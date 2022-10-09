Greg Saul qualifies for Golden Eagle award

CEDAR FALLS – Greg Saul, the president and CEO of Professional Insurance Planners and Consultants has received the Golden Eagle Award from the Leading Producers Round Table of the National Association of Health Underwriters.
The award is the highest recognition bestowed upon someone who has demonstrated professional excellence in the insurance industry.
1 of 9
Waterloo Career Center walkway
A skyway will connect the Waterloo Career Center to its new expanded building.
Tyson Foods will shut down its offices in Dakota Dunes as part of a broader plan announced Wednesday to consolidate all of its corporate staff at the meat company's headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.