year and needs to act now to reduce use, the International Energy Agency said in a report Thursday, warning against complacency in an energy crisis triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine after countries were able to build up storage of the fuel to heat homes and generate electricity this winter.
The IEA said Europe benefited from some Russian gas supplies over the summer and sharply reduced competition from China for scarce shiploads of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, and those factors could be one-offs, the Paris-based organization said. Along with mild weather, that has pushed down natural gas prices from August highs.
“With the recent mild weather and lower gas prices, there is a danger of complacency creeping into the conversation around Europe’s gas supplies, but we are by no means out of the woods yet,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said. “This is why governments need to be taking immediate action to speed up improvements in energy efficiency and accelerate the deployment of renewables and heat pumps — and other steps to structurally reduce gas demand.”
The cutoff of most Russian pipeline gas because of the war in Ukraine has sparked a winter energy crisis in Europe. Russian deliveries were close to normal for the first half of the year. The country has since turned off all but a trickle of gas, and even that could be unavailable next year.
On top of that, if China's imports of LNG recover to 2021 levels, that could consume over 85% of the expected increase in global supply. China's economy has been weakening due in part to strict COVID-19 restrictions.
That all means Europe could face a shortfall of 30 billion cubic meters of gas next summer, the key period for filling supplies ahead of the winter heating season, when there is stronger demand for the fuel. The figure represents almost half the gas required to fill storage facilities in Europe to 95% capacity before the 2023-2024 winter starts.
European Union governments have committed to reduce gas consumption by 15% over the winter and are pushing conservation and renewables. Use by industry has fallen as prices have grown, and a campaign to buy LNG that comes by ship from countries like the U.S. and Qatar succeeded in filling storage to 95%, according to figures compiled by Gas Infrastructure Europe, an association of companies that operate pipelines, underground storage and LNG facilities.
Remaining pipeline gas and LNG have become much more expensive — almost 70% higher than a year ago even as prices have dropped in recent months — fueling inflation, straining consumer budgets and hurting companies that are heavy users of energy.
Because high fossil fuel prices have depressed demand, monthly carbon dioxide emissions in the European Union have declined since July, compared to the previous year, according to a report released Thursday.
The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a Helsinki-based environmental think tank, said emissions of the greenhouse gas dropped in the four months to October. They had previously risen for 16 months straight as European economies bounced back from coronavirus lockdowns.
The report’s lead author, Lauri Myllyvirta, said a surge in renewable power generation had helped push down carbon dioxide emissions in recent months.
“The post-COVID rebound in the EU’s fossil fuel use and emissions has come to an end in the past few months, due to the growth in clean energy supply led by solar power, and energy-saving measures precipitated by the fossil fuel supply crunch,” he said. “At the same time, clean energy investments and policies have expanded dramatically, which will lead to a sustained and accelerated fall in emissions in the next years.”
AP reporter Frank Jordans contributed from Berlin.
US employers are hiring briskly even in face of rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation.
Friday’s report from the government showed that hiring was brisk across industries last month, though the overall gain declined from 315,000 in September. The unemployment rate rose from a five-decade low of 3.5% to a still-healthy 3.7%.
A strong job market is deepening the challenges the Federal Reserve faces as it raises interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s to try to bring inflation down from near a 40-hear high. Steady hiring, solid pay growth and low unemployment have been good for workers. But they have also contributed to rising prices.
“Employers continue to be worried that it’s going to be harder to to hire tomorrow than today, so that actually suggests they don’t see a recession on the horizon," said Betsey Stevenson, an economist at the University of Michigan who was an economic adviser to President Barack Obama.
Stevenson noted that more than half of last month's net hiring was in industries — health care, education, restaurants and hotels, for example — that still appear to be catching up from the sharp job losses they endured during the pandemic recession. Hiring in such sectors will likely continue, she suggested, even if the economy slows.
The October jobs figures were the last major economic report before Election Day, with voters keenly focused on the state of the economy. Chronic inflation is hammering the budgets of many households and has shot to the top of voter concerns in the midterm congressional elections. Republican candidates have attacked Democrats over inflation in their drive to regain control of Congress.
