COLUMN: Feel out of control? These money moves can help

Perhaps we fell into a routine of eating out a few times a week because we failed to plan meals or didn’t know how to cook. If we look at how much money we spent eating out before the pandemic compared with how much we enjoyed the experience, we might change that habit even when conditions improve.

“If you said, ‘My life is miserable since I stopped going out,’ go back to it,” Ariely says. “But maybe you said, ‘The reality is that twice a month is just as good as twice a week. I don’t know how I got into this habit.’”

Shift focus

Applying for jobs can be a dismal experience. Even before the pandemic, when unemployment was low, job seekers might apply for dozens or even hundreds of positions before landing one, Ariely says. That means they have to hear a lot of “no” before getting to the desired “yes.”

“It just feels like a failure continuously,” he says. “And the thing about feeling like a failure is, guess what? It’s not very motivating.”

Instead of focusing on the end result, Ariely suggests setting daily goals, such as applying for three jobs every morning before you do anything else.

“If you’re making it a habit, the reward is in completing the habit,” Ariely says.