Greg Saul qualifies for Golden Eagle award

CEDAR FALLS – Greg Saul, the president and CEO of Professional Insurance Planners and Consultants has received the Golden Eagle Award from the Leading Producers Round Table of the National Association of Health Underwriters.

The award is the highest recognition bestowed upon someone who has demonstrated professional excellence in the insurance industry.