The latest data offered hints that the job market might be cooling, if only gradually, as the Fed is hoping to see. Over the past three months, hiring gains have averaged 289,000, down from a sizzling monthly rate of 539,000 a year ago. Average hourly pay, on average, rose 4.7% from a year ago, a smaller year-over-year gain than in September and down from a 16-year peak of 5.6% in March.
The tick-up in the jobless rate occurred because about 300,000 Americans said they were no longer employed. The unemployment rate is calculated from a separate survey from the jobs figure and can sometimes move in a different direction in the short term.
Still, last month’s wage increase will likely continue to fuel inflation pressures.
“This report was definitely strong enough to keep the Fed on track raising rates,” said Jonathan Pingle, an economist at UBS.
President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have pointed to the vigorous resurgence in hiring as evidence that their policies have helped get Americans back to work faster than the nation managed to do after previous downturns. But that message has been overtaken in the midterm political campaigns by the crushing surge of inflation, which has soured many Americans on the economy under Democratic leadership in Congress and the White House.
The October jobs report showed that job gains were widespread. Health care added 53,000, with hospitals and doctors' offices continuing to re-staff after having lost many workers at the height of the pandemic. Manufacturing added 32,000. A category that includes engineers, accountants and lawyers added 39,000.
Still, some corners of the economy have begun to flag under the weight of rising prices and much higher borrowing costs engineered by the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes. Especially in industries like housing and technology, hiring has waned. Many tech companies, such as the ride-hailing firm Lyft and the payment company Stripe, have announced plans to lay off workers. Amazon says it will suspend its corporate hiring.
More broadly across the economy, though, the pace of layoffs remains unusually low. And companies in travel, restaurants, manufacturing and health care are still hiring steadily. Southwest Airlines told investors last week that it was on track to hire 10,000 employees this year, including 1,200 pilots. Laboratory Corporation of America said it plans significant hiring.
Jerry Flanagan, CEO of JDog Brands, says his company's sales are still growing and its franchisees are still hiring even after the company raised prices to cover higher fuel costs. The company employs mostly veterans to do junk hauling and carpet and floor cleaning and has about 300 outlets nationwide.
“They need laborers,” Flanagan said of the company’s branches. “They need people hauling the junk. They need drivers, they need carpet cleaning technicians."
Flanagan said his company would try to avoid layoffs even if the economy slows. If sales decline, workers can shift to distributing door hanger advertisements, lawn signs and other marketing.
“They’re going to hold onto these people as long as they can,” Flanagan said. “There’s so much work out there.”
Some employers are finally finding all the staff they need.
This week, the Rainbow Blossom Natural Foods Markets in Louisville, Kentucky, finally filled all the jobs it had been advertising after more than a year of struggling with short staffing.
“It’s a great feeling,” said Summer Auerbach, co-owner of the family-owned five-store chain.
Auerbach said the economic environment appears to be shifting back toward the pre-pandemic economy. For the first time in months, for example, applicants are following up via email to check on their applications.
At a news conference Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the strong job market is feeding inflationary pressures as businesses continue to raise pay. In September, average wages rose more than 6% from 12 months earlier, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Pay raises can feed inflation if companies pass on at least part of their higher labor costs to their customers in the form of higher prices.
Powell spoke after the Fed announced a fourth straight three-quarter-point increase in its benchmark rate. It was the latest in a series of unusually large hikes that have heightened the risk of a recession.
Housing has absorbed the worst damage from higher borrowing costs. The Fed’s rate hikes have sent average long-term mortgage rates surging to around 7%. Home sales have cratered, and once-soaring home prices have started to slow.
For now, the economy is still growing. It expanded at a 2.6% annual rate in the July-September quarter after having contracted in the first six months of the year. With inflation still painfully high and the Fed making borrowing increasingly expensive for consumers and businesses, most economists expect a recession by early next year.
Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform
Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company, raising grave concerns about chaos enveloping the social media platform and its ability to fight disinformation just days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.
The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter to lawsuits. At least one was filed alleging Twitter violated federal law by not providing fired employees the required notice.
The San Francisco-based company told workers by email Thursday that they would learn Friday if they had been laid off. About half of the company’s staff of 7,500 was let go, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety & integrity, confirmed in a tweet.
