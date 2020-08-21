Deere & Co. reports third quarter results

“As we manage through the pandemic, Deere’s number-one priority continues to be safeguarding the health and well-being of its employees. Thanks to aggressive measures taken early in the crisis, we have had success keeping our employees safe, our factories and parts centers functioning, and our customers served.”

Company officials provided specifics on some of the steps taken this fiscal year as it embarks on a corporate reorganization, or what Deere has called its Smart Industrial Redesign.

Deere plans to spend $435 million this fiscal year on one-time moves, such as $138 million earlier this year for salaried-employee buyouts and $175 million on salaried-employee reductions. Other cost saving measures include shutting down a small tractor manufacturing facility in China, a $37 million cost for the current fiscal year, and sold a lawnmower subsidiary, SABO Maschinenfabrik, in Europe.

Those moves are projected to save about $260 million on an annual basis moving going forward. Officials have said they would be evaluating operations for months.

“We’ve taken some layers out of the organization. We’ve been able to respond much quicker in this very, very dynamic environment and that’s given us a lot of confidence on the path we’re going on,” said Ryan Campbell, Deere’s chief financial officer.