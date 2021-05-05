Facebook board upholds Trump suspension

The board also says Facebook should publicly explain the rules that it uses to sanction influential users, and emphasized the need for time-bound suspensions and clear rules on how they can be lifted.

The board says the new penalty must be “clear, necessary and proportionate” and consistent with Facebook’s rules for severe violations.

The board says if Facebook decides to restore Trump’s accounts, the company must be able to promptly address further violations.

A Trump spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The board, which has 20 members and will eventually grow to 40, did not reveal how it voted. It said a minority of members emphasized that Facebook should require users who seek reinstatement after being suspended to “recognize their wrongdoing and commit to observing the rules in the future.”

Trump has also been permanently banned from Twitter.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Since the day after the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, former President Donald Trump's social media accounts have been silent — muzzled for inciting violence using the platforms as online megaphones.