Musk tweeted late Friday that there was no choice but to cut the jobs “when the company is losing over $4M/day." He did not provide details on the daily losses at the company and said employees who lost their jobs were offered three months' pay as a severance.
No other social media platform comes close to Twitter as a place where public agencies and other vital service providers — election boards, police departments, utilities, schools and news outlets — keep people reliably informed. Many fear Musk’s layoffs will gut it and render it lawless.
Roth said the company’s front-line moderation staff was the group the least impacted by the job cuts.
He added that Twitter’s “efforts on election integrity — including harmful misinformation that can suppress the vote and combatting state-backed information operations — remain a top priority.”
Musk, meanwhile, tweeted that “Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged.”
But a Twitter employee who spoke with The Associated Press Friday said it will be a lot harder to get that work done starting next week after losing so many colleagues.
“This will impact our ability to provide support for elections, definitely,” said the employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of concerns for job security.
The employee said there’s no “concrete sense of direction” except for what Musk says publicly on Twitter.
“I follow his tweets and they affect how we prioritize our work,” said the employee. “It’s a very healthy indicator of what to prioritize.”
Several employees who tweeted about losing their jobs said Twitter eliminated their entire teams, including one focused on human rights and global conflicts, another checking Twitter’s algorithms for bias in how tweets get amplified, and an engineering team devoted to making the social platform more accessible for people with disabilities.
Eddie Perez, a Twitter civic integrity team manager who quit in September, said he fears the layoffs so close to the midterms could allow disinformation to “spread like wildfire” during the post-election vote-counting period in particular.
“I have a hard time believing that it doesn’t have a material impact on their ability to manage the amount of disinformation out there,” he said, adding that there simply may not be enough employees to beat it back.
President Joe Biden, at a campaign event in Illinois Friday night, said: "Now what are we all worried about? Elon Musk, who goes out and buys an outfit that sends and spews lies all across the world. ... How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?”
Twitter’s employees have been expecting layoffs since Musk took the helm. He fired top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, and removed the company's board of directors on his first day as owner.
As the emailed notices went out, many Twitter employees took to the platform to express support for each other — often simply tweeting blue heart emojis to signify its blue bird logo — and salute emojis in replies to each other.
A Twitter manager said many employees found out they had been laid off when they could no longer log into the company’s systems. The manager said the way the layoffs were conducted showed a “lack of care and thoughtfulness.” The manager, who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity out of concerns for job security, said managers were not given any notice about who would be getting laid off.
“For me as a manager, it’s been excruciating because I had to find out about what my team was going to look like through tweets and through texting and calling people,” the employee said. “That’s a really hard way to care for your people. And managers at Twitter care a lot about their people.”
A coalition of civil rights groups escalated their calls Friday for brands to pause advertising buys on the platform. The layoffs are particularly dangerous ahead of the elections, the groups warned, and for transgender users and other groups facing violence inspired by hate speech that proliferates online.
In a tweet Friday, Musk blamed activists for what he described as a “massive drop in revenue” since he took over Twitter late last week.
Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg said there is “little Musk can say to appease advertisers when he’s keeping the company in a constant state of uncertainty and turmoil, and appears indifferent to Twitter employees and the law.”
“Musk needs advertisers more than they need him,” she said. “Pulling ads from Twitter is a quick and painless decision for most brands.”
A lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in San Francisco on behalf of one employee who was laid off and three others who were locked out of their work accounts. It alleges Twitter violated the law by not providing the required notice.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification statute requires employers with at least 100 workers to disclose layoffs involving 500 or more employees, regardless of whether a company is publicly traded or privately held, as Twitter is now.
Twitter filed notifications late Friday in California for its offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Jose. The layoffs affected 983 employees in the state, according to the filings. Twitter said it will continue to pay wages and benefits to the workers through Jan. 4 and employees were notified on Friday.
The layoffs affected Twitter's offices around the world. In the United Kingdom, it would be required by law to give employees notice, said Emma Bartlett, a partner specializing in employment and partnership law at CM Murray LLP.
The speed of the layoffs could also open Musk and Twitter up to discrimination claims if it turns out, for instance, that they disproportionally affected women, people of color or older workers.
AP Business Writers Mae Anderson, Alexandra Olson and Ken Sweet in New York, James Pollard in Columbia, S.C., Frank Bajak in Boston and Danica Kirka in London contributed to this story.
Wall Street rallies, in fits and starts, after jobs report
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied Friday, but only after yo-yoing several times, as Wall Street struggled with what to make of the latest reading on the U.S. jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.4% after seeing an even bigger rally from the morning disappear completely, only to recover at the end of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% after veering from a gain of 610 points to a loss of 62, while the Nasdaq composite added 1.3%.
The latest set of gyrations in what's already been a wild year for markets followed a U.S. government report showing the unemployment rate ticked higher in October, employers added fewer jobs than they had a month earlier and gains for workers' wages slowed a touch.
Stocks initially rallied as the data offered some hope that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to weaken the jobs market may be taking effect and may help lower the nation's high inflation. But the slowdown was still more modest than economists expected. And it changed few minds about what’s going to happen next: The Fed will keep hiking rates toward levels rarely seen this millennium, clamping the brakes tighter on the economy and dragging on prices for stocks and other investments.
Such fears helped send the S&P 500 to its first weekly loss in the last three, despite Friday's gain of 50.66 points to 3,770.55. The Dow rose 401.97 Friday to 32,403.22, and the Nasdaq climbed 132.31 to 10,475.25, though both also finished with losses for the week.
While Wall Street chewed over the jobs report, markets around the world bounced higher amid continued speculation that China may relax its zero-COVID strategy and invigorate what's long been a major source of growth for the global economy.
Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell called out a still-hot jobs market as one of the reasons the central bank may ultimately have to raise rates higher than earlier thought. Such moves could cause a recession, and it's why investors came into Friday with such anticipation for the U.S. government's monthly jobs report.
On the bright side for markets, some analysts pointed to the slight increase in the unemployment rate to 3.7% during October. That raised the possibility that September's 3.5% rate may prove to be the bottom. Big tech companies like Amazon have recently announced hiring freezes or even layoffs to stay in step with what they see as a weakening economy. That could keep the job market out of a feared “wage-price spiral," where a tight jobs market sends wages so high that it feeds into even higher inflation.
Other analysts, though, focused on the still-solid jobs market where hiring continues to top expectations. If anything, Friday's stronger-than-forecast jobs data likely means “Fed officials are going to have to step on the brakes even harder to slow this economy and bring inflation under control,” according to Russell Price, Ameriprise chief economist.
Several investors and banks raised their expectations Friday for how high the Fed will ultimately take short-term interest rates next year, with many eyeing something above 5%. That's a level the economy has experienced only rarely in the last two decades and a big jolt for the federal funds rate after it began this year at virtually zero.
At fund behemoth Vanguard, the investment strategy group said all of Friday's data on jobs together offers “nothing to change Vanguard's Fed expectations” and only increases the focus on next week's update for how bad inflation was across the country in October.
Markets around the world wobbled in the minutes immediately following the release of the U.S. jobs data. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for action by the Fed, jerked up and down a few times before eventually easing.
Markets elsewhere had been buoyed earlier on hopes that China may soon relax anti-COVID policies that have sometimes caused entire cities to be locked down for weeks. Such a move could give a boost to the global economy when worries are high about recessions around the world because of aggressive rate hikes by central banks from the Americas to New Zealand.
Stocks in Hong Kong surged 5.4% Friday, while stocks in Shanghai jumped 2.4%. Both markets finished the week with strong gains.
The price of copper also climbed roughly 7%. A stronger Chinese economy would devour more raw materials, and shares of miner Freeport-McMoRan soared 11.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500.
Two casino companies that get much of their revenue from the gambling center of Macao on the southern coast of China were also among Wall Street's stronger stocks. Las Vegas Sands climbed 6.3%, and Wynn Resorts added 6.5%.
The yield on the two-year Treasury fell to 4.68% from 4.72% late Thursday. The 10-year yield, which helps dictate rates for mortgages and other loans, edged higher to 4.16% from 4.15%.
AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.
Fed's Kashkari: Jobs report shows why more rate hikes needed
WASHINGTON (AP) — The solid U.S. jobs report for October underscores why the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates higher than it had previously forecast in order to control inflation, Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said Friday.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Kashkari said that at the Fed’s next meeting in December he expects to issue a higher forecast for where the central bank's benchmark rate will be next year than he did in September. He declined to specify how high a rate he envisions for 2023.
Friday's jobs data showed that hiring is “quite healthy” despite some slowing in recent months, Kashkari said.
"That tells me we have more work to do to try to cool down the economy and bring demand and supply into balance,” he added.
The Fed has raised its key short-term rate six times this year, the last four times by an unusually large three-quarters of a point, in a strenuous effort to curb inflation. Prices are accelerating at nearly the fastest pace in four decades.
To achieve that goal, the central bank hopes to moderate consumer and business spending, slow hiring and reduce economic growth. Yet the risk is rising that the Fed could go so far as to tip the economy into a recession.
Kashkari has generally supported higher rates. He has taken a hawkish line with inflation this year, after having expressed more dovish sentiments in the past. (“Hawks" typically support higher rates to throttle inflation, while “doves” generally prefer lower rates to bolster hiring.)
On Wednesday, after the Fed's latest policy meeting, Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to smaller rate hikes in coming months. He added that a step down to a half-point increase could occur at the Fed's next meeting in December or early next year.
But Powell also cautioned that the Fed would likely elevate its key rate higher than it had projected in September — a sentiment Kashkari echoed Friday.
Each quarter, the Fed issues economic and policy projections. In September, central bank officials forecast that they would raise their short-term rate to about 4.6% by the end of 2023. It is now in a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 14 years.
“I had interest rates in September peaking at around 4.9% in the March-April (2023) kind of time frame,” Kashkari said in the interview. “Given what I know right now, I would expect to go higher than that. How much higher than that, I don’t know.”
After its meeting Wednesday, the Fed said in a statement that when making decisions on future rate hikes, it would consider the impact of its previous increases and the fact that it can take time for the Fed’s policies to filter into the economy.
Economists took that as an acknowledgement that the Fed’s previous increases haven’t yet had their full impact, and that Fed officials are more open to giving their policies time to work, rather than piling on more hefty rate hikes.
“The Fed is starting to paint itself out of a corner,” said Claudia Sahm, founder of Sahm Consulting and a former Fed economist. The references in the Fed's Wednesday statement to the lags between its rate hikes and their impact “was a recognition that finally, what they have done should have a notable effect on inflation next year.”
Kashkari said that, in his view, another three-quarter point hike in December is not “off the table.” But he also said the Fed has taken significant steps to wrestle inflation lower and that it is appropriate to consider a slower pace of increases.
“Four (three-quarter point hikes) in a row is a lot of tightening in a short period of time,” he said. “At some point it will be appropriate to step down” to a half point and then, at some time afterward, a quarter point, Kashkari added.
Powell said Wednesday that the Fed would not need to see signs of inflation declining to reduce its rate hikes. But Kashkari said upcoming data on jobs and inflation would impact his decision.
The Minneapolis Fed president noted there are signs inflation may cool next year, such as a sharp slowdown in home sales and smaller rent increases. But he also said he is seeing no evidence that underlying inflation — which is driven more by rising wages and services prices, such as for medical care — are improving.
That’s why Fed officials generally would like to see some weakening in job and wage growth.
“We want people to find jobs,” Kashkari said. “But for me, we also need to see some evidence that the labor market is softening at least a little bit. I’m not seeing much evidence of that.”
Separately, Susan Collins, the new president of the Boston Federal Reserve, said in remarks Friday that October's robust jobs report may not necessarily signal a solid economy.
Measures of consumer spending and jobs data “may send somewhat different signals as the need by businesses to fill vacant positions may persist even with some slowing of demand,” Collins said, since some industries still have fewer jobs than they did before the pandemic. "The continued above-trend growth in payrolls in this morning’s October employment report is consistent with this view.”
Collins also said, regarding rate hikes, that “smaller increments will often be appropriate” in coming meetings.
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving and canceled its plans to release his next signature shoe, the latest chapter in the ongoing fallout since the Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted a link to a film containing antisemitic material.
The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with Irving, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”
The Nets made that move Thursday, banning Irving without pay for at least five games, and a day later, Nike made its decision. Those actions followed widespread criticism — from, among many others, the Anti-Defamation League and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism," the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8."
Irving has had a signature line with Nike since 2014.
“We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone," Nike said.
Irving signed with Nike in 2011, shortly after becoming the No. 1 pick in that year’s NBA draft. Irving’s first signature shoe was released three years later, and the popularity of the Kyrie line led to him making a reported $11 million annually just from the Nike endorsement.
The Kyrie 8 was expected to be released in the next week. Previous models of his shoes were still for sale on the Nike website Friday night.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, who won a title alongside Irving when they were Cleveland teammates in 2016, said his position is simple: Hate speech, in any form, can't be tolerated.
“There’s no place in this world for it,” James said. “Nobody can benefit from that and I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people.”
James, who has been with Nike for the entirety of his 20-season NBA career, said he still has great fondness for Irving.
“We as humans, none of us are perfect,” James said. “But I hope he understands how what he did and the actions that he took were just harmful to a lot of people.”
Irving posted a tweet — which has since been deleted — last week with a link to the documentary “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which includes Holocaust denial and conspiracy theories about Jews. In a contentious postgame interview session last Saturday, Irving defended his right to post what he wants.
The fallout only continued from there. The NBA put out a statement over the weekend that didn't name Irving but denounced all forms of hate speech. Fans wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, a day after he took down the tweet. The Nets and coach Steve Nash parted ways Tuesday, a development that has been overshadowed by the Irving saga.
On Wednesday, Irving said he opposes all forms of hate, and he and the Nets each announced that they would each donate $500,000 toward groups that work to eradicate it. Silver then issued a new statement calling on Irving by name to apologize, and Irving refused to give a direct answer when asked Thursday if he has antisemitic beliefs.
That, evidently, was the last straw for the Nets, who suspended him. Hours later, Irving posted an apology on Instagram for not explaining the specific beliefs he agreed and disagreed with when he posted the documentary.
“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” Irving wrote. “I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.”
A day later, Nike — which had also been criticized for not moving more swiftly — took action.
Irving becomes the second celebrity in less than two weeks to lose a major shoe deal over antisemitism. Adidas parted ways with Ye — the artist formerly known as Kanye West — late last month, a move the German company said would result in about $250 million in losses this year after stopping production of its line of Yeezy products as well as halting payments to Ye and his companies.
For weeks, Ye made antisemitic comments in interviews and on social media, including a Twitter post that he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.
Irving has expressed no shortage of controversial opinions during his career. He repeatedly questioned whether the Earth was round before eventually apologizing to science teachers. Last year, his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine led to him being banned from playing in most of the Nets' home games.
The Nets played at Washington on Friday, winning 128-86 without Irving. The 42-point win matched the fourth-largest in Nets franchise history.
Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks said earlier Friday that Irving’s apology was a step forward, but many other steps will be required before he can resume playing.
“There is going to be some remedial steps and measures that have been put in place for him to obviously seek some counseling ... from dealing with some anti-hate and some Jewish leaders within our community,” Marks said. “He’s going to have to sit down with them, he’s going to have to sit down with the organization after this, and we’ll evaluate and see if this is the right opportunity to bring him back.”
NLRB says Chipotle violated federal labor law in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill violated federal labor law by closing a Maine restaurant where workers sought to unionize, the National Labor Relations Board said.
Employees at the Chipotle in Maine’s capital city of Augusta filed an NRLB petition in June asking to hold a union election, becoming the first of the Mexican food chain’s restaurants to file such a petition. The following month, Chipotle announced it was permanently closing that location.
Workers accused Chipotle of retaliating and sending a message to other stores that might try to unionize.
A complaint filed Thursday by the National Labor Relations Board seeks to force the company to reopen the restaurant, reinstate the workers and provide back pay.
Lisa Schalow, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs officer, insisted the closing had nothing to do with union activity.
"We respect our employees’ rights to organize under the National Labor Relations Act and are committed to ensuring a fair, just, and humane work environment that provides opportunities to all,” she said in a statement